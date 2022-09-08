ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KWCH.com

Rain and much cooler weather arrives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will have moved through Kansas by Saturday morning and there will be a chill in the air throughout the day. Compared to temperatures lately, this will be an abrupt change for the Plains. Rain can be expected nearly statewide, but amounts will hardly be enough to change the drought conditions.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Much cooler today, rain chances too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first “real” cold front of the season has passed through most of Kansas this morning. This weather system will bring cooler air to the state along with a chance of showers and rumbles through the afternoon. Severe storms are not expected, however a few storms will produce brief heavy downpours and occasional lightning strikes.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Much needed rain still expected this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state is still on track to see rain, but it won’t be nearly enough to ease drought conditions for the Plains. Amounts are likely to be in the T-.50″, but there will be some exceptions where up to an inch may fall Saturday evening. Those chances reside in central and parts of northern Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KWCH.com

More toasty weather the next few days... But big changes are coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today will be much like yesterday... Lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s, light winds, and dry statewide. It will be a mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KWCH.com

Kansas State Fair kicks off in Hutchinson

In 2018, Curt Mohr was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer. He continued to fight, but this week, his family said that fight is coming to an end. The death of the monarch is having an impact on those abroad and back here in Kansas. Wichita City Council to take up...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita firefighter nears end of battle with brain cancer

The 109th Kansas State Fair opened to fairgoers on Friday. Wichita City Council to take up fentanyl test strips. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council could take up a vote to decriminalize fentanyl test strips. Women's running group in Wichita honoring memory of slain Memphis teacher. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black

A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
ATCHISON, KS
KWCH.com

One dead in N. Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is dead following a crash on I-135 at 53rd St. near Park City. Authorities say drivers should avoid the area if possible. Eyewitness News has a crew on scene gathering more information. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

1 lake added to Kansas blue-green algae warning list

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dozen Kansas lakes and ponds are on the state’s warning list for blue-green algae. One of the lakes is new to the warning list, while one has dropped from “warning” to “watch.” Blue-green algae is toxic to people and pets, and people who visit the lakes should take the precautions […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Watch: Massive 1,280 lb pumpkin entered into Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) – The competition for the heaviest pumpkin at the Kansas State Fair is heating up as an early contender was showcased on Wednesday. The Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau posted a video on social media of an early entry for the giant pumpkin competition. The massive piece of produce weighed in […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Opening Day of the Kansas State Fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Kansas State Fair getting a look at all the fun things you can do when you’re out! This morning we’ll be ax throwing, steel drumming, and hanging out with a giant robot. Find out more about the events going on at the fair at kansasstatefair.com!
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

