Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
Edwardsville car show and cruise today
The 3rd annual Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise is happening today in Edwardsville. It’s promoted as the place to see some of the brightest, boldest, and best vintage and modern cars around. It’s held at the On the Hill Golf Course, American Legion Post 199, on Illinois 157.
Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events
ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
Illinois Business Journal
Granite City takes part in ‘fun and delicious day’ at grand opening
The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a part of the grand opening celebration at Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Granite City residents came out in full force, with a line out the door and all the way to...
West Newsmagazine
Famous fried chicken dinner returns to in-person dining in Wildwood
Bethel United Methodist Church, “the little white church in Wildwood,” is once again hosting its famous chicken dinner in person on Saturday, Sept. 10. The church has held the dinner every year since 1924, though it did have to pause the event for two years during the pandemic.
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Sept. 9-11
This weekend – Saturday in particular – is chock full of food events to fit your fancy. Try a taco and tequila crawl through Soulard, eat your fill of bacon in O'Fallon, Illinois, or taste test the best of St. Louis' craft brewing at the Craft Beer Festival in Ballwin, Missouri.
KMOV
Taste of St. Louis returns downtown
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The annual Taste of St. Louis is expected to make its return on Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. This three-day event will have over 30 restaurants showcase their signature dishes at Ballpark Village. They will also have live music performed by the Eli Young Band, Ozomatli, and more.
Tickets on sale for the Polar Express out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Tickets for the Polar Express out of the St. Louis Union Station went on sale Thursday. Ride the real train to the North Pole and see the Conductor, Santa Clause and his elves. The trip to meet Santa takes one hour, with trains departing at 4:30,...
advantagenews.com
Mississippi Earthtones plans river cleanup
The local chapter of the Sierra Club Alton Main Street, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are calling on volunteers for their 16th annual Mississippi Earthtones River Clean-up. The conservation and clean-up event is always held the weekend after the Mississippi Earthtones Festival and is planned for September 24th. Volunteers and staff will work to rid local islands and shorelines of the Mississippi of trash and debris.
advantagenews.com
9/11 remembrance at EAWR
Sunday will be the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that killed thousands of people in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The football and volleyball teams at East Alton – Wood River High School are participating in a pair of remembrance ceremonies tonight and tomorrow. Tonight’s...
advantagenews.com
PHOTOS: EAWR beats Nokomis 59-14 at Memorial Stadium in Wood River
On a night when East Alton Wood River commemorated the 21st anniversary of 9/11, active and retired military personnel were honored on the field; EMTs were needed on the field; and the Oilers left a performance on the field they will never forget. EAWR improved to 3-0 on the season...
Boone Country Connection
Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area
September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
advantagenews.com
Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia
Citing low numbers on the team’s roster, Alton Marquette Catholic High School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Columbia. The team was down to 17 players from the original 25 due to injuries following last week’s game against Salem, so the decision to pull the plug on this week’s game was made today.
tmpresale.com
The Liston Bros. Celebrating 50 Years of Music: Mama’s Pride & Beyond! in St Louis, MO Dec 11, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Liston Bros. Celebrating 50 Years of Music: Mama’s Pride & Beyond! presale password!! Everybody with this presale code will have an opportunity to get tickets before the general public!. This just might be your one opportunity ever to see The Liston Bros. Celebrating 50 Years of...
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
8 things to do this fall in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — The foliage is stunning during the fall season and St. Louisans can find several local things to do to embrace autumn vibes. Here are eight things you can check out in the coming months. 1. Visit a pumpkin patch and pumpkin-carving. There are several pumpkin-patch locations...
advantagenews.com
I-CASH events coming to Granite City and Roxana
Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerich’s office is the facilitator of the I-CASH program, which has returned over $1 million in lost or forgotten property to its rightful owners. A couple of I-CASH events are coming to the area this month, hosted by State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto). Those events will...
advantagenews.com
Adam White
Adam Edgar White, 30, of Godfrey, beloved brother, and friend, left this world on Monday, September 5, 2022. Adam was the firstborn of Donald E White and Renae (Fencel) White. He was born October 3,1991 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Adam graduated from Alton High School in 2010, after which he...
Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis
If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this week
The popular discount grocery store chain, Aldi, is hosting the grand opening of its newest Missouri supermarket location this week. Read on to learn about giveaways, prizes, and more during the grand opening event.
advantagenews.com
Shirley Holder
Shirley Jean Holder, 94, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 3, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Jean was born to the late Roland and Alice (McCarthy) Koesterer on January 22, 1928 in Granite City, Illinois. She married Joseph Cornelius Holder on December 17, 1957 and celebrated 62 years of marriage before he passed away in 2019.
