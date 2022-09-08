Opwest Partners to Open Tucson’s First Upscale Soft Brand Lifestyle Hotel in Iconic Downtown Building

Read full article on original website
Related
realestatedaily-news.com
Whataburger Ground Lease Sells at The Bridges for $2.8 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA --The Whataburger ground lease at 921 E Tucson Marketplace at the Bridges sold for $2.8 million ($71.44 PSF). The transaction involved the sale of the leased fee interest in the land. Whataburger was constructed in 2021 with a leased fee interest in the land. Bourn Properties affiliate BP...
realestatedaily-news.com
CarePartners Senior Living Buys Site in Oro Valley for $3.85 Million
Oro Valley, Arizona -- An affiliate of CarePartners Senior Living, Oro Valley ALC LLC c/o William Moore,manager, purchased an 8.03 acre development site at 12380 N Vistoso Park Road for $3.85 million ($11 PSF) in Innovation Park, from Venture West affiliate VWI/Vistoso Development, Inc. c/o Neil Simon, manager. CarePartners plans...
Comments / 0