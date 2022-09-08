Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Golf.com
A pro was going to violate the rules. Then her caddie stepped in.
His company was good. So was his eye. Jillian Hollis was happy for both. The LPGA tour is playing the first-ever Kroger Queen City Championship this week, and Hollis is playing a home-state game; she’s from the Cleveland suburbs, and the Kroger, at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, is about four hours south. You want to be in good form in the weeks where folks on the other side of the ropes know your name, and Hollis has been. Late last month, she won the Circling Raven Championship on the Epson Tour; she’s eighth on the developmental tour’s money list, which grants LPGA tour cards to the top 10; and this week, the 25-year-old is playing her fifth event in the big leagues.
Fox 19
Professional golf makes monumental return to Cincinnati this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Professional golf will be played in Greater Cincinnati this weekend for the first time in nearly 25 years. The LPGA will hold a tournament the Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club with a purse of $1.75 million on the line. The pros tee off Thursday. Two-time...
WKRC
Xavier basketball schedule is complete as BIG EAST announces league slate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The BIG EAST Conference announced Xavier’s 20-game 2022-23 men's basketball league schedule on Friday. Xavier's entire 31-game regular season schedule and the BIG EAST Tournament are slated for national television, including one on Local 12. Xavier opens up the league season at Georgetown on Friday,...
Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star Center Visiting This Month; UC Keeping Up With Multiple Targets
The 2024 and 2023 UC classes can start to really take shape this fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Former Bengal Ickey Woods teaches LPGA players the 'Ickey Shuffle'
CINCINNATI — The LPGA is back in Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years. Fans got to watch the Pro-Am day at the Kenwood Country Club Wednesday, but Thursday is the big day as the tournament officially tees off. Seven of the top 10 players are set to...
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in Ohio
Ohio has always been known for its proud German community of immigrants and it comes as no surprise that the United States' largest Oktoberfest is celebrated here, right in Cincinnati.
Centre Daily
Local caddie saves the day at Kroger Queen City Championship after spotting 15 clubs in Jillian Hollis’ bag before she teed off
MADEIRA, Ohio — Thanks to her eagle-eyed caddie, former LPGA Rookie of the Year and Epson Tour winner Jillian Hollis avoided a two-stroke penalty Thursday at the Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club. Hollis’ caddy, Luke Brennaman, grandson of retired Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman and son...
WKRC
UC and former basketball coach Brannen agree to settlement
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati athletics department announced on Thursday that it has reached a settlement agreement with former head coach John Brannen. “John Brannen and the University of Cincinnati have reached an amicable resolution," said the statement. "Both parties look forward to putting this matter behind them and focusing on the future.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Five Ohio cities among best places to retire
(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
WKRC
Finish Eliza's Run: Runners join movement in memory of Memphis mother abducted, killed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People across the nation are running in honor of Eliza Fletcher. The Memphis woman’s violent abduction last Friday shocked people across the nation. The wife, mother and teacher was at the halfway point of her 10-mile run when a man forced her into an SUV. Police found her body just days after the suspect’s arrest.
J.D. Vance Pretends to Be From Ohio, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
This week also brings national praise for two Cincinnati restaurants, another (this time, more scientific) nod to Bengal Joe Burrow's hotness and more.
How Intel's Columbus plant could be a huge win for Cincinnati
As Intel builds a $20B semiconductor plant near Columbus, Cincinnati is gearing up to bid for federal designation as a technology hub. One expert says Cincy has 'interesting potential.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
moversmakers.org
Faths get Springer $400K shy of goal
Cincinnati philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath have pledged $3 million to Springer School and Center in Hyde Park, hoping to leverage a final $400,000 in giving to help the school hit its $15 million capital fundraising goal. “It’s brutal to be in a class and you can’t do the work,...
WKRC
UC looks to extend nation's second-longest home win streak against Kennesaw State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Coming off a tough season-opening 31-24 loss at Arkansas, the University of Cincinnati football team is back in Nippert Stadium on Saturday for its 2022 home opener against Kennesaw State. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. The game is sold-out. UC has won 27 straight games at...
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY sports round-up: Holy Cross volleyball claims All “A” 9th Region crown
Everyone in attendance at Newport High’s Stan Arnzen Sports Complex heard the sound that has unsurprisingly become a theme for the red and black this season just four serves into the Holy Cross-Villa Madonna volleyball game. Holy Cross senior setter and Marshall University commit Maya Hunt sets the ball...
Fox 19
UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
WLWT 5
What's happening in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's our list of events
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Kings Island is celebrating Pride night Friday. Stars from RuPaul's Drag Race will headline the night with local co-hosts. The cast will take the stage at Festhaus at 8 p.m....
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant rebrands with new name, re-opens with broader menu
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A fast-growing downtown restaurant group which closed one of its eateries last month has rebranded in the face of rising commodity prices and has re-opened. Crown Restaurant Group, operator of restaurants like Crown Republic Gastropub and Losanti, temporarily closed its pizzeria at 300 E. Seventh...
Comments / 0