Effective: 2022-09-10 12:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County .Flow around Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California today, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southern Nevada, including the following areas, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - One to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts over the Spring Mountains could result in significant runoff conditions that results in rapid flash flooding of high elevation trails and roadways. Additionally, lower elevation roads on the west side of the Spring Mountains such as State Road 160 near Pahrump could see flash flooding due to runoff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO