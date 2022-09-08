Land plus BRAND NEW construction in Highland Place community located in Mocksville! This 4-5 bedroom 3 full bathroom home with over 2500 square feet is a very rare gem with one bedroom / flex room and full bathroom on the main level providing the perfect arrangement for guests or live in parents! Working from home is a breeze in the main level office and the MASSIVE Island is just waiting for you and your family gatherings! Bells and whistles such as granite tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl floors throughout the main level is just the beginning! Upstairs you'll find a large (& I mean LARGE) Primary bedroom w/en suite with not one but TWO WALK IN CLOSETS! Loft area for movie nights, 3 additional spacious bedrooms & laundry completes the upper level. But let's talk about the location, Highland Place is mere minutes to the expressway, Wal-Mart & restaurants! Feel like you're away from it all without being away from it all- WELCOME HOME! USDA area.

MOCKSVILLE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO