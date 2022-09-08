Read full article on original website
Rain and much cooler weather arrives
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will have moved through Kansas by Saturday morning and there will be a chill in the air throughout the day. Compared to temperatures lately, this will be an abrupt change for the Plains. Rain can be expected nearly statewide, but amounts will hardly be enough to change the drought conditions.
Much cooler today, rain chances too
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first “real” cold front of the season has passed through most of Kansas this morning. This weather system will bring cooler air to the state along with a chance of showers and rumbles through the afternoon. Severe storms are not expected, however a few storms will produce brief heavy downpours and occasional lightning strikes.
Much needed rain still expected this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state is still on track to see rain, but it won’t be nearly enough to ease drought conditions for the Plains. Amounts are likely to be in the T-.50″, but there will be some exceptions where up to an inch may fall Saturday evening. Those chances reside in central and parts of northern Kansas.
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
More toasty weather the next few days... But big changes are coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today will be much like yesterday... Lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s, light winds, and dry statewide. It will be a mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s.
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
Kansas State Fair kicks off in Hutchinson
In 2018, Curt Mohr was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer. He continued to fight, but this week, his family said that fight is coming to an end. The death of the monarch is having an impact on those abroad and back here in Kansas. Wichita City Council to take up...
Wichita firefighter nears end of battle with brain cancer
The 109th Kansas State Fair opened to fairgoers on Friday. Wichita City Council to take up fentanyl test strips. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council could take up a vote to decriminalize fentanyl test strips. Women's running group in Wichita honoring memory of slain Memphis teacher. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
One dead in N. Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is dead following a crash on I-135 at 53rd St. near Park City. Authorities say drivers should avoid the area if possible. Eyewitness News has a crew on scene gathering more information. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report...
Why you may see more police on roads this weekend in Wichita
If you are out and about in Wichita this weekend, you may see an abnormal amount of officers on the roads.
1 lake added to Kansas blue-green algae warning list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dozen Kansas lakes and ponds are on the state’s warning list for blue-green algae. One of the lakes is new to the warning list, while one has dropped from “warning” to “watch.” Blue-green algae is toxic to people and pets, and people who visit the lakes should take the precautions […]
Watch: Massive 1,280 lb pumpkin entered into Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) – The competition for the heaviest pumpkin at the Kansas State Fair is heating up as an early contender was showcased on Wednesday. The Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau posted a video on social media of an early entry for the giant pumpkin competition. The massive piece of produce weighed in […]
Where’s Shane? Opening Day of the Kansas State Fair
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Kansas State Fair getting a look at all the fun things you can do when you’re out! This morning we’ll be ax throwing, steel drumming, and hanging out with a giant robot. Find out more about the events going on at the fair at kansasstatefair.com!
Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
Construction on Kansas bridge delayed, 20-mile-long detour may last for over a year
UDALL, Kan. (KSNW) — The start date for an $8.23 million bridge replacement on Kansas Highway 55 between Belle Plaine and Udall has been delayed, the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a news release. The construction was originally scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 12, but now has been delayed to Monday, Sept. 19. […]
A Kansas native's personal reckoning with the depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer
As agricultural irrigation continues to drain the crucial water supply of the Ogallala Aquifer beneath the Great Plains, Lucas Bessire — whose family spent five generations working as irrigation farmers and ranchers in western Kansas — says it's clear why the government hasn't addressed this issue. "Part of...
Arkansas district demonstrates safety technology proposed for Wichita schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the Wichita school district plans security enhancements at its high schools, questions come regarding how the proposed new technology works. At the Wichita school board’s next meeting Monday, Sept. 12, the district will propose the purchase of 45 to 50 OpenGate devices for $1.5 million.
Wichita train enthusiast gets railroad surprise
In Bobby Hare's perfect world, he would spend day and night watching trains.
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, and organizers have several new features coming this year.
