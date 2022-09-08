ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Coroner approves police bid to withhold material from Noah Donohoe inquest

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYyt6_0hmn41A400

A coroner has upheld a police application to withhold sensitive material from an inquest into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

High Court judge Mr Justice Michael Humphreys, who is Northern Ireland’s presiding coroner, said disclosing the information would create a real risk to the public interest.

However, he insisted that none of material subject to the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s controversial Public Interest Immunity (PII) application is of “central relevance” to the questions that November’s scheduled inquest would explore.

Noah, 14, a pupil at St Malachy’s College in Belfast, was found dead in a storm drain in the north of the city in June 2020, six days after going missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4IeM_0hmn41A400
Noah Donohoe’s mother, Fiona, has been campaigning for the full disclosure of the police files (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

He disappeared while cycling from his home in south Belfast to meet friends across the city.

Police have ruled out foul play.

Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohoe, is hoping for answers to some of the questions surrounding her son’s mysterious disappearance and death through the inquest process.

She has been campaigning for the police files to be released in full and has gained significant public backing.

A petition opposing the PII bid has gained more than 300,000 signatures, while supporters of the Donohoe family staged a protest in Belfast city centre last month.

The PII application related to material in three police folders that will be used during the inquest.

The requested redactions relate to reference numbers, grading of intelligence, information relating to police sources, and details of PSNI investigative methodologies.

The PSNI argued that disclosing the information would damage national security interests.

Last week, the PSNI and the Donohoe family’s legal representatives made submissions during an open court hearing. The substantive part of the PII hearing was held behind closed doors and excluded the Donohoe family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBh3g_0hmn41A400
Protesters outside Belfast City Hall demonstrate against the PII application (Jonathan McCambridge/PA) (PA Wire)

Delivering his ruling on the application during a remote hearing on Thursday morning, Justice Humphreys said: “Disclosure of the redacted material would give rise to a real risk of serious harm to the public interest.”

The coroner said the redactions applied for by the police are “no more than the minimum necessary to ensure the real risk of harm is mitigated”.

He added: “The representatives of the next of kin can be assured that nothing has been redacted which shows that any third party was involved in Noah Donohoe’s death, nor that would suggest there has been any cover-up in the course of the investigation.”

Noah’s mother watched the proceedings online from her solicitor’s office in central Belfast.

To make a PII application to the coroner, the PSNI first required the sign-off of a Government minister.

Former Northern Ireland secretary Shailesh Vara signed the document in July in a move that drew criticism from those opposing the PII bid.

Justice Humphreys said determination of a PII application involved balancing the principle of open justice against the need to protect the public interest.

“The redactions only relate to the ways in which the police handle and process intelligence information and the identity of sources,” he said.

This limited withholding of information will have no adverse impact upon the ability of the inquest to answer the statutory questions and to comply with its obligation to allay rumour and suspicion and to fully investigate the death

“The actual content of the intelligence information is not redacted at all.

“So, the next of kin and the corner will have a full picture of the information which was supplied to the police.”

He said the “lack of probative value” of the material has to be considered against the potential harm posed if information on police methodologies gets into the hands of criminals or terrorists.

“The balance comes down clearly in favour of non-disclosure,” he added.

Concluding, the coroner said: “This limited withholding of information will have no adverse impact upon the ability of the inquest to answer the statutory questions and to comply with its obligation to allay rumour and suspicion and to fully investigate the death.”

November’s inquest will be heard by coroner Joe McCrisken.

The PII process was dealt with separately by Justice Humphreys.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shailesh Vara
Daily Mail

Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension

Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport

A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Coroner#Inquest#Public Interest Immunity#St Malachy S College#Pii
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
BBC

Teesside: The boy who was tortured by his mum for being gay

Richie Barlow knew he was gay at a young age but did not have the vocabulary to express or understand his sexuality. The 40-year-old, originally from Nottinghamshire but now living on Teesside, says his religious mother acted on "the wrong advice" and attempted to "punish the gayness" out of him.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
Publisher
newschain
Daily Mail

Fourth suspect is arrested over the murder of Ashley Dale: Police quiz woman, 48, over shooting of 28-year-old Liverpool council worker after three others were released on bail

A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of graduate council worker Ashley Dale. Merseyside Police have revealed a 48-year-old woman from St Helens has been taken in for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is the fourth person to be arrested. Ms Dale, 28,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court

A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Actor Stephen Tompkinson, 56, will face trial next year after pleading not guilty to GBH in 'self defence' attack that 'left victim with a fractured skull and unable to work'

British actor Stephen Tompkinson is to face trial next year after appearing in court today and denying a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm. The 56-year-old, best known for playing on-screen detective Inspector Alan Banks in ITV crime drama series DCI Banks, now faces a jury trial due to start next May.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy