Charlotte, NC

Make your own ranch water at home with help from this Charlotte mixologist

By Laurie Larsh
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

Bring the Texas cocktail taking the country by storm straight into your kitchen. Charlotte mixologist Tamu Curtis, owner of The Cocktailery , shared her tried and true recipe for Texas ranch water with CharlotteFive.

Her version gives the traditional tequila, lime and carbonated water drink a bit of a twist. Operating alcohol free? Simply skip the mezcal and tequila, and you have a mocktail that tastes great in any state.

Tamu Curtis, founder of Liberate Your Palate, opened The Cocktailery in South End in 2021.

Make your own ranch water

Ingredients

1 ounce mezcal

1 ounce blanco tequila

3/4 ounce lime juice

Flesh from one half of a passion fruit (optional)

Topo Chico

Chili lime salt

Directions

Rim one side of a Collins glass with chili lime salt. Add mezcal, tequila, lime juice and passion fruit, and stir. Fill the glass with ice and top it off with Topo Chico.

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

