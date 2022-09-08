Daily Bullets (Sept. 8): Don’t Worry about the Defense (Yet), Big 12 Commish is Fanning the Flames

Current Records: Arizona State 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0 Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Arizona State 8-5 The Oklahoma State Cowboys have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO