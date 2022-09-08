Michelle Pfeiffer Shocks Followers With Her Skin at 64 On Instagram: 'So Beautiful Still'

Splash News

Michelle Pfeiffer has proven that she truly is an ageless beauty thanks to a stunning makeup-free picture she shared with her 2.4 million Instagram followers on August 17th. She looked so radiant and glowing in the super-natural selfie, and we are in total awe!

Interestingly, the 64-year-old Grease 2 actress’s post wasn’t actually about being makeup-free, or her appearance at all, as it was in fact a political post to encourage people to sign up to work the polls before Election Day. It was a powerful and clever move, as she certainly got everyone’s attention!

The Hairspray actress captioned her post, which featured her wearing a black baseball cap with the phrase ‘I [white heart] poll workers’ on it and staring into the camera: “Hi everybody,” followed by a hand waving emoji. “Did you know we only have 3 months until Election Day (can you believe it?) and America is facing a shortage of poll workers. Consider joining in to help change that! We all want to ensure a safe and secure election so… Let’s #PowerThePolls! #pollworkerrecruitmentday”

Despite the What Lies Beneath actress’s politics-themed post, her fans still flooded the comments section with praise about her natural glow. When someone looks *that* good at 64 sans makeup, it needs to be discussed! “Beautiful lady,” raved one fan, followed by three red heart with stars emojis. “Gorgeous your so Beautiful,” added another, followed by nine face with hearts emojis. “Omg I just love you,” gushed another fan, followed by a series of complimentary emojis. “Hi @michellepfeifferofficial! So beautiful still!” exclaimed another fan, whose opinion we definitely share!

Fans wishing to see the Dangerous Minds actress’s natural, makeup-free face without a political message can simply head to her Instagram page, as she regularly shares pictures of herself without a single drop of makeup. One of the latest instances being over the Fourth of July weekend, when she shared a picture of herself looking gorgeous alongside her two sisters.