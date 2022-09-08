Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: IDES audit reveals series of deficiencies
The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) struggled to keep up with the large number of Illinoisans in need of unemployment assistance during the pandemic. Applicants had extremely long wait times, Illinoisans who were not unemployed discovered that fraudulent applications had been filed in their names, and identity thieves and other crooks stole as much as $2 billion from the program meant to help those who lost their jobs and needed the help. My office received more calls in 2021 about the unemployment programs than any other issue.
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
advantagenews.com
Organized labor in Illinois faces big test in November
For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained around 16,000 union members last year even as the number of workers in unions declined nationally.
khqa.com
Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
wmay.com
Darren Bailey shares Facebook video blaming Illinois issues on Gov. Pritzker
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey posted a video on his campaign Facebook page blaming incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker for issues related to crime, education and taxes. Bailey said that if elected, he would undo the things Pritzker has done while he’s been in office....
WIFR
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
(WIFR) - Under the new law, categories of crime will no longer be considered detainable in county jails across the state of Illinois. The announcement comes after a years-long attempt by the Illinois legislature to eliminate cash bail- the first state in the country to do so. Winnebago County leaders...
WSPY NEWS
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Says Busing of Migrants From Texas is Disgusting
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the busing of migrants from Texas is disgusting and needs to stop. Governor Pritzker says his staff has been in contact with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office, calling staff there “wholly uncooperative.”. Governor Pritzker says Illinois will ensure that migrants being bused to...
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
wbrc.com
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
advantagenews.com
Town hall focuses on Illinois' high property taxes
Illinois tax specialists and two candidates for elected office in Illinois cite faulty assessments and review board blunders as some of the reasons for Illinois' high property taxes. The nonpartisan research and advocacy organization Reform for Illinois held a town hall meeting about the issue. The focus was on finding...
wjol.com
Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon
FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
WAND TV
Illinois relaunches Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors"
ILLINOIS (WAND)- More families are getting the chance to become homeowners, as the State relaunches its Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors." The Program is designed to help families overcome barriers that prevent them from becoming homeowners. More than 1,600 home buyers will receive $6,000 dollars in forgivable assistance, which is funded...
Illinois gets first electric vehicle part company
DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — More carmakers are planning to make electric vehicles, and one just chose Illinois as the spot to do it. The Decatur-based manufacturing company T/CCI is the first to choose Illinois as its home base for building electric vehicles. Governor JB Pritzker signed the “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” 10 months ago, which […]
wglt.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County's largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
NBC Chicago
Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know
Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.
hoiabc.com
Fall special session on assault weapons ban unlikely, but G-PAC demands action
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Two months have passed since seven people were killed and dozens more were injured during a shooting at a Highland Park parade, and it seems less likely that Illinois lawmakers will hold a special session this fall to address assault weapons. The Gun Violence Prevention PAC...
wmay.com
Illinois advocates, critics weigh in on Inflation Reduction Act’s renewable energy spending
(The Center Square) – With a hefty price tag of $740 billion, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had plenty of opponents, but how will the measure affect a switch to renewable energy?. The IRA is the biggest federal investment against climate change, aiming to cut gas emissions in less...
Cannabis advocates, business owners in Illinois warn state's program is 'on the verge of collapse'
Cannabis equity advocates and business owners are warning that Illinois' social equity program is "on the verge of collapse."
Illinois investing $760M to keep babies from being born with opioid withdrawal
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will receive more than $760 million over the next 20 years to prevent opioid addictions by investing in childhood intervention programs. The money became available due to a settlement between the state and opioid distributors and manufacturers. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley is among those calling for action. His […]
New Laws In 2023 Illinois Employers Might Hope You Don’t Know
Before we know it, 2023 will be here, and with a new year comes new laws. By now most Illinoisans have caught wind of a frightening new law that will be implemented on January 1, 2023. As divided as we might be, most residents are pissed and concerned about Illinois' Safe-T Act. Don't worry, there are other new laws taking effect that won't make you lose sleep at night, these actually may be of benefit to you.
