weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 12:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County .Flow around Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California today, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southern Nevada, including the following areas, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - One to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts over the Spring Mountains could result in significant runoff conditions that results in rapid flash flooding of high elevation trails and roadways. Additionally, lower elevation roads on the west side of the Spring Mountains such as State Road 160 near Pahrump could see flash flooding due to runoff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 12:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range .Flow around Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California today, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southern Nevada, including the following areas, Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County and Sheep Range. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible through Saturday night which will be capable of moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals of up to 1 inch will be possible with some locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 10:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST/11 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND EASTERN CLARK COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MST Sunday/1200 AM PDT Sunday for portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MST Sunday/1200 AM PDT Sunday for a portion of northwest Arizona. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MST Sunday/1200 AM PDT Sunday for a portion of southern Nevada.
