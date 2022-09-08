Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $439,900
THIS IS IT! This well maintained craftsman style home is ready and waiting for you! Located in the highly desirable community of Parkmont, you are only minutes from everything Mooresville and Lake Norman has to offer. This 4BR/2.5 Bath home is highlighted by an open floor plan w/ wood style flooring throughout the main living areas, SS Frigidaire Appliances in kitchen, granite countertops, sizable primary en-suite as well as an oversized private back yard that backs up to Cornelius Road Park! You are only steps away from disc golf, tennis, the dog park and amenities galore. Upstairs features 3 addt'l bedrooms and loft that provides plenty of layout options! Community offers a playground w/ sidewalks, street lights and tons of privacy- all conveniently tucked within Mooresville. Highly rated schools, restaurants, grocery store, fitness, & shops all within a few minutes drive. Come tour this wonderful home today and you will not be disappointed!
Statesville Record & Landmark
5 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $322,940
Land plus BRAND NEW construction in Highland Place community located in Mocksville! This 4-5 bedroom 3 full bathroom home with over 2500 square feet is a very rare gem with one bedroom / flex room and full bathroom on the main level providing the perfect arrangement for guests or live in parents! Working from home is a breeze in the main level office and the MASSIVE Island is just waiting for you and your family gatherings! Bells and whistles such as granite tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl floors throughout the main level is just the beginning! Upstairs you'll find a large (& I mean LARGE) Primary bedroom w/en suite with not one but TWO WALK IN CLOSETS! Loft area for movie nights, 3 additional spacious bedrooms & laundry completes the upper level. But let's talk about the location, Highland Place is mere minutes to the expressway, Wal-Mart & restaurants! Feel like you're away from it all without being away from it all- WELCOME HOME! USDA area.
corneliustoday.com
Roadside market has fresh location
Sept. 8. By Dave Vieser. Farm Fresh Nursery, a Cornelius favorite since 1991, has moved again—this time to a site on Statesville Road, only about one mile north of the old location near Bailey Road. Owner Mark Plott says the new location is temporary, but it will at least...
Thousands of classic and ‘famous’ cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair
The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Projects That Could Be Illegal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rising labor costs and longer waits for hiring a contractor, you might be considering taking on a DIY project, but a new report in rates.com says some of those could be illegal unless you’re a professional. This includes:. upgrading your electrical panel. upgrading your...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 28-Sept. 3. 220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 94.50/A. Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A. Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A. Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Harris...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 5
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 26 to Sept. 1:. Chili’s Grill and Bar, 16633 Statesville Road – 92.5. Fox and Hound, 8711 Lindholm Drive – 93 House of Taipei, 16500 Northcross Drive – 95.5. Jet’s...
Statesville Record & Landmark
6th annual classic car show scheduled at Rocky Mount Church
Rocky Mount Church is hosting its Sixth Annual Cruise-In on Sept. 24, at 1739 Perth Road, 5 miles south of Troutman. The fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 1. Last...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell food banks running low on supplies as inflation stretches budgets
Inflation affects everyone’s lives in different ways but for local food banks, it has become more noticeable as their shelves are barer than they were a year ago. In some cases, they’ve had to turn people away that need help as supplies are the lowest they have been in recent years, according to Iredell COAST Executive Director Josh McCrary.
‘A loud pop, like a flash bang’: Homeowner says electric stove caught fire
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord homeowner told Channel 9 that her electric stove caught fire. She blames the appliance, but the manufacturer blames her electrical outlet. Jessica Rose said she placed a pot of water on her stove, turned the knob to high, turned around, and “heard a loud pop, like a flash bang pop sound. When I turned around, there was an orange flame shot between the back of the stove where the knobs are and the wall,” she told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville business to celebrate 123rd anniversary
D.E. Turner and Company Hardware, 111 N. Main Street, Mooresville, which has been serving Mooresville since 1899, will be celebrating 123 years of serving the community with a reception on Sept. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. During the event, congratulate Jack Moore for his 76 years of working at...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announces availability of book of condolences
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announced the availability of a book of condolences for the members of the community to express their sympathies and well-wishes to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Commonwealth. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Queen Elizabeth was...
Furniture Today
Who is the latest motion upholstery manufacturer coming to North Carolina?
MORGANTON, N.C. – Due to high customer demand, J.E. Ekornes’ U.S. facility in Morganton will now add assembling Ekornes Inc.’s two popular power recliners to its daily output. Ekornes is making the move after two years of producing its popular Mike and Max Stressless brand recliners at Ekornes’ facility in Thailand.
focusnewspaper.com
Morganton Festival Is Back This Weekend, Sept. 9 & 10
Morganton, NC – Come play in the streets at the 40th annual Morganton Festival in downtown Morganton, North Carolina. The festival features free music each evening, Kid Zone fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus arts and crafts vendors!. This year’s event is more compact with...
ourdavie.com
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
Stunned lottery buff wins NC jackpot while experimenting with new game. ‘Hard to beat’
“I always like buying the new tickets when they come out,” he told lottery officials.
lakenormanpublications.com
Passion ‘blooms’ into profession enhancing area lawns, gardens
Whether you recently moved to the Lake Norman area or grew up in the Carolinas, trying to choose the right landscaping for your yard can feel a bit like solving a Rubik’s Cube. Maybe you’ve spent years trying to get the equation right, but you can’t seem to get the right plant in the right place. Or perhaps you have a blank canvas around your newly built home, and you have no idea how to bring your vision for your yard to life. If you’re feeling clueless about your next step, it might be time to reach out to the professionals at Bloomers Inspired Plantscapes.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Thousands flock to Hickory American Legion Fair
The Hickory American Legion Fair wrapped up its six-day run on Labor Day after drawing thousands of guests who enjoyed rides, favorite snacks, displays and other opportunities for fun. Between 40,000 and 50,000 people attended the annual event, which opened Aug. 31, said Gary Price, president of the fair’s board...
WBTV
Journey tribute band to headline Rockin’ the Burg concert in Harrisburg on Saturday
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg is hosting their next Rockin’ The Burg Concert of the season on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park. Departure “Journey Tribute” - is performing live on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage. Local...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
