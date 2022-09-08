Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Biden says he will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he would attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Prince William pledges support for King Charles in every way he can By Reuters - Sep 10, 2022. LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Prince William said on Saturday he would honour the...
investing.com
Currency, stamps and post-boxes, but what else will change after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II?
Queen Elizabeth II was head of state for over 70 years, making her the longest-serving British monarch. In that time, postage stamps, money, passports and even the national anthem became engrained in our minds as almost symbolic of the Queen, with her face and name on almost everything. However, with...
FIFA・
investing.com
King Charles voices love for late mother and family in first speech as sovereign
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles pledged on Friday to follow the example of his mother Queen Elizabeth in devoting himself to duty, during a solemn address to the nation in which he also spoke of his love for her, and for his wife and children. Charles became king on...
Britons get first chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Mourners will on Monday get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III himself will mount a vigil. King Charles III and senior royals will mount a vigil beside the late queen at 7:20 pm (1820 GMT), while soldiers from the Royal Company of Archers will stay on guard throughout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
investing.com
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
investing.com
Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral
LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday. Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's...
investing.com
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 As U.S. Dollar Dips 0.7%
Bitcoin soared almost 10% in the past 24 hours to $21,069 driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar, which has hit new multi-decade highs this year. The U.S. equities, which have been increasingly correlated with cryptocurrencies, were also up in the morning hours. Furthermore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
Week in review: Mortgage ‘timebomb’ set to blow by 2023, rate rises to ‘slow’ and young Australians most reluctant to return to the office
Utilities (-2.44%) and Consumer Staples (-1.61%) took the largest hits, but losses from those sectors were outstripped by Materials' and Info Tech’s gains. Most other indexes enjoyed a similar uptick, with only the Hang Seng shedding points – dropping a full 1.00% – while the Nikkei 225 jumped 2.06%.
investing.com
Week Ahead: Highlights include US CPI; China activity data; UK data dump
Mon: Hong Kong Mid-autumn Fest; UK GDP Estimate (Jul), German Final CPI (Aug), Chinese M2 (Aug). Tue: OPEC MOMR, Norges Bank Regional Network (Q3); Japanese Corporate Goods Price (Aug), Australian Consumer Sentiment (Sep), UK Jobs Data (Jul/Aug), EZ ZEW (Sep), US CPI (Aug), NFIB (Aug). Wed: IEA OMR; UK CPI...
investing.com
Canadian Palladium Resources Inc (BULL)
Declan Cobalt Inc LAN.CD :* DECLAN COBALT ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO 21C METALS INC. AND CSE SYMBOL CHANGE TO BULL. EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highsBoth Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees.
investing.com
The Energy Report: Admit The Problem
Admitting you have a problem may be the first step in solving it. Yesterday, oil prices got a boost when Biden officials reportedly admitted that we could see a major oil price spike in December unless other measures are taken. The Biden administration is fearful that the EU ban on Russian oil supplies could cause a major oil price spike, so they are weighing other options like additional release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Yet, this is in direct opposition to a release by the Treasury Department when they tried to suggest that they had the answer to the looming December price spike. It’s called price caps. They mocked people who questioned whether price caps would work and tried to convince us all that this policy is the answer to the oil shortage problem. Yet, they say one thing and worry about another.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
German authority's probe finds 'abnormalities' in Tesla autopilot - WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal motor transport authority KBA has found "abnormalities" during its investigation focused on Tesla's autopilot function, reported WirtschaftsWoche business weekly, citing a KBA spokesperson. While some of the problems found during the investigation, which has been running since the start of the year, have meanwhile been...
CARS・
investing.com
Czech minister wants power price limits for industry as part of broader help
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government will look at putting a limit on industrial electricity bills at the same time as it caps prices for households and state institutions to help them get through the energy crisis, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Sunday. The centre-right government is readying more...
The royals and Scotland: a special relationship
Queen Elizabeth was particularly attached to Scotland, but it will now be forever linked to a turning point for her son Charles and the United Kingdom. It was in Scotland, at Balmoral Castle, that Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at the age of 96, sealing the rise to the throne of Charles III. In his maiden speech as monarch on Friday, Charles pointed out that his son William, now heir to the crown, also inherited the Scottish titles which "meant so much" to him.
investing.com
Fed races down the home stretch toward another oversized rate hike
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve officials on Friday ended their public comment period ahead of the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting with strong calls for another oversized interest rate increase to battle high inflation. "Based on what I know today, I support a significant increase at our next meeting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
investing.com
Vice President Harris pushes to broaden U.S. space industry workforce
(Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday announced a new coalition of companies involved in the space industry, aimed at increasing job opportunities in the sector, notably for people from traditionally under-represented backgrounds. The coalition, to be launched next month with three pilot programs, will be anchored by...
investing.com
Energy & Precious Metals - Weekly Review and Outlook
Investing.com - Let’s take a moment to say a prayer in memory of all of those who gave their lives on this fateful day 21 years ago. To the victims of 9/11, you live on in our hearts. Thank you. Now, back to the business of energy and precious...
investing.com
France, Britain and Germany say Iran's stance on IAEA probe jeopardises nuclear talks
PARIS/VIENNA (Reuters) -France, Britain and Germany on Saturday vented their frustration at Iran's demand in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal that the U.N. nuclear watchdog close a probe into uranium particles found at three sites, adding that it was jeopardising the talks. Iran earlier this month sent its...
Comments / 0