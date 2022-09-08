Effective: 2022-09-09 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Franklin; Inland Wakulla; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Wakulla, southeastern Liberty and Franklin Counties through 515 PM EDT At 426 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 24 miles east of Stonemill Creek to 8 miles northwest of Carrabelle to 6 miles west of St George Island. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Carrabelle, Eastpoint, St George Island, Franklin, Sopchoppy, Carrabelle Beach, East Camp, Jewel Fire Tower, Royal Bluff, St George Island St Pk, Panacea, Poplar Camp, Smith Creek, Medart, Buckhorn, Twin Pole, Curtis Mill, Morgan Place, Saint Teresa and Turkey Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO