insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Supply-chain chaos due to COVID lockdowns, geopolitics, and now a heat wave are weighing on companies with China production hubs.
Tesla Eyes Lithium Refinery In Texas To Tap The Surging EV Demand
Tesla Inc TSLA explored setting up a lithium refinery on the gulf coast of Texas to secure its supply amid surging demand for electric vehicles, Reuters reports. The potential battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility will process "raw ore material into a usable state for battery production," filings suggested. Tesla's decision...
Tesla considering lithium refinery in Texas, seeks tax relief
Tesla Inc (TSLA) is considering setting up a lithium refinery on the gulf coast of Texas, as it looks to secure supply of the key component used in batteries amid surging demand for electric vehicles.
Washington Examiner
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
IFLScience
When Electric Cars Ruled The Road – 100 Years Before Tesla
There are some things in the world that feel like they’ve been around forever – but when you actually dig down into it, you find they’re barely old enough to vote. Take airport security, for example. Today, a TSA patdown and a full-body scanner seems not just normal, but necessary before a flight. Ask anyone old enough to have traveled before 9/11, though, and they’ll tell you how they used to stroll up to the gate minutes before departure, carry on basically whatever they wanted with only a simple metal detector to walk through – they didn’t even need to show their ID to any TSA agents, since the TSA did not, in fact, exist.
CARS・
Top Speed
Here’s Proof that Hydrogen Can Save ICE-Powered Cars
If there’s one automaker that is constantly in pursuit of perfecting hydrogen technology, that would be Toyota. Okay, so almost every automaker has dipped their toes into hydrogen technology, but no other automaker is as committed as Toyota to this type of fuel. Just recently, Toyota further wants to prove to the world that hydrogen can save the internal combustion engine (ICE) by driving their hydrogen-powered GR Yaris at a demonstration run during the ninth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Ypres, Belgium.
CARS・
BMW bets on cylindrical battery cells for new class of EVs from 2025
BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - BMW will power its new class of electric vehicles to be released in 2025 with cylindrical battery cells made in six factories by partners including China's CATL and EVE Energy as the carmaker looks to speed up charging and extend driving range.
US News and World Report
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Get Greenpeace Thumbs-Down for Decarbonisation Efforts
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor CO ranked at the bottom of a new Greenpeace study on 10 automakers' decarbonisation efforts, the environmental group said on Thursday. Greenpeace ranked Toyota last out of the top 10 automakers in sales volume - the same...
eenews.net
Why so many LNG terminals are adopting carbon capture
Liquefied natural gas companies are increasingly investing in carbon capture and storage to limit their emissions and bolster their climate credentials, despite the absence of a regulatory requirement for them to do so. They are voluntarily embracing the still sparsely deployed technology as a way to stay ahead of regulations...
investing.com
Honda to slash output by up to 40% at Japan plants due to supply snag
TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants for the rest of the month due to ongoing supply chain and logistical problems. The reduction could be seen as a warning that automakers may not be able to...
Toyota Initial Settlement Over Defective Fuel Pumps Reaches $150M
Toyota Motor Corporation is a step forward toward settling the US class-action litigation tied to fuel pump recalls. According to a report by Reuters, a preliminary settlement was filed this week in federal court in Brooklyn, reaching up to $150 million. It now awaits a judge's approval. Under the settlement,...
Autoweek.com
Are Repowered EV Buses a Solution to Diesel Emissions?
UK startup Kleanbus reveals conversion program for diesel buses, offering to turn them into electric buses in a two-week process. The startup's approach is said to be suitable for any current diesel bus, with the company focusing on buses that are five to ten years old. The company presents conversions...
Porsche wants to be ready for IPO as early as possible, exec tells Il Sole 24 Ore
MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Porsche AG wants to be ready for a planned stock market listing as early as possible, an executive at the luxury sportscar unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) was quoted as saying on Saturday, as investors showed huge interest in the initial public offering (IPO).
California prepares to ban all gas-powered vehicles from traffic by 2035
It is a new era for EVs.
investing.com
Honda forms partnership to secure supply of battery metals
TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co has formed a partnership with trading company Hanwa Co to secure stable supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday. Honda will be able to obtain essential metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium through the partnership...
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
rigzone.com
EU Move to Replace Gas With Hydrogen Held Up by Red Tape
A number of green hydrogen projects in Europe have already been put on hold or delayed by regulatory uncertainty. — Europe’s move to green hydrogen, a potential substitute for natural gas, is being held up by European Union proposals relating to its production, according to an industry group.
theevreport.com
BMW Group to use innovative round BMW battery cells in NEUE KLASSE from 2025
Munich – The BMW Group is convinced that powerful, innovative, sustainably-produced battery cells will be key to the success of individual electromobility in the future. The company is set to launch a new era of e-mobility from 2025 with the models of its NEUE KLASSE – using newly-developed round battery cells optimized for the new architecture for the first time.
US News and World Report
China's Aug Auto Sales Jump 32% With Strong EV Demand
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's auto sales reached 2.38 million units in August, increasing 32.1% from a year ago, as they extended a recovery led by electric vehicles (EV) whose sales have been boosted by government incentives. Sales for the first eight months were 1.7% higher than the same period in...
