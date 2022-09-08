'Soft Girl' Is The Style Trend You're About To See Everywhere This Fall—See How Selena Gomez And Kendall Jenner Wear It!

Splash News

The soft girl trend is *everywhere* on social media (particularly TikTok) these days – and we predict that it’s going to blow up even more over the next few months due to its increasing popularity among some of the biggest trend-setting celebs.

It’s time to get fully acquainted with the soft girl aesthetic since we’re going to be seeing a lot of it, so what does it involve exactly? Think cute crops, plaid miniskirts, fluffy sweaters and cardigans, oversized pieces, soft pastel colors – particularly pink, lavender, and yellow – and an abundance of florals and hearts. Sugary sweet and overly feminine colors and patterns are a must, as is going big with playful accessories – particularly hair accessories such as 90s-inspired butterfly clips – and jewelry. But there are slightly more understated ways to interpret the trend too, which two of our favorite A-list style mavens have proven…

Kendall Jenner

We can always count on a Jenner or a Kardashian to rock an emerging trend, and the 26-year-old 818 Tequila founder has *not* let us down with her interpretation. Kendall has showcased a more wearable take on the trend by stepping out in a pair of high waisted white skinny jeans and a cute cropped orange cardigan to reveal her toned abs. The accessories were also very in keeping with the soft girl trend, consisting of some cute white kitten heels with a rounded toe, and a black belt, shoulder bag, and sunglasses.

Selena Gomez

The 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building actress also gave fans her spin on the soft girl trend when she was spotted getting on a boat in the fishing village of Positano, Italy with her rumored new boyfriend, film producer Andrea Iervolino. Selena wore an adorable Donni co-ord consisting of a cute pair of high-waisted lime green shorts and the matching pullover, and finished the look off with some By Far ‘Lenny’ mules, a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50 bag, black sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings.