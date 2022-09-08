Make your own ranch water at home with help from this Charlotte mixologist
Bring the Texas cocktail taking the country by storm straight into your kitchen. Charlotte mixologist Tamu Curtis, owner of The Cocktailery , shared her tried and true recipe for Texas ranch water with CharlotteFive.
Her version gives the traditional tequila, lime and carbonated water drink a bit of a twist. Operating alcohol free? Simply skip the mezcal and tequila, and you have a mocktail that tastes great in any state.
Make your own ranch water
Ingredients
1 ounce mezcal
1 ounce blanco tequila
3/4 ounce lime juice
Flesh from one half of a passion fruit (optional)
Topo Chico
Chili lime salt
Directions
Rim one side of a Collins glass with chili lime salt. Add mezcal, tequila, lime juice and passion fruit, and stir. Fill the glass with ice and top it off with Topo Chico.
