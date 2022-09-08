Read full article on original website
Votes Matter
2d ago
This lady was going to work and to be at the Mall is way off her radar.And why would she leave her phone 📱 behind that's like leaving your wallet on the floor.This is a homicide and nobody can tell me different things..The family needs to get another medical examiner for a second opinion..But she was not going to some Mall she had to been kidnapped of some sort of placed at the scene
Felisha
2d ago
maybe she was drunk still and tried to drive so stopped there and fell asleep
foxsanantonio.com
Update: Cause of death released in case of missing mom
SAN ANTONIO – The Medical Examiner's Office says the 39-year-old, Christina Powell, died from Hyperthermia complicated by alcohol intoxication. Her death has been ruled an accident. Powell's body was found back on July 23 inside her car at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center. Powell had been missing for nearly...
KSAT 12
Man killed in shooting at West Side apartment, 4 suspects on the run, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a shooting inside an apartment on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive, not far from Lackland Air Force Base and near Highway 90, just inside Loop 410.
KSAT 12
4 in custody after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 people injured, police say
UVALDE – Two people are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police. Four suspects are now in custody. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.
San Antonio officials release cause of death of Christina Powell
The death was ruled an accident.
KSAT 12
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
KTSA
20 year old arrested, hundred of fentanyl pills found during search of San Marcos home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 20 year old San Marcos man is in jail after admitting to supplying fentanyl pills to members of the community. San Marcos Police say after weeks of investigating, they identified Anthony Jean Perez Rios as a suspected fentanyl distributor. Police obtained a warrant...
KTSA
SAPD: Man killed in crash between car and 18-wheeler on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a man killed in a crash between a sedan and an 18-wheeler. Investigators say the crash happened Friday before 2:30 a.m. on North Weidner in the area of Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35. Police say the car was heading west on the I-35 access road as the semi-truck was going north on Weidner. Police say the 18-wheeler then went through the intersection on a green light, and that is when the crash happened with no sign the driver of the car tried to stop.
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
KSAT 12
Police investigate after deceased person found with ‘full-body trauma’ just west of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a person was found dead with what officers described as “full-body trauma.”. The body was discovered just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of El Paso Street and S. Frio Street, just outside Interstate 10, west of downtown.
KTSA
Man accused of armed robbery, 50-mile police chase crashes in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody is hurt after a police chase covering around 50 miles ended in a crash on San Antonio’s north side. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says deputies intercepted a van reported stolen after an armed robbery on Friday at a store in Dilley, a town more than an hour southwest of San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Woman struck by vehicle in hit-and-run crash on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on South General McMullen Drive near Weir Avenue and Highway 90 on the city’s West Side.
KSAT 12
String of missing people, bodies found in Bandera County has community on edge
BANDERA COUNTY – Four people have been reported missing since April in Bandera County. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office believes they have recovered the bodies of three of those missing people so far. Bandera County Sheriff Daniel Butts tells us the cases are not connected and that there...
newscentermaine.com
Two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde asked the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police said two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
KSAT 12
Woman dies more than a week after suicide attempt at Bexar County Jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after attempting suicide in her cell at the Bexar County Jail on the morning of Aug. 29, according to the sheriff’s office. The BCSO said an officer discovered 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez was attempting to kill herself around 10:28 a.m. The officer immediately responded by using a cutting tool to help the woman down.
Woman dies after attempting to take her own life at jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A recently jailed Bexar County woman has died from injuries sustained when she attempted to take her own life while behind bars, local authorities say. According to BCSO officials, a deputy stationed at the jail found 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez trying to take her own life on the morning of August 29. Medical personnel soon arrived and attempted lifesaving measures before she was taken to Baptist Hospital "for further treatment in the ICU."
news4sanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after being thrown from motorcycle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a horrific accident near Heroes Stadium on the Northeast Side. The accident happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday off Thousand Oaks Drive and Wurzbach Parkway. Witnesses told police that they saw the motorcycle speeding when it crashed into another vehicle...
KSAT 12
32-year-old woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels hit, killed by vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Cibolo woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels was hit and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to Highway 46 South near Krause Lane, after receiving word of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. According...
KSAT 12
1 teen arrested, 4 wanted after 15-year-old carjacked, assaulted outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police have identified five teenagers accused of assaulting a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot and then stealing his car. Police said the incident took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday outside the store in the 500 block of S. State Highway 123 Bypass.
KSAT 12
Several people detained, man injured after shooting at downtown bus stop, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at a downtown VIA bus stop left one man injured and resulted in multiple people being detained Wednesday, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Labor Street, near Callahan Avenue. The bus stop is steps away from a playground at Labor Park.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for killing 15-year-old after he was lured from Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in what appeared to be an act of revenge for a drug robbery, according to San Antonio police. Victor Nathaneal Rivas, 17, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
