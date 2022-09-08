ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

northforker.com

What’s for sale that’s newly built in Riverhead Town

Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. The Town of Riverhead is undergoing lots of commercial...
RIVERHEAD, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 10

Noon – 2 p.m. Things to see: updated kitchen, fully-finished basement. Things to see: one-floor living, close to beaches and downtown Southold. Things to see: views of 6th Street beach, original farmhouse details. $1,750,000. Riverhead. Sunday, Sept. 11. 1 – 3 p.m. Things to see: guest cottage, rocking...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Your Guide to Fall 2022 Car Shows on Long Island

If you’re a gear head or just love cool cars, we put together the ultimate guide to Fall car shows across Long Island. Vettes & Jets Annual Car Show at the American Airpower Museum - Don’t miss American Airpower Museum’s (AAM) event as they showcase dozens of classic and modern Corvettes on the ramp for the Annual Vettes & Jets Car Show! Come see a huge assortment of Corvettes, from inception up to present day, alongside jet fighters of the same eras. Organized by the Long Island Corvette Owners Association (LICOA), this show is a fundraiser for AAM. Owners wishing to display their cars should meet up with other participants no later than 8:30am in front of Gold & Meyer’s Deli at Airport Plaza in Farmingdale (at the southeast corner of Route 110 and Conklin Avenue), to line up their cars and then caravan to the Museum.
SOUTHOLD, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 8, 2022

(Above) Here is Spencer, tight to his first bluefish on one of my guided surf trips. Fall run activity. Albies, Striper blitzes, bluefish on the beaches. Weakfish bite coming alive for surfcasters. Boats are getting them on the north shore. Yellowfin Tuna bite is all time. Swords and Bigeyes at...
MONTAUK, NY
longisland.com

2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island

Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Bagel Boss Opens its 15th Location in Massapequa

Long Island’s iconic Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location in Massapequa next to the Massapequa High School. Family owned & operated since 1975, Bagel Boss now brings it award winning bagels, homemade schmears & salads and gourmet coffee & bakery to Massapequa. Massapequa resident and Massapequa High School...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Kick’N Chicken plans third LI location, this time in Huntington

Shortly after announcing his plans for a second Kick’N Chicken location in Smithtown, word on the street says owner Ryan Carroll will heat things up in Huntington next. The two new eateries are planned for 20 East Main St. in Smithtown’s Village Commons shopping center and 339 New York Ave. in Huntington, where Pete’s Famous Cheesesteaks had previously operated.
HUNTINGTON, NY
27east.com

San Gennaro Feast Has Become A Hampton Bays Tradition

Twelve years ago, Simone Scotto was eager to find a way to bolster the Hampton Bays community with a special event. That’s how the San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons... more. Sunny Jain often tells his wife, Sapana Shah, that she has changed his life. “So ... by Michelle Trauring.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
wshu.org

Suffolk County shows support for Ronkonkoma development

The Suffolk County Legislature has voted to join the town of Islip to help fund the construction of a major retail and hospitality hub in Ronkonkoma. The Midway Crossing proposal calls for 2.7 million square feet of construction. It would include a convention center, hotel, new MacArthur Airport terminal and a walkway connecting the airport to the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Fast Casual

greaterlongisland.com

JT’s on The Bay owner retires from beloved Blue Point spot after 16 years

GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. It’s been a helluva run for local restauranteur Justin Tempelman. But Tempelman announced this week he is retiring from...
BLUE POINT, NY
27east.com

Dune Road In Quogue Named Most Expensive Street In The Hamptons

Dune Road, specifically the stretch in the Village of Quogue, has been named the most expensive street in the Hamptons in PropertyShark’s annual ranking. Property Shark found that Dune Road,... more. A Bridgehampton traditional fronting Sagaponack Pond with pool and tennis sold this summer for $37.5 million in an...
QUOGUE, NY
27east.com

Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road

Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longislandadvance.net

New regulations for mixed-used and multi-family developments

During the August Village of Patchogue board of trustees meeting, the board passed a resolution to ratify Section 435-20(A) of the Village Code to add criteria and regulations for mixed-use multi-family developments, after a public hearing held the same day. Village attorney Brian Egan explained the amendment as changing the...
PATCHOGUE, NY

