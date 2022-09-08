ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

A diverse slate of Republican candidates hopes to reach the Colorado Capitol — and prove the party is more than ‘old white men’

By Bente Birkeland
cpr.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Frank Sturgell
5d ago

Lisa Clownderon, runs Submerge that has NEVER had a graduate that hasn't taken a bribe from wealthy, white men and violated the law for them.Just a bribed-off smoke and mirrors show. If anyone believes they are being represented at the State Capitol or Denver, then you've either given a bribe or you're delusional.

Reply
3
Bmak
5d ago

do you have to say rump won to be a republican?? even after the jan6 committee proved he lost and knew it.

Reply
3
Related
cpr.org

As Colorado Republicans look for a way back to power, the state Senate may be the party’s best chance. Here are the races to watch

Despite Colorado’s increasingly blue landscape, Republicans hope to ride backlash against President Joe Biden and state-level Democrats to victory in 2022. And their best chance to do that appears to be the state Senate. If Republicans can win a handful of close seats, they could retake the majority in the upper legislative chamber, allowing them to stop or slow Democrats’ plans in the years ahead.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Coloradans will vote on whether to increase affordable housing funding this fall. The initiative is ‘urgently needed,’ but its odds are hard to predict

For the first time ever, voters across Colorado will see a question about affordable housing on their ballots this November. If the initiative succeeds, the state will dedicate some $300 million a year of existing state revenues to affordable housing, a sixfold increase from current funding levels. The measure would...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
cpr.org

Colorado breaks record for number of drownings, and cooler weather means bigger risks

This is officially the deadliest year in Colorado’s lakes, rivers and streams. So far, 37 people have drowned in state bodies of water in 2022, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. That surpasses the 34 water-related deaths the state recorded in 2020. These numbers also include non-recreational water-related deaths, like the two deaths in the Crystal Mountain flash flood in July.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado weather: Temperatures will go back up this week after preview of fall

False fall has struck Colorado again. After a weekend of sweater weather, temperatures will rise again to at least the mid-80s for much of the state. Temperatures across the Denver metro area and the Front Range are unlikely to reach the record-breaking heights of last week. But the same cannot be said for Grand Junction and other parts of the Western Slope, which will see temperatures in the low 90s Monday.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy