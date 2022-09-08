ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 1

Related
Talking With Tami

Rappers Cardi B & Hubby Offset Roll Out The Red Carpet For Son Wave’s First Birthday!

How cute was this birthday bash for Rappers Cardi B & Offset’s son Wave! Oh my goodness this was so cute and the theme seemed to be sports cars and denim! It was titled, Wave, Set Go! The decked out affair was orchestrated by event planner Priceless Event Planning! Partygoers got to experience luxury sport car photo opts, balloon jumpy stations, eating and more! I wish I could have been there, this looked like so much fun! Take a peek at more pics inside…
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
Meikhel

A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink

With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorja Smith
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"

Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Trick Daddy Trashes Khia For Slandering Trina: ‘We Not Singing That Ugly Hoe Verse’

Trick Daddy has sided with Trina in the Florida rapper’s ongoing spat with Khia who has rehashed the 20-year-old beef the pair have been embroiled in. Khia has never taken her foot off the gas when it comes to antagonizing her longtime foe Trina. The pair’s two-decade-long feud was reignited in 2020 when Khia said she’d roast Trina in an Instagram Live battle.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Stepper#Music Video#Rca Records#Vevo For Ctrl#Music Talent
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours

Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
International Business Times

Nicki Minaj Accused Of Using Body-Slimming Filter In 'Super Freaky Girl' Music Video

A social media user has pointed out the "glitches" in the body-slimming filter allegedly used in the music video for Nicki Minaj's latest single, "Super Freaky Girl." An Instagram user who goes by the username problematicfame shared a side-by-side comparison of edited and unedited images of Minaj from the video to prove their point.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Rihanna Co-Signs Plies' Rant About Bottle Service

Rihanna has co-signed Plies’ rant about bottle service etiquette in nightclubs. The Florida native took to Twitter over the holiday weekend with a message for club owners and promoters, making it clear that he doesn’t want any sparklers or added attention when ordering bottles in the club. According...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tamron Hall debuts blond hair: ‘New ‘do but the same me’

New season, new hair. Tamron Hall kicked off the fourth season of “The Tamron Hall Show” with a fresh look, showing off a platinum blond look in clips and photos from the premiere on Instagram yesterday — and it turns out her style switch-up ties in with the theme of her talk show. “Golden hour,” she captioned a series of photos from the episode, tagging her hairstylist Johnny Wright, makeup artist Raul Otero and her show’s lead stylist Eric Niemand. Wearing a pale gold Rodarte cape dress ($676, originally $1,690) with a black pattern and matching leggings ($368, originally $920) with...
HAIR CARE
hiphop-n-more.com

Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Kim Release ‘Plan B’ Remix; Kim Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj’s Son

Earlier this week, Lil Kim and Megan Thee Stallion posed for a photo together and there were talks about all the possibilities they could be working together on. Turns out, Megan and the rap legend have joined forces for a ‘Plan B’ remix which premiered on Funk Flex show on Hot 97 on Thursday evening. On the song, Kim seems to be taking a shot at Nicki Minaj’s son by calling him a “b*tch.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy