Effective: 2022-09-10 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Northwest Plateau .Flow around Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California today, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following area, Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible through Saturday night which will be capable of moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals of up to 1 inch will be possible with some locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO