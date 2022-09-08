ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

His company was good. So was his eye. Jillian Hollis was happy for both. The LPGA tour is playing the first-ever Kroger Queen City Championship this week, and Hollis is playing a home-state game; she's from the Cleveland suburbs, and the Kroger, at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, is about four hours south. You want to be in good form in the weeks where folks on the other side of the ropes know your name, and Hollis has been. Late last month, she won the Circling Raven Championship on the Epson Tour; she's eighth on the developmental tour's money list, which grants LPGA tour cards to the top 10; and this week, the 25-year-old is playing her fifth event in the big leagues.
WKRC

Xavier basketball schedule is complete as BIG EAST announces league slate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The BIG EAST Conference announced Xavier’s 20-game 2022-23 men's basketball league schedule on Friday. Xavier's entire 31-game regular season schedule and the BIG EAST Tournament are slated for national television, including one on Local 12. Xavier opens up the league season at Georgetown on Friday,...
Centre Daily

Local caddie saves the day at Kroger Queen City Championship after spotting 15 clubs in Jillian Hollis' bag before she teed off

MADEIRA, Ohio — Thanks to her eagle-eyed caddie, former LPGA Rookie of the Year and Epson Tour winner Jillian Hollis avoided a two-stroke penalty Thursday at the Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club. Hollis’ caddy, Luke Brennaman, grandson of retired Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman and son...
WKRC

UC and former basketball coach Brannen agree to settlement

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati athletics department announced on Thursday that it has reached a settlement agreement with former head coach John Brannen. “John Brannen and the University of Cincinnati have reached an amicable resolution," said the statement. "Both parties look forward to putting this matter behind them and focusing on the future.”
thecentersquare.com

Five Ohio cities among best places to retire

(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
moversmakers.org

Faths get Springer $400K shy of goal

Cincinnati philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath have pledged $3 million to Springer School and Center in Hyde Park, hoping to leverage a final $400,000 in giving to help the school hit its $15 million capital fundraising goal. “It’s brutal to be in a class and you can’t do the work,...
Fox 19

UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant rebrands with new name, re-opens with broader menu

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A fast-growing downtown restaurant group which closed one of its eateries last month has rebranded in the face of rising commodity prices and has re-opened. Crown Restaurant Group, operator of restaurants like Crown Republic Gastropub and Losanti, temporarily closed its pizzeria at 300 E. Seventh...
