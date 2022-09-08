Read full article on original website
Warner Robins police take new approach to officer shortage with part-time police program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — With fewer people choosing the badge, Warner Robins Police Department is taking a new approach. They are starting a program for those interested in serving part-time. "There is a group of officers that are either retired or presently working for an agency, a smaller agency...
Baldwin County man receives reward for helping fire recue team
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — In August 2021, Baldwin County Fire Rescue Station 1 was dispatched to fire on Irwinton Road. When they arrived on the scene, the house was almost gone and the two people living in the house were outside. However, it was a witness who helped them determine...
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
Warner Robins starting part-time officer program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says that the city of Warner Robins is starting a part-time officer program. In a news release, she said staffing shortages are hurting their police department. So, they're looking for a broader field of candidates, including retired officers who can work part-time.
Dublin City Schools taking adding more metal detectors in effort to keep students safe
DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin City School District is making the safety of its students its top priority. The school system purchased eight metal detectors to add to the six it already had. The detectors, which cost $3,500 each, were funded by the Capital Improvement Fund. “We’re in a...
Macon resident opens long-term care facility to address Certified Nurse Aide need
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Patricia Duncan has lived in Macon her entire life, and she’s been helping the elderly ever since she was a little girl. She’s making it her mission to ‘Train the next generation of caregivers.’ with the hope of addressing the shortage of care givers in the area.
'Run to Steven for a smile': Macon mourns downtown mover Steven Fulbright
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon has boomed over the past decade, and a lot of people say Steven Fulbright helped make it happen. He helped Macon grow through work with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Main Street Macon, the Arts Alliance, Film Festival, and much more. Now, people in...
VERIFY: Yes, the Big House Foundation's demolition was valid
MACON, Ga. — A few weeks ago, Vineville neighbors showed up in droves to a planning and zoning meeting to dispute the possible demolition of a house some feel is historic. Some say it's the home of the first woman ever to receive a bachelor's degree from an accredited school. Others in the neighborhood just worry the Big House Foundation's footprint in the community has grown a bit too much. They worry about swirling rumors surrounding an amphitheater that would be built in the house's place, but the foundation says it would be a garden.
Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding
The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
Dublin holds Peace Rally after recent violence in the community
DUBLIN, Ga. — Community members came together in the Emerald City for a peace Rally to express concern about recent violence there. 13WMAZ told you how one person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings this week in Dublin. Many community members say they want more programs...
Contractor jailed, Macon homeowner says she lost $18K to an unfinished job
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A 76-year-old woman and her family are left devastated and it's thanks to what they say is a bad recommendation from an insurance adjuster. Now, they're left figuring out how they'll pay for home repairs after a contractor they hired took more than $18 thousand dollars but never got the job done.
Warner Robins neighbors glad to see annual Christmas parade return to Watson Boulevard
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's a Warner Robins tradition on the first Saturday in December. Santa Claus is coming to town, and this time, he's headed back to Watson Boulevard. "Every Christmas, that's part of what you do, you have to go see the parade," Blanca Bowman said. For...
'This must stop': Macon DA joins 'Just Walk Away' anti-gun violence initiative
MACON, Ga. — As the number of homicides this year soars in Macon-Bibb, one group is trying to solve the problem with a pretty simple message. That message is, 'Just Walk Away,' and now some local leaders are getting involved. Changing Mindsets says this initiative is a grass roots...
2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
Forsyth parapro arrested after hitting student in the head with her purse, police say
CUMMING, Ga. — A paraprofessional at a school in Cumming was arrested earlier this week after police say she hit a student in the head with her purse. According to the incident report, Cumming officers were called to The Futures Program on Tuesday morning. When investigators arrived, the school’s...
Mercer men’s lacrosse players compete on world stage
New Mercer men’s lacrosse coach Ryan Danehy had to wait a little longer to meet some of his players for the first time. Six Bears wrapped up their summer by playing in international lacrosse events. Sophomore Christian Laureano played for Puerto Rico in the World Lacrosse Men’s U-21 World...
Daiquiris & More opens new location on MLK Boulevard in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Daiquiris and More has a new location in downtown Macon with more space but the same amount of good times. The business started out on 378 Second Street in 2019. “Our goal was just to continue to grow into something bigger, something that the Macon community...
Cry Out America hosted to pray and remember in Jones County
Cry Out America, a nationwide prayer initiative, will be held at Carol’s Park in downtown Gray on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. to pray and give thanks to those who put their lives on the line daily and remember those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Debra Hall, Cry...
Bibb Parks & Rec set to host final food truck fest for 2022
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, parents can try wine slushies while the kids play in the foam pit at Caroline Crayton Park. Macon-Bibb Parks & Recreation will host their next picnic and food truck festival, and it will be the last of the year. The festival is set to...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
