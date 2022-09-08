ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

With Texas schools and ‘In God We Trust’ signs, Mark Twain sure was right about idiots

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Arabic, rainbow colors not allowed

Trying to follow the logic of Cameron Bryan, president of the Carroll school board, who claimed the district didn’t have to accept “In God We Trust” signs with the motto written in Arabic or with the colors of the rainbow flag , (Sept. 1, 1A, “What’s in the ‘In God We Trust’ law for signs at schools?”) I am reminded of Mark Twain’s comment:

“In the first place, God created idiots. That was for practice. Then he made school boards.”

- Guelma Brown Hopkins, Fort Worth

Rejection is about dehumanization

As a proud member of the Dallas-Fort Worth LGBTQ community, I see the Carroll school board’s rejection of “In God We Trust” overlaid on a rainbow background or written in Arabic as a startling precedent that will dehumanize specific members of our diverse population. The production and theater of this rejection will continue leading to harm of youths who are not white, Christian, native English speakers, cisgender, heterosexual, able-bodied or financially advantaged.

It concerns me that Carroll ISD continues to disregard its responsibility as a district to all its residents.

- Sara Fairley-Luna, Fort Worth

You’re a sucker if you pay your way

I earned my college degree way back in 1975. I am proud that I paid for 100% of my college expenses.

Today, people paying their own way through college are big suckers.

Seems I’m too late to take advantage of President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness. But I am way overdue for a new car. My vehicle is 15 years old, and I have incurred more than $4,000 in repair costs in the past 18 months. How about I finance my new car purchase with a student loan? Then Biden could forgive my first $10,000 and still not have to apologize for helping someone making far less than the apparent new poverty line of $125,000.

I hope the president reminds folks that debt forgiveness is taxable income, unless he intends to forgive that as well.

- William Kenny, Cresson

We need more nuclear power

In the 1950s and ‘60s, nuclear power was the answer to energy needs. Then, the 1979 partial meltdown at the Three Mile Island reactor in Pennsylvania occurred, partially because of human error. The Chernobyl disaster happened despite the Soviets’ knowledge about flaws in the plant’s design . But aircraft carriers, submarines and support ships have been nuclear powered without incidents for decades.

Nuclear plants are expensive to build, but in the long term, they provide safe, efficient and cheap electricity. However, we now are decommissioning nuclear plants. The energy we lose will largely be replaced by fossil fuel sources.

The push for electric vehicles ignores the lack of infrastructure, stress on the grid and cost of cars. Most important, what happens to toxic spent batteries? They are an environmental concern we will have to deal with.

- Charles Andrews, Fort Worth

The risk isn’t worth the reward

Saturday’s commentary by Geoff Lamear suggesting withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Middle East (6A, “Iranian attacks are wake-up call for US withdrawal”) is an excellent example of why democracy can be better than dictatorship: It allows for rational public discourse.

The world is an unpredictable place where human intervention has the power to impose change, for better or worse. I agree with Lamear that our risk with troops in the Middle East is greater than the possible reward. As an old friend used to remind me: Don’t let perfection be the enemy of good.

- Bill Lanford, Haltom City

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Cresson, TX
City
Haltom City, TX
qrockonline.com

Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Joe Biden
T. Ware

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Reactor#Poverty#Nuclear Meltdown#Carroll School Board#Christian#English#Carroll Isd
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
WGAU

Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot

The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front of a door on which one of them had written "Murder the Media" each pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a felony charge in connection with the riot.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS DFW

Report: Most students in Fort Worth not meeting testing requirements

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two out of three students in third through eighth grades across the City of Fort Worth aren't meeting grade level on state tests.The finding came in a report delivered to the city council this week, breaking down student performance across the city, rather than individual districts or schools.Although scores are up compared to last year, the 36% who met grade level on reading, math, science and social studies, is still behind the 2019 scores of 39%, before the pandemic.The report from non-profit Fort Worth Education Partnership is intended to encourage more city participation in improving education,...
FORT WORTH, TX
tpr.org

When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards and former first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
TEXAS STATE
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
12K+
Followers
525
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy