San Antonio, TX

This lady was going to work and to be at the Mall is way off her radar.And why would she leave her phone 📱 behind that's like leaving your wallet on the floor.This is a homicide and nobody can tell me different things..The family needs to get another medical examiner for a second opinion..But she was not going to some Mall she had to been kidnapped of some sort of placed at the scene

Felisha
maybe she was drunk still and tried to drive so stopped there and fell asleep

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Update: Cause of death released in case of missing mom

SAN ANTONIO – The Medical Examiner's Office says the 39-year-old, Christina Powell, died from Hyperthermia complicated by alcohol intoxication. Her death has been ruled an accident. Powell's body was found back on July 23 inside her car at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center. Powell had been missing for nearly...
KTSA

SAPD: Man killed in crash between car and 18-wheeler on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a man killed in a crash between a sedan and an 18-wheeler. Investigators say the crash happened Friday before 2:30 a.m. on North Weidner in the area of Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35. Police say the car was heading west on the I-35 access road as the semi-truck was going north on Weidner. Police say the 18-wheeler then went through the intersection on a green light, and that is when the crash happened with no sign the driver of the car tried to stop.
