Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Park County through 315 PM MDT At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Sunlight Basin, or 15 miles northeast of East Entrance, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sunlight Basin around 255 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Dead Indian Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Frost and a light freeze. Low temperatures are expected to range between 28 and 34 degrees. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Recommended to disconnect garden hoses from their spigots.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Washington Central Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Washington Central Cascades .Continued very dry conditions and breezy winds will occur through Friday...and for parts of the Cascades, through Saturday as well. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Higher elevations of Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades. * Winds: East 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 20 to 28 percent Friday. 17 to 25 percent Saturday. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The east winds will be strongest across elevations of 3000 feet or higher.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest; Palouse, Nezperce Reservation, Hells Canyon Region RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 15 to 20 percent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 16:06:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; San Juan; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following, Carolina, San Juan and Trujillo Alto. * WHEN...Until 530 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 220 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Terrifying details emerge after hiker falls 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon’s North Rim
TERRIFYING details have emerged after a hiker fell 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon's North Rim. Rescuers recovered the body of a 44-year-old visitor who reportedly fell from the rim west of Bright Angel Trail. Park officials said the "visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the...
Hiker who disappeared in flash flooding at Zion National Park is found dead
The body of a hiker who vanished during a flash flood in Utah’s Zion National Park last week was found Monday, officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, was found in the Virgin River near Court of the Patriarchs, a group of sandstone cliffs in a southeast section of the park, the National Park Service said in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year
While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter. Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Central Black Hills, Custer Co Plains, Fall River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butte; Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Gusty thunderstorms will impact portions of Butte, Meade, Custer, Lawrence, western Oglala Lakota, Fall River, Pennington, southeastern Weston and east central Crook Counties through 700 PM MDT At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Antelope Butte to 3 miles southwest of Crow Peak to near Deerfield Reservoir to 13 miles south of Redbird. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Hot Springs, Lead, Custer, Hill City, Edgemont, Rapid Valley, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Box Elder, Dewey, Summerset, Black Hawk, Oglala, Deadwood, Whitewood, New Underwood and Johnson Siding. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 103. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 206 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
91% chance La Niña impacts fall, National Weather Service says
Meteorologists are pretty confident the La Niña conditions we've seen all year are going to be with us at least a few months longer.
Videos show Las Vegas casinos underwater again following flash floods, the latest in a string of extreme weather events
One clip from inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino showed card tables being soaked as water fell from the ceiling.
Mount Rainier National Park Addresses Reports That Volcano Appears To Be Erupting: VIDEO
Earlier today, an alarming video surfaced that seemed to show that Mount Rainier was erupting, however, the national park has clarified that there’s no reason to panic. The video originated on Twitter when a Mount Rainier National Park visitor posted a clip of an ominous puff of white smoke gathering around the peak, and some folks began to believe that the active stratovolcano was “venting,” or emitting volcanic material and gases into the air.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 02:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 3 AM MST early this morning for portions of south central Arizona and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
2 earthquakes shake Pinnacles National Park east of Monterey
Pinnacles National Park was rattled by two earthquakes that hit within the same hour Thursday morning. A magnitude 4 earthquake and a magnitude 2.5 earthquake were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Comments / 0