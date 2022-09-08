Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowksi Are Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' After Divorce Bombshell: 'He Asked Her Out'
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowksi are both on the mend from messy and painful public divorces, which may be the reason the two have reportedly hit it off recently! The unlikely pair are reportedly “secretly dating,” according to sources. Here’s everything we know about Hollywood’s new (rumored) hot couple.
TVOvermind
Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?
The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Said That He Has Nicola Peltz Beckham’s Back “No Matter What” After More Alleged Details Of Her Feud With Victoria Beckham Emerged Online
Meanwhile, Nicola’s billionaire dad was reportedly left unimpressed when he found Brooklyn lounging in his pajamas one afternoon.
Harry Hamlin Urges Viewers To Leave RHOBH Cast And Kids Alone Since Attack On Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son
The drama surrounding the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this past week was insane. Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son was attacked online by social media trolls and the impact it had on both he and Garcelle was absolutely heartbreaking to watch. Throughout the week, Bravo released a statement, Garcelle released a personal statement, […] The post Harry Hamlin Urges Viewers To Leave RHOBH Cast And Kids Alone Since Attack On Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son appeared first on Reality Tea.
Why ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Fans Think Roberta Is Just Like ‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn
'Seeking Sister Wife' fans think that Roberta is acting a bit like 'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown. What do these two women have in common beside being polygamists on TV?
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Teen Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career revealed after fired star & husband Ryan ‘turned down’ MTV’s offer to rejoin show
TEEN Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career has been revealed after the fired star and her husband, Ryan, claimed they “turned down” MTV’s offer to rejoin the show. Ryan, 34, Mackenzie, 25, and his parents, Jen and Larry, were fired from Teen Mom OG in 2021 after their ongoing feud with Maci Bookout.
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star and Her Ex-Husband Will Give Up Art in Court-Ordered Auction
Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her ex-husband Tom Girardi will have to give up their art collection and other valuable items in a court-ordered auction, the Art Newspaper reports. The funds from the sale will be used to pay off creditors as bankruptcy consumes Girardi’s wealth following a major lawsuit. Girardi was a lawyer whose firm, Keese & Girardi, handled high-profile class action lawsuits. He was recently disbarred and is now being sued for fraud. He allegedly stole millions of dollars from his clients, falsified case expenses, laundered the money he stole through his firm, and threatened and bribed...
Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo!
Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition!. On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance.
Sylvester Stallone’s Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce: ‘I Will Always Cherish’ Our Time
Speaking out. Jennifer Flavin confirmed her split from Sylvester Stallone after news broke that she filed for divorce earlier this month. “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” the 54-year-old model told People in a statement on Wednesday, August 24.
Selling The OC Star Tyler Stanaland Explains Why He Didn’t Want Wife Brittany Snow On The Show
Selling the OC is one of the newest Netflix reality shows to hit the streaming platform in recent years and this cast is sure to make a mark. The show follows a group of real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group set in Orange County, California. They sell million dollar plus homes, cash out huge […] The post Selling The OC Star Tyler Stanaland Explains Why He Didn’t Want Wife Brittany Snow On The Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me...
Roddy McDowall From ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Pulled Pranks With Makeup Before His Death At 70
Planet of the Apes was a groundbreaking adventure that stands as a classic film experience to this day. That’s in no small part thanks to the interesting characters played by talented actors, including Roddy McDowall, known as the doubtful Dr. Cornelius. It just so happens he boasts an impressive filmography that demonstrates his skills, with plenty standing out even after the highly successful 1968 film.
Disney, If You’re Listening, Michael Moscovitz Would Return for a ‘Princess Diaries’ Reboot
Who didn’t have a crush on Michael Moscovitz in 2001’s “The Princess Diaries”? Mia Thermopolis’s sweet, slightly awkward love interest — played by Robert Schwartzman — liked her well before she was ever Genovian royalty, had a cool band (Schwartzman’s actual band, Rooney), and even knew how to fix cars. Fans will recall the devastation of the movie’s sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement” (2004), in which Anne Hathaway’s Mia shrugs that her and Michael are now “just friends” because he was busy touring the country with his band. She then gets together with Chris Pine, in his...
‘The Santa Clauses’: Disney+ Drops First Trailer, Announces Premiere Date – D23
You’re not gonna believe who wants to take over the job of Santa Claus. In the first trailer for The Santa Clauses for Disney+, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) meets with Peyton Manning about taking over the very important role of Kris Kringle. Since Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever, he announces his retirement to the elves and begins the process of finding his worthy replacement. The series’ first trailer and the show’s Nov. 16, two-episode premiere were shared Saturday at D23 in Anaheim. Besides Allen, the series will also star Elizabeth Mitchell as...
Everything Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Have Said About Their Relationship Over the Years
The way they were. Before Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde split, they weren't afraid to gush about their love for each other. The duo met in May 2011 at a wrap party for the season 36 finale of Saturday Night Live, but they didn't start dating for another six months. Both had already been married […]
