TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Harry Hamlin Urges Viewers To Leave RHOBH Cast And Kids Alone Since Attack On Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son

The drama surrounding the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this past week was insane. Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son was attacked online by social media trolls and the impact it had on both he and Garcelle was absolutely heartbreaking to watch. Throughout the week, Bravo released a statement, Garcelle released a personal statement, […] The post Harry Hamlin Urges Viewers To Leave RHOBH Cast And Kids Alone Since Attack On Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star and Her Ex-Husband Will Give Up Art in Court-Ordered Auction

Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her ex-husband Tom Girardi will have to give up their art collection and other valuable items in a court-ordered auction, the Art Newspaper reports. The funds from the sale will be used to pay off creditors as bankruptcy consumes Girardi’s wealth following a major lawsuit. Girardi was a lawyer whose firm, Keese & Girardi, handled high-profile class action lawsuits. He was recently disbarred and is now being sued for fraud. He allegedly stole millions of dollars from his clients, falsified case expenses, laundered the money he stole through his firm, and threatened and bribed...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sylvester Stallone’s Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce: ‘I Will Always Cherish’ Our Time

Speaking out. Jennifer Flavin confirmed her split from Sylvester Stallone after news broke that she filed for divorce earlier this month. “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” the 54-year-old model told People in a statement on Wednesday, August 24.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Selling The OC Star Tyler Stanaland Explains Why He Didn’t Want Wife Brittany Snow On The Show

Selling the OC is one of the newest Netflix reality shows to hit the streaming platform in recent years and this cast is sure to make a mark. The show follows a group of real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group set in Orange County, California. They sell million dollar plus homes, cash out huge […] The post Selling The OC Star Tyler Stanaland Explains Why He Didn’t Want Wife Brittany Snow On The Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
DoYouRemember?

Roddy McDowall From ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Pulled Pranks With Makeup Before His Death At 70

Planet of the Apes was a groundbreaking adventure that stands as a classic film experience to this day. That’s in no small part thanks to the interesting characters played by talented actors, including Roddy McDowall, known as the doubtful Dr. Cornelius. It just so happens he boasts an impressive filmography that demonstrates his skills, with plenty standing out even after the highly successful 1968 film.
MOVIES
Variety

Disney, If You’re Listening, Michael Moscovitz Would Return for a ‘Princess Diaries’ Reboot

Who didn’t have a crush on Michael Moscovitz in 2001’s “The Princess Diaries”? Mia Thermopolis’s sweet, slightly awkward love interest — played by Robert Schwartzman — liked her well before she was ever Genovian royalty, had a cool band (Schwartzman’s actual band, Rooney), and even knew how to fix cars. Fans will recall the devastation of the movie’s sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement” (2004), in which Anne Hathaway’s Mia shrugs that her and Michael are now “just friends” because he was busy touring the country with his band. She then gets together with Chris Pine, in his...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Santa Clauses’: Disney+ Drops First Trailer, Announces Premiere Date – D23

You’re not gonna believe who wants to take over the job of Santa Claus. In the first trailer for The Santa Clauses for Disney+, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) meets with Peyton Manning about taking over the very important role of Kris Kringle. Since Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever, he announces his retirement to the elves and begins the process of finding his worthy replacement. The series’ first trailer and the show’s Nov. 16, two-episode premiere were shared Saturday at D23 in Anaheim. Besides Allen, the series will also star Elizabeth Mitchell as...
TV SERIES

