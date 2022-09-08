Daily Bullets (Sept. 8): Don’t Worry about the Defense (Yet), Big 12 Commish is Fanning the Flames

Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Game Preview: Kick Time, TV Info for Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State
Record 1-0 1-0 Points Per Game 58 40. OSU — Spencer Sanders — 28-for-41 (68%)/406 yards/4 touchdowns/0 interceptions. ASU — Emory Jones — 13-for-18 (72%)/152 yards/0 touchdowns/0 interceptions. Rushing:. OSU — Dominic Richardson — 9 carries/61 yards/1 touchdown. ASU — Xazavian Valladay — 15...
PFB Picks: Laying Out Predictions for OSU’s Week 2 Tilt with Arizona State
Oklahoma State dealt with a growing pain or two in its second half against Central Michigan, but the Cowboys are 1-0. To get to 2-0, they’ll have to up the effort against a Power Five team coming off a big win. Arizona State visits Stillwater on Saturday night after...
CBS Sports
Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Arizona State 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0 Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Arizona State 8-5 The Oklahoma State Cowboys have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football faces what should be its toughest non-conference test of the season when Arizona State comes to town this Saturday for a matchup under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys need to show more consistency on defense, especially against a Sun Devil offense that delivered some firepower in their opener.
bartlesvilleradio.com
High School Football Week 2 Recap
The Battle of the Osage was a slug fest for 48 minutes. Hominy and Pawhuska both attempted to run the ball down the other’s defenses throat throughout the entire game no matter the score. Hominy quarterback Jaxson Woods did an excellent job slipping off of tackles throughout the game including a 68 yard touchdown run to put the Bucks 20-2 in the third quarter.
Freshman forward Jalen Montonati lands his first offer from his father's alma-mater
During the month of July, Mike Boynton was spotted watching local high-level freshman prospect Jalen Montonati compete with his Team Griffin travel team. Today, Boynton made it apparent that he was sold on what he saw and extended Montonati his first Division I offer. "It was funny because we were...
Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
Owasso High School Girls’ Softball player gets up to play after tragedy
OWASSO, Okla. — Addi Drummond is part of a remarkable story that involves not just what she did but what those in her softball community did for her. Last week, a head-on collision in Osage County took the lives of her grandparents, Joe and Priscilla Drummond, as they were on the way to her softball game in St. Louis.
okcfox.com
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
okctalk.com
New Oklahoma City arena development
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt on July 14th State of the City address indicated the our city needs to build a. new arena for our anchor tenant (Oklahoma City Thunder). An arena that will ensure the long-term relationship. between our NBA franchise and our community. What specifications would you want...
KOCO
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
Paramount+ drops teaser trailer for Stallone 'Tulsa King' series
Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for the upcoming series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone.
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
Officials remind boaters of invasive zebra mussels present in nearly 30 Oklahoma lakes
If you have a boat, you may have taken it out for Labor Day and could be heading out again this weekend. But before you do, you need to check it for zebra mussels.
kjrh.com
Oklahoma's oldest restaurant: Ike's Chili celebrating 114th anniversary
TULSA, Okla. — Ike's Chili, believed to be Oklahoma's oldest restaurant, is celebrating its 114th anniversary on Saturday. The celebration at their location on Route 66 in Tulsa will be serving up $1.14 Coneys and $1.14 drinks along with cake and a charity raffle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ocolly.com
Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery
I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
OKC VeloCity
OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination
Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
