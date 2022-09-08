ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Jackson, VA

q101online.com

Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies

A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC Washington

Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home

The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Jetersville, Virginia man was sentenced to almost a decade behind bars for crimes committed decades ago in Rockingham County. Leroy Lehman, 65, pleaded guilty to counts of rape and indecent liberties with a child in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon. The sexual assault happened throughout the 1970s in a Mount Crawford Mennonite community. The victim is Lehman’s younger sister, Alice Lehman.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office

Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home

ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

2 dead following I-66 crash in Fauquier County

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 66 Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m., east of the Warren County line in Linden, near the 16-mile marker. Police said that a recreational vehicle traveling east on I-66 collided with...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Va. kennel owner accused of animal cruelty won’t face trial

A Virginia kennel owner will not go on trial this month for five counts of felony animal cruelty, after a Fauquier County judge ruled evidence gathered during a search of her kennel was inadmissible. Irina Barrett was arrested in January 2020, eventually indicted on five animal cruelty charges, and had...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Deputies investigate Snapchat threats against Virginia middle school

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said deputies were working with school officials after someone used Snapchat to send messages that suggested somebody may be going to a middle school “to do harm to others.” The sheriff’s office became aware of the potential threat against Admiral Byrd Middle […]
WINCHESTER, VA
loudounnow.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Dump Truck Crash

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on Gum Spring Road. According to the report, at 7 a.m. Sept. 9 a motorcycle rider was traveling north on Gum Spring Road toward Rt. 50 near the Prince William County line when he struck by a dump truck. The rider died at the scene.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

