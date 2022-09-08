ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we know about Ezekiel Kelly, suspect in Memphis mass shooting

By Stacy Jacobson, Nexstar Media Wire, Jessica Gertler
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A shooting rampage across Memphis came to an end Wednesday night, and Memphis police took 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly into custody.

Kelly was arrested at 9:20 p.m., and city leaders held a press conference just after midnight. The final tally from the incident was four dead and three injured.

Kelly was taken into custody after a chase from Mississippi back into Memphis. Shelby County court records revealed authorities filed a warrant for first-degree murder for Kelly on Wednesday during a search for him in the city.

On social media — where Kelly is accused of livestreaming one of the killings — he went by various spellings of the name Zeek Huncho. In a Facebook Live video seen by a WREG staff member, a suspect who appeared to be Kelly was seen getting out of a car, walking into an AutoZone and firing shots. The video was later removed from the platform.

In 2020 at age 17, Kelly faced four felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect in custody

Sources told WREG he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault in the case in 2021. He received three years in that case.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly was released March 16 after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence.

Kelly wrote in social media posts during the rampage that he wouldn’t return to jail.

Police later listed a detailed timeline of the shootings:

  • 12:56 a.m., a 24-year-old man was killed on Lyndale in the Highland Heights neighborhood. A suspect who called himself Zeek Huncho on social media was developed.
  • 4:38 p.m., a man was found shot dead in a vehicle at a gas station on South Parkway E . Survillance video revealed a man in a gray sedan pulled up next to the victim’s car and opened fire.
  • 4:40 p.m., a woman was injured in a second shooting on Norris Road near I-240. The suspect fled in a dark sedan.
  • 5:59 p.m. Kelly walked into an AutoZone store in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue and shot a man while livestreaming on Facebook. The man was in critical condition, police said.
  • 6:56 p.m., Memphis Police put out an alert on the suspect after receiving a call that Kelly was making threats on Facebook.
  • 7:23 p.m., a woman was killed in a shooting at Poplar and Evergreen. Police said Kelly took her gray SUV and fled.
  • 7:24, man shot at Poplar and Evergreen
  • 8:55 p.m., woman shot dead on Raines Road
  • 8:56 p.m., Southaven Police responded to a carjacking at Stateline Road and Highway 51. Kelly took the man’s gray Dodge Challenger and left the SUV behind.
  • 8:58 p.m., Memphis Police officers spotted the Dodge Challenger going northbound on Interstate 55, and a high-speed pursuit began. The p[ursuit ended at Hodge Road and Ivan in southwest Memphis, where Kelly was taken into custody without incident.
