Footage of drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape shown to jury
FOOTAGE of a drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on a nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape was shown to a jury yesterday. The CCTV clip showed the £52million Manchester City defender bare-chested and with his trousers pulled down. It was played yesterday during cross-examination of a...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Charlie Sheen Agrees To Pay Ex-Girlfriend $120k To Settle Lawsuit Over Claims He Exposed Her To HIV
Charlie Sheen agreed to settle with an ex-girlfriend for a $120K payout after she filed a lawsuit claiming he exposed her to HIV, Radar has learned.The Two and a Half Men actor, 56, will now be paying her monthly installments of $10,000 a pop over the next 12 months, according to a stipulation filed on Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court. The woman, whose name has not been revealed to the public, alleged they began a physical relationship soon after meeting in September 2015.The suit went viral — even without naming Sheen — because it noted the defendant, described as a confidential male, announced his HIV status on national TV on November 17, 2015. That marked the day of Sheen's interview with Today, in which he revealed his positive diagnosis.Story is developing ...
Erika Jayne wins $5 million fraud lawsuit, posts about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged affair
Erika Jayne has a lot to celebrate. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star won her $5 million fraud lawsuit in court this week. Two colleagues of her estranged husband Tom Girardi filed the suit against her in 2020. Her attorney confirmed to Page Six that Jayne was not involved in "any wrongdoing" that attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn accused her of in late 2020.
hotnewhiphop.com
Courtney Tailor Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend, Family Says She Deserves Life
Back in April, we reported on the stabbing of Christian Obsumeli. The 27-year-old passed away from the injuries which were brought on by his girlfriend, OnlyFans model, Courtney Tailor. Although the fatality happened months ago, Courtney has just now been apprehended for her heinous actions. A few days ago, the...
‘I Am a Victim’ Cries Ex-First Lady, Famous for Luxury Bags, as She’s Convicted of Corruption
Once famed for her extensive collection of luxury bags and lavish lifestyle, the former first lady of Malaysia’s fall from grace was confirmed on Thursday, as she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for bribery. This conviction came just over a week after her husband, former prime minister...
Report: Tyrese requests custody of his daughter in divorce battle with estranged wife
Tyrese and his estranged wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, were in court Monday for their divorce case, and the Baby Boy star reportedly is requesting legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Soraya. The singer/actor is also asking that Samantha's request for monthly spousal support be denied and that a prenuptial agreement...
Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing
Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
Chris Brown Wants $71 Million Lawsuit Dismissed, Blames Former Housekeeper for Mistreating Dog Before Attack
BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that a woman who worked as a housekeeper for entertainer Chris Brown tried to sue him for a reported $70 million after his dog viciously attacked her in December 2020. According to Radar Online, the Run It! singer has hit back by accusing the woman of...
PETS・
Woman Claims Attorney Offered Her $200K to Lie on Trey Songz To Make Him ‘The Next R. Kelly’
A woman is coming forward with claims against a lawyer allegedly working to turn Trey Songz into the next R. Kelly. Transcript from a recent court hearing in Songz’s sexual assault lawsuit surfaced and seemingly painted the singer as the victim of an alleged conspiracy. A woman named Mariah Thielen testified that she met with Ariel Mitchell in April 2021 and was offered a bribe, TMZ reports.
thesource.com
“Godfather” of Gorilla Stone Gang Gets 20+ Years For Racketeering In Casanova RICO Case
An exclusive report from VladTV has revealed that the rapper Casanova’s co-defendant and the “Godfather” of the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” was sentenced the 20 years plus eight months in federal prison for racketeering this week. Federal prosecutors recommended 2-24 years behind bars for Donovan...
thesource.com
6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Legally Prohibited From Contacting the Rapper After Domestic Violence Incident
6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, is currently not allowed to see the rainbow-haired rapper. TMZ notes Tekashi’s girlfriend is legally not allowed to come close to the rapper, but he thinks it’s unnecessary. By court order, Jade can’t make phone calls, texts, letters, or social media outreach to 6ix9ine....
Robbed Bishop Lamor Whitehead Files Two $20 Million Lawsuits Against YouTubers Who Called Him A Scammer
Welp, the saga continues for Bishop Lamor Whitehead, aka Grand Pastor Flash, the holy man who was robbed by gunpoint while delivering a Sunday sermon. We previously reported that the Brooklyn bling-bling bishop got into it with YouTube personality Larry Reid during an appearance on his podcast, Larry Reid Live.
Elizabeth Holmes requests new trial, saying witness went to her home to express regret
SAN FRANCISCO — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes requested a new trial Tuesday, asserting in a court filing that a key witness for the prosecution now regrets the role he played in her conviction for investor fraud and conspiracy related to her failed blood-testing startup. The petition centers on...
LAW・
AOL Corp
Teacher jailed for contempt of court in dispute over misgendering student
A teacher in Ireland was jailed this week for violating a court order forbidding him from going to the school where he works, after he was put on administrative leave during disciplinary proceedings over his refusal to use a student's new name and gender-neutral pronouns, Ireland's state broadcaster reported. In...
Men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor sent private investigator to juror's workplace
Attorneys for two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent private investigators to a juror's workplace, hoping to uncover pre-trial bias by that panelist, court filings revealed. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., found guilty last month on federal charges connected to the plot, want new...
Complex
Young Thug’s Michael Phelps Tweets Mentioned in Court Hearing, Judge Contends ‘This Is Part of the State’s Concern’
Tweets directed at Michael Phelps and sent from Young Thug’s official Twitter account last month were mentioned in a court hearing in Georgia this week in connection with the YSL case. As previously reported, a tweet from @YoungThug inquired about the possibility of the Olympian swimming “100 miles from...
Meghan King Files Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Citing ‘Verbal Abuse’
The family feud continues. Meghan King filed a temporary restraining order against ex-husband Jim Edmonds earlier this year, Us Weekly confirms. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, requested the order in June amid her ongoing custody battle with the retired baseball player, 56. According to TMZ, King alleged that Edmonds has exhibited “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” against her via text and the court-monitored co-parenting app, Our Family Wizard.
