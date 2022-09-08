Read full article on original website
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
Elisabeth Moss stands out in an eye-catching yellow gown at The Handmaid's Tale premiere during the Toronto Film Festival
Elisabeth Moss was all smiles as she attended The Handmaid's Tale premiere during the 2022 Toronto Film Festival on Thursday. The actress, 40, stood out in an eye-catching plunging yellow gown that showed off her incredible figure. She boosted her height in a pair of heels and accessorised with a...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Zac Efron and Russell Crowe's new real-life movie
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star Zac Efron and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Russell Crowe have teamed up for a new film based on a wild yet true story. Directed by Green Book's Peter Farrelly, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is about a down-on-his-luck man who decides to support the American troops by giving them all some beer.
Marilyn's ghost got physical in filming of 'Blonde', star says
VENICE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The ghost of Marilyn Monroe made her presence felt during the filming of a fictionalised biopic of her life 'Blonde', throwing things around when she got angry, the actress who portrayed her, Ana de Armas, said on Thursday.
Emmy nominations 2022 - the full list
The Emmy 2022 nominations have been announced.This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place on Monday 12 September at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible.The reasoning for this is due to a new eligibility period meaning shows had to air their most recent seasons between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022. TV shows in the running for awards this year include Better Call Saul, Succession and Squid Game in the drama categories, and Abbott Elementary,...
Popculture
Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in First TV Show After 'Sons of Anarchy'
Charlie Hunnam is back on the back of a motorcycle in a first look at his first TV show since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, which has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with episodes debuting weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series, showing a familiar sight: Hunnam on the back of a motorcycle.
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
Former hobbits Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, and more 'Lord of the Rings' stars come out to defend the diverse cast in 'The Rings of Power' after backlash
"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been facing backlash for its diverse cast of characters.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy confirms return of Kate Walsh after Ellen Pompeo takes reduced role
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy has confirmed the return of Kate Walsh in season 19. Show bosses are bringing back the fan-favourite cast member as Addison Montgomery, following the news that Ellen Pompeo is going to be taking a limited role going forward. Walsh most recently...
Harry Styles Finally Spits Out Explanation For What Happened With Chris Pine
The singer/actor broke his silence about the controversial moment at the Venice Film Festival.
Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)
Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series...
ComicBook
The Haunted Mansion First Look and New Cast Members Revealed at D23 Expo
Today's D23 Expo brought with it the highly anticipated first look at the new The Haunted Mansion movie, just in time to start getting fans ready to celebrate the incoming spooky season. Today's panel also confirmed that Winona Ryder and Dan Levy have joined the film. The first take on the material came back in 2003, which was interestingly the same year that another beloved Disney ride got adapted into a movie, though Pirates of the Caribbean was a much bigger success than the Eddie Murphy-starring comedy about a family who accidentally gets tossed into an otherworldly love triangle. This new The Haunted Mansion is currently set to hit theaters on March 10, 2023.
In the Name of the Father: With ‘The Son,’ Hugh Jackman’s Best Actor Oscar Moment Has Arrived
If you thought Florian Zeller’s debut film “The Father” was a downer, get ready to fill your handkerchiefs with tears and nose fluids as the credits roll on his sophomore effort, “The Son.” It might be a bruising watch, but the perfectly modulated drama will be an across-the-board contender in all categories including best picture. And it’s a film that puts Hugh Jackman at the forefront of the best actor race for his remarkable performance as a father struggling to help his troubled teenage son (newcomer Zen McGrath). “The Son,” which debuted at the Venice Film Festival, tells the story of...
In Style
Christian Siriano Reinvented Marilyn Monroe's Famous White Dress for His Spring 2023 Collection
When choosing a venue for his Spring 2023 fashion show, Christian Siriano jumped at the chance to turn Elizabeth Taylor's former New York City townhouse into his personal runway. "When this [venue] became available, I was like OK, well, we can't not show here," he told InStyle backstage, moments before...
Cinema Blend
Disney+'s Disenchanted Trailer Sees Amy Adams' Giselle Looking For A Fairy Tale Life In The Suburbs
We’ve long awaited our reunion with Amy Adams’ Giselle following the 2007 hit Enchanted, and now we finally have our first peek at its upcoming Disney+ sequel. Just as the Disenchanted cast took the stage at the D23 Expo to share with Disney fans what Giselle’s been up to, the trailer also dropped online. Looks like we can now expect the fairytale character turned New Yorker to transition to life in the suburbs with some exciting reunions, new music and a ton more magic spells.
I Have A Question About the Disney+ Pinocchio Movie That's Keeping Me Awake At Night
At this point, there are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and Disney live-action remakes of classic animated films. Several are heading to the big screen including, The Little Mermaid and Snow White, but the next one will be a direct-to-Disney+ remake of Pinocchio staring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. It looks to be a sweet little family movie, but that’s only because you haven’t it through. This movie is actually nightmare fuel.
Claire Danes to Star in HBO Max Miniseries ‘Full Circle’ From Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon
Claire Danes has been cast in HBO Max’s miniseries “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh (“Kimi”) and writer Ed Solomon (“Men in Black”), TheWrap has learned. She will join previously announced star Zazie Beetz. The series logline is as follows: “An investigation into...
ETOnline.com
Watch Chris Pratt's Cell Phone Go Off in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Bloopers Clip (Exclusive)
Star-Lord… with an iPhone? Thor… catching a case of the giggles? A dance party… aboard a spaceship? Thor: Love and Thunder comes to digital on Sept. 8 and 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD on Sept. 27, and both releases come with a reel of never-before-seen bloopers from the film's set. ET has an exclusive first look at the laugh-filled montage.
Polygon
All the Marvel trailers and news out of D23 2022
The second day of D23 brought one of the most exciting panels of the whole weekend: the Marvel panel. The Marvel section revealed some new trailers, casting news, and other details for upcoming movies and shows in the MCU. Here are the most exciting trailers and announcements from Disney at...
