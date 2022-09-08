ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

Owner Of Popular Mount Laurel, NJ, Restaurant Dies From Car Crash Injuries

Sad news to report out of Burlington County. All who loved Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant will be saddened to hear the news of the beloved restaurant owner's tragic passing. Sources report that the owner of Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, died in the hospital after suffering from injuries endured from a car wreck he was involved in over Labor Day weekend. The owner was 52-year-old Glen Keen. According to NJ.com, Keen was attempting to actually turn out of the parking lot of his own establishment which is located on Hainesport Mt Laurel Road when he was struck by another vehicle upon attempt.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Man Arrested With Loaded Gun

A 23-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:35 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues in reference to a 911 caller stating he was just involved in a dispute with a man with a handgun. The caller also indicated that the male was with a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phl17.com

Man shot in the pelvis, groin multiple times on Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A American man has been shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. The incident happened on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue around 10:31 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the pelvis, groin, and left leg. The victim arrived at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
987thecoast.com

Millville Man Charged With Attempted Murder Near Bus Station

57 year old James D. Smith of Millville has been charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a man Wednesday afternoon at a bus station in Vineland. Authorities say the victim was stabbed several times, but survived the attack. The post Millville Man Charged With Attempted Murder Near Bus Station...
MILLVILLE, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Inmates Stabbed Inside Philly Correctional Facility

Philadelphia police confirmed that two inmates were stabbed inside the Riverside Correctional Facility on the 8100 block of State Road. The fist incident happened at 5:58 PM under the staircase of G-Unit. An inmate was stabbed one time in the right eye. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

Gold Alert for Missing Dover Teen

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 13 year old Autumn Dischar of Dover. Police say she suffers from multiple conditions that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Dischar is white, 5′ 3” and 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She left her home at 6:45pm and was wearing a blue dress with white floral print, black sweatpants and no shoes. Dischar was last seen walking towards Governors Avenue from Monroe Terrace. If you have information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.
DOVER, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman

Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

