Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Warner Robins starting part-time officer program

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says that the city of Warner Robins is starting a part-time officer program. In a news release, she said staffing shortages are hurting their police department. So, they're looking for a broader field of candidates, including retired officers who can work part-time.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, the Big House Foundation's demolition was valid

MACON, Ga. — A few weeks ago, Vineville neighbors showed up in droves to a planning and zoning meeting to dispute the possible demolition of a house some feel is historic. Some say it's the home of the first woman ever to receive a bachelor's degree from an accredited school. Others in the neighborhood just worry the Big House Foundation's footprint in the community has grown a bit too much. They worry about swirling rumors surrounding an amphitheater that would be built in the house's place, but the foundation says it would be a garden.
MACON, GA
wabe.org

Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding

The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin holds Peace Rally after recent violence in the community

DUBLIN, Ga. — Community members came together in the Emerald City for a peace Rally to express concern about recent violence there. 13WMAZ told you how one person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings this week in Dublin. Many community members say they want more programs...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Contractor jailed, Macon homeowner says she lost $18K to an unfinished job

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A 76-year-old woman and her family are left devastated and it's thanks to what they say is a bad recommendation from an insurance adjuster. Now, they're left figuring out how they'll pay for home repairs after a contractor they hired took more than $18 thousand dollars but never got the job done.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
MACON, GA
mercer.edu

Mercer men's lacrosse players compete on world stage

New Mercer men’s lacrosse coach Ryan Danehy had to wait a little longer to meet some of his players for the first time. Six Bears wrapped up their summer by playing in international lacrosse events. Sophomore Christian Laureano played for Puerto Rico in the World Lacrosse Men’s U-21 World...
MACON, GA

