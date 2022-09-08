If you’re a gear head or just love cool cars, we put together the ultimate guide to Fall car shows across Long Island. Vettes & Jets Annual Car Show at the American Airpower Museum - Don’t miss American Airpower Museum’s (AAM) event as they showcase dozens of classic and modern Corvettes on the ramp for the Annual Vettes & Jets Car Show! Come see a huge assortment of Corvettes, from inception up to present day, alongside jet fighters of the same eras. Organized by the Long Island Corvette Owners Association (LICOA), this show is a fundraiser for AAM. Owners wishing to display their cars should meet up with other participants no later than 8:30am in front of Gold & Meyer’s Deli at Airport Plaza in Farmingdale (at the southeast corner of Route 110 and Conklin Avenue), to line up their cars and then caravan to the Museum.

SOUTHOLD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO