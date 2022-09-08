MACON, Ga. — A few weeks ago, Vineville neighbors showed up in droves to a planning and zoning meeting to dispute the possible demolition of a house some feel is historic. Some say it's the home of the first woman ever to receive a bachelor's degree from an accredited school. Others in the neighborhood just worry the Big House Foundation's footprint in the community has grown a bit too much. They worry about swirling rumors surrounding an amphitheater that would be built in the house's place, but the foundation says it would be a garden.

MACON, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO