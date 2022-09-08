Read full article on original website
PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
WNEP-TV 16
'The Team Room' opens in Hamlin
A Wayne County woman is expanding a business in the building that once belonged to her grandfather. It's now a wellness center and a tea room.
WOLF
Boy dies at hospital following drowning in Luzerne Co.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A young boy was pronounced dead over the weekend after drowning in Luzerne County. Officials say the 12-year-old died Saturday night at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre following an incident at Coal Creek in Plymouth Borough. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, at around 2:15...
Pa. Turnpike to be closed this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown
Both sides of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for part of this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges. The closures are for crews to install new overhead beams for a new bridge carrying Vera Cruz Road over the turnpike at mile marker A49.67 in Lehigh County.
WNEP-TV 16
Good Morning PA - Tunkhannock Touch a Truck
Tunkhannock Touch a Truck happens on Saturday, September 17th at Lazybrook Park. Bring your kids from 11am to 3pm, rain or shine, for fun with all types of vehicles. Also, food trucks and the first 500 kids get a free construction hat!
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying driver in hit-and-run crash
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike. She tells us she was hit from the side on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, sending her vehicle out of control before crashing into the concrete barrier.
PSP: Catalytic converter cut off and stolen overnight
BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week. According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers said […]
Muncy woman charged for allegedly assaulting another woman
Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy woman was charged with simple assault and harassment after she allegedly pushed another woman to the ground during an argument. State police at Montoursville say Tanisha A. Cerquozzi, 38, got into a verbal argument with the accuser on Sept. 5 at a residence at Chippewa Road in Muncy Creek Township. The argument turned physical, as both women made contact with each other. Cerquozzi allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to fall and injure herself, according to Trooper Taylor Arnold. Troopers interviewed the accuser at the hospital, who told them Cerquozzi also had grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face. Charges were filed at the Muncy magisterial office of William C. Solomon. At a preliminary hearing on Friday, Cerquozzi's case was held for court. Docket Sheet
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 147 Open After Early Morning Crash, Car vs. Tree
HERNDON — A car vs. tree incident in Lower Northumberland County caused Route 147 to be closed for a time Friday morning. PennDOT is doing their final clean-up at the scene right now. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us the crash happened around 4am a car vs. downed tree in the area of the Jackson Township/Lower Augusta Township. One person was injured.
WNEP-TV 16
Searching for grocery savings in Wayne County
A new report shows inflation increased in August even as energy costs fell. Increases in food prices at the grocery store were a big reason why.
Paint the Night Pink Lantern Launch and Awards Cerermony set
YATESVILLE — The beginning of Paint Pittston Pink is just on the horizon, with Paint the Night Pink – Lantern Launch and Awards Cerermony slated for Saturday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. at Charley Trippi Stadium on the grounds of Pittston Area Senior High School. According to Paint Pittson...
Times News
Route 93 remains closed after fiery crash; Road damaged when truck loses control, catches fire
Route 93 in Nesquehoning remains closed following a tractor-trailer crash and fire Thursday night. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. between the Carbon County Correctional Facility and the runaway truck ramp. Emergency crews were called for a vehicle fire after the rig lost control as it descended the mountain...
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
WOLF
PSP seeks information on wanted man
PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop R– Dunmore and Gibson Barracks are seeking information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old David Richard Vangorder. Officials say Vangorder has active warrants for Burglary in Susquehanna County and Forgery in Lackawanna County as well as an active warrant for a probation violation from Susquehanna County.
WOLF
PSP seeking help identifying man involved in retail theft
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre are seeking assistance identifying a male suspect that they said was involved in a retail theft at Mountain Fresh Supermarket in Hunlock Creek. Police said the individual stole an assortment of non-edible grocery items valued at $118.80. Anyone with...
Police chase one of two minors driving in stolen car
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police say they ended up on a foot chase Sunday evening, after pursuing one of two individuals in a stolen vehicle. According to the Scranton Police Department, a previously reported stolen, silver, Toyota Camry was spotted at the Turkey Hill Gas Station on Mulberry Street, just before 4:00 p.m. […]
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
Pa. doctor sent to prison after prescribing more than 422,000 opioid doses
A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
Times News
Sacred Heart Church pastor dies
His true calling was to spread the word of the gospel. Now, after several decades of serving the Lord, a long-tenured pastor has been laid to eternal rest. The Rev. William T. Campion, pastor emeritus at Sacred Heart Parish in Palmerton, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was 70.
