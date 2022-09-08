Read full article on original website
q101online.com
Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies
A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
Police looking for Virginia suspects who bought $9k in gift cards after stealing purse at Target
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for a man and woman who used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards in July.
Investigation into alleged Virginia deer poacher reveals multiple wildlife violations
An investigation into an alleged deer poacher in Westmoreland County led to the discovery of more than 35 wildlife violations during the 2021-2022 hunting season.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home
The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
WHSV
Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Jetersville, Virginia man was sentenced to almost a decade behind bars for crimes committed decades ago in Rockingham County. Leroy Lehman, 65, pleaded guilty to counts of rape and indecent liberties with a child in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon. The sexual assault happened throughout the 1970s in a Mount Crawford Mennonite community. The victim is Lehman’s younger sister, Alice Lehman.
q101online.com
Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office
Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
Suspect accused of kidnapping boy, assaulting woman at Manassas playground arrested
The man who reportedly assaulted a woman after attempting to take her child from a Manassas playground last week was arrested on Wednesday.
Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home
ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
WTOP
2 dead following I-66 crash in Fauquier County
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 66 Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m., east of the Warren County line in Linden, near the 16-mile marker. Police said that a recreational vehicle traveling east on I-66 collided with...
WTOP
Va. kennel owner accused of animal cruelty won’t face trial
A Virginia kennel owner will not go on trial this month for five counts of felony animal cruelty, after a Fauquier County judge ruled evidence gathered during a search of her kennel was inadmissible. Irina Barrett was arrested in January 2020, eventually indicted on five animal cruelty charges, and had...
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
WHSV
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle incident on southbound I-81 about a half-mile north of Route 616 at 4:02 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. According to VSP, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck towing a camper was heading south on I-81 when it...
Ring video shows Virginia drug operation that led to deadly police shooting; men charged in death
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va.. (DC News Now) — Police said two men who were part of a drug deal arranged with an undercover detective face charges in the death of a man who was with them after an exchange of gunfire with police. The Prince William County Police Department released a preliminary narrative Wednesday related […]
Deputies investigate Snapchat threats against Virginia middle school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said deputies were working with school officials after someone used Snapchat to send messages that suggested somebody may be going to a middle school “to do harm to others.” The sheriff’s office became aware of the potential threat against Admiral Byrd Middle […]
Police investigate deadly Virginia crash on Interstate 66
According to police, one person was killed in the crash and multiple others were injured. Travel lanes on I-66 were closed from 9 p.m. Thursday through 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
loudounnow.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Dump Truck Crash
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on Gum Spring Road. According to the report, at 7 a.m. Sept. 9 a motorcycle rider was traveling north on Gum Spring Road toward Rt. 50 near the Prince William County line when he struck by a dump truck. The rider died at the scene.
Lawyer for family of man killed as result of Virginia drug operation questions police’s actions
A lawyer representing the family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed during a police undercover operation earlier this month is raising questions about police's actions.
WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 50-year-old man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing person. David L. Herbaugh, 50, was last seen on Sept. 8. Officials say he could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area driving a black 1996 Chevrolet truck with a Virginia tag, WXY4403.
Prince William Police looking for robbery suspects
According to police, the three suspects tried to leave with the items but were confronted by an employee at the front door. One of the suspects then allegedly sprayed the employee with pepper spray before the three left the area in a red Honda Accord with Maryland tags "2EK4356."
