Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 10:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts .Flow around Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California today, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 10:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST/11 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND EASTERN CLARK COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MST Sunday/1200 AM PDT Sunday for portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MST Sunday/1200 AM PDT Sunday for a portion of northwest Arizona. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MST Sunday/1200 AM PDT Sunday for a portion of southern Nevada.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Northwest Plateau .Flow around Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California today, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following area, Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible through Saturday night which will be capable of moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals of up to 1 inch will be possible with some locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
Comments / 0