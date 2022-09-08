Read full article on original website
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
Whataburger Ground Lease Sells at The Bridges for $2.8 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA --The Whataburger ground lease at 921 E Tucson Marketplace at the Bridges sold for $2.8 million ($71.44 PSF). The transaction involved the sale of the leased fee interest in the land. Whataburger was constructed in 2021 with a leased fee interest in the land. Bourn Properties affiliate BP...
12 mixologists raising the bar for Arizona cocktail culture
While Arizona’s culinary scene has been earning national acclaim steadily for the past decade, its mixology scene is only now getting its due. This past summer, Little Rituals was named the No. 4 hotel bar in the nation at Tales of the Cocktail, and Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour won a spot among North America’s Best Bars by 50 Best, both nationally recognized outfits that until recently did not have Arizona mixologists on its radar.
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
15 BEST Restaurants In Scottsdale, AZ (Something For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Scottsdale is a favorite among travelers and Arizonians alike, as it is a cultural staple of the Sonoran Desert and contains a beautifully diverse culinary scene. With so many great options available it can be tricky to find the best ones to visit, especially if you are on a time crunch.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Vista Del Oro Communities in Highly Desirable Northwest Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Vista Del Oro Reserve and Horizon, two new-home communities in highly desirable Northwest Tucson. The new homes at Vista Del Oro are situated at the northwest corner of Overton Road and La Cholla Boulevard, close to Interstate 10 and providing easy access to downtown Tucson, Oro Valley’s major employment centers and popular shopping, dining and entertainment at La Encantada, Oro Valley Marketplace and Casas Adobes Plaza. The communities boast scenic views of the Santa Catalina Mountains and are just minutes away from outdoor recreation at Omni ® Tucson National Resort and Golf Course, the nationally recognized Oro Valley/Tucson Loop Bike Path and Catalina State Park. Vista Del Oro is zoned for Amphitheater Public Schools, and homeowners will appreciate the proximity to local schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005088/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its Vista Del Oro communities in highly desirable Northwest Tucson. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sissoo tree battle lines drawn in Scottsdale neighborhood
The battle of the Sissoo trees in the upscale Arcadia at Silverleaf neighborhood has escalated into a court battle. Tom LaPorte, a homeowner in the neighborhood, which is part of the larger DC Ranch subdivision, has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against the homeowner’s association for its efforts to get rid of the trees.
CarePartners Senior Living Buys Site in Oro Valley for $3.85 Million
Oro Valley, Arizona -- An affiliate of CarePartners Senior Living, Oro Valley ALC LLC c/o William Moore,manager, purchased an 8.03 acre development site at 12380 N Vistoso Park Road for $3.85 million ($11 PSF) in Innovation Park, from Venture West affiliate VWI/Vistoso Development, Inc. c/o Neil Simon, manager. CarePartners plans...
New development set for Vail near Las Plazas
A local company recently bought 43 acres of land near Old Vail Road for industrial development such as a distribution center.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona
Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
These Are The Best Restaurants That Opened This Year In Arizona
Bon Appétit released its "50 Best New Restaurants For 2022" list.
SARA and ADOT rescue 4 dehydrated hikers
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) and the Pima County Sheriff's Department rescued four hikers.
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town
A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
Hungry? It’s a good week to go gourmet in Tucson
With the weekend upon us, maybe you’re itching for a night out. Local restaurants are offering an extra enticement to head out for dinner.
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicular crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle in Tucson, on Thursday. The Tucson Police Officials confirmed that the crash had [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera
Etherton Gallery is excited to welcome visitors to see the work of one of the most influential photographers of the American West, Jay Dusard, in our new summer show, Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera. Cowboy with a Camera features a selection of monumental scale, cowboy portraits most of which...
Valley shoppers turn to night markets for cooler browsing, arts and culture
A funny thing happens this time of year. People in our part of the world get really cranky. It’s been hot for months, and for many of us, the worst part is that it simply never cools off. In other parts of the United States, at least evenings bring...
The Buzz: A strong monsoon brings road closures and floods
A crew removes concrete from a channel that was installed after the 2010 Schultz Fire. The channel has clogged with debris during 2022 flood events. Your browser does not support the audio element. Longtime Arizonans know that where you live can color how you see each year's monsoon. This year,...
Crane operator rescued at Intel campus in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crane operator was rescued after getting stuck hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a medical emergency early Friday morning. Chandler fire crews responded to the Intel Ocotillo campus west of Dobson and Ocotillo roads around 5 a.m. Video from the scene shows crews using another crane to rescue the worker and they were able to successfully bring them down safely. The man’s status is unknown. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more details.
