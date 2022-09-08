Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
Rappers Cardi B & Hubby Offset Roll Out The Red Carpet For Son Wave’s First Birthday!
How cute was this birthday bash for Rappers Cardi B & Offset’s son Wave! Oh my goodness this was so cute and the theme seemed to be sports cars and denim! It was titled, Wave, Set Go! The decked out affair was orchestrated by event planner Priceless Event Planning! Partygoers got to experience luxury sport car photo opts, balloon jumpy stations, eating and more! I wish I could have been there, this looked like so much fun! Take a peek at more pics inside…
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink
With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.
John Lennon Said a Beatles Hit Was 1 of the 1st Heavy Metal Songs
John Lennon said one of The Beatles' songs was an early heavy metal song. The track was a No. 1 hit in the United States and the United Kingdom.
hotnewhiphop.com
Usher Brings Tevin Campbell Out To Perform "Can We Talk" In Las Vegas: Watch
As he settles back into his second-ever venture of hosting a residency in Las Vegas, Usher looks to be giving audience members the performance of a lifetime, as well as a host of special guests joining him on stage. After kicking things off at Park MGM's Dolby Live on August...
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
HipHopDX.com
Trick Daddy Trashes Khia For Slandering Trina: ‘We Not Singing That Ugly Hoe Verse’
Trick Daddy has sided with Trina in the Florida rapper’s ongoing spat with Khia who has rehashed the 20-year-old beef the pair have been embroiled in. Khia has never taken her foot off the gas when it comes to antagonizing her longtime foe Trina. The pair’s two-decade-long feud was reignited in 2020 when Khia said she’d roast Trina in an Instagram Live battle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours
Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
After All That, Lea Michele Has Had To Pull Out Of Some "Funny Girl" Performances Due To COVID Symptoms
"Julie [Benko] is going to crush it today as Fanny — as are all of our amazing understudies who have stepped up so incredibly this week while we battle a very intense COVID outbreak in our theater."
Stop Instigating: Lil Kim Slams 50 Cent For Disgustingly Dissing Her Daughter While Trying To Ignite Nicki Minaj Beef
Lil' Kim speaks out after 50 Cent Tried To Instigate Drama Between Her & Nicki Minaj over her verse On Megan The Stallions "Plan B" remix.
HipHopDX.com
Drake’s Artist Baka Not Nice Takes Aim At Pusha T On New Song: 'Almost Lit Your Show Up'
OVO Sound signee Baka Not Nice has taken aim at Pusha T on his new song, pouring fuel onto his high-profile feud with Drake. The Canadian rapper’s new single “Body & A Face” arrived on Wednesday (September 7) and came loaded with thinly-veiled shots at King Push, who famously exchanged diss tracks with Drizzy in the summer 2018.
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
International Business Times
Nicki Minaj Accused Of Using Body-Slimming Filter In 'Super Freaky Girl' Music Video
A social media user has pointed out the "glitches" in the body-slimming filter allegedly used in the music video for Nicki Minaj's latest single, "Super Freaky Girl." An Instagram user who goes by the username problematicfame shared a side-by-side comparison of edited and unedited images of Minaj from the video to prove their point.
HipHopDX.com
Rihanna Co-Signs Plies' Rant About Bottle Service
Rihanna has co-signed Plies’ rant about bottle service etiquette in nightclubs. The Florida native took to Twitter over the holiday weekend with a message for club owners and promoters, making it clear that he doesn’t want any sparklers or added attention when ordering bottles in the club. According...
Tamron Hall debuts blond hair: ‘New ‘do but the same me’
New season, new hair. Tamron Hall kicked off the fourth season of “The Tamron Hall Show” with a fresh look, showing off a platinum blond look in clips and photos from the premiere on Instagram yesterday — and it turns out her style switch-up ties in with the theme of her talk show. “Golden hour,” she captioned a series of photos from the episode, tagging her hairstylist Johnny Wright, makeup artist Raul Otero and her show’s lead stylist Eric Niemand. Wearing a pale gold Rodarte cape dress ($676, originally $1,690) with a black pattern and matching leggings ($368, originally $920) with...
hiphop-n-more.com
Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Kim Release ‘Plan B’ Remix; Kim Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj’s Son
Earlier this week, Lil Kim and Megan Thee Stallion posed for a photo together and there were talks about all the possibilities they could be working together on. Turns out, Megan and the rap legend have joined forces for a ‘Plan B’ remix which premiered on Funk Flex show on Hot 97 on Thursday evening. On the song, Kim seems to be taking a shot at Nicki Minaj’s son by calling him a “b*tch.”
