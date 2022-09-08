ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: IDES audit reveals series of deficiencies

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) struggled to keep up with the large number of Illinoisans in need of unemployment assistance during the pandemic. Applicants had extremely long wait times, Illinoisans who were not unemployed discovered that fraudulent applications had been filed in their names, and identity thieves and other crooks stole as much as $2 billion from the program meant to help those who lost their jobs and needed the help. My office received more calls in 2021 about the unemployment programs than any other issue.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Organized labor in Illinois faces big test in November

For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained around 16,000 union members last year even as the number of workers in unions declined nationally.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
City
Decatur, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Cars
WIFR

Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1

(WIFR) - Under the new law, categories of crime will no longer be considered detainable in county jails across the state of Illinois. The announcement comes after a years-long attempt by the Illinois legislature to eliminate cash bail- the first state in the country to do so. Winnebago County leaders...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Jake Fisher
wbrc.com

‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Town hall focuses on Illinois' high property taxes

Illinois tax specialists and two candidates for elected office in Illinois cite faulty assessments and review board blunders as some of the reasons for Illinois' high property taxes. The nonpartisan research and advocacy organization Reform for Illinois held a town hall meeting about the issue. The focus was on finding...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon

FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois relaunches Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors"

ILLINOIS (WAND)- More families are getting the chance to become homeowners, as the State relaunches its Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors." The Program is designed to help families overcome barriers that prevent them from becoming homeowners. More than 1,600 home buyers will receive $6,000 dollars in forgivable assistance, which is funded...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Consumer Reports#Politics State#Vehicles#Ev#Stellantis#Jeep#Chrysler#Bloomington Normal#Powering Chicago
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois gets first electric vehicle part company

DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — More carmakers are planning to make electric vehicles, and one just chose Illinois as the spot to do it. The Decatur-based manufacturing company T/CCI is the first to choose Illinois as its home base for building electric vehicles. Governor JB Pritzker signed the “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” 10 months ago, which […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know

Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois investing $760M to keep babies from being born with opioid withdrawal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will receive more than $760 million over the next 20 years to prevent opioid addictions by investing in childhood intervention programs. The money became available due to a settlement between the state and opioid distributors and manufacturers. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley is among those calling for action. His […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

New Laws In 2023 Illinois Employers Might Hope You Don’t Know

Before we know it, 2023 will be here, and with a new year comes new laws. By now most Illinoisans have caught wind of a frightening new law that will be implemented on January 1, 2023. As divided as we might be, most residents are pissed and concerned about Illinois' Safe-T Act. Don't worry, there are other new laws taking effect that won't make you lose sleep at night, these actually may be of benefit to you.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy