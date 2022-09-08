ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattituck, NY

longisland.com

Bagel Boss Opens its 15th Location in Massapequa

Long Island’s iconic Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location in Massapequa next to the Massapequa High School. Family owned & operated since 1975, Bagel Boss now brings it award winning bagels, homemade schmears & salads and gourmet coffee & bakery to Massapequa. Massapequa resident and Massapequa High School...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
longisland.com

Your Guide to Fall 2022 Car Shows on Long Island

If you’re a gear head or just love cool cars, we put together the ultimate guide to Fall car shows across Long Island. Vettes & Jets Annual Car Show at the American Airpower Museum - Don’t miss American Airpower Museum’s (AAM) event as they showcase dozens of classic and modern Corvettes on the ramp for the Annual Vettes & Jets Car Show! Come see a huge assortment of Corvettes, from inception up to present day, alongside jet fighters of the same eras. Organized by the Long Island Corvette Owners Association (LICOA), this show is a fundraiser for AAM. Owners wishing to display their cars should meet up with other participants no later than 8:30am in front of Gold & Meyer’s Deli at Airport Plaza in Farmingdale (at the southeast corner of Route 110 and Conklin Avenue), to line up their cars and then caravan to the Museum.
SOUTHOLD, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Kick’N Chicken plans third LI location, this time in Huntington

Shortly after announcing his plans for a second Kick’N Chicken location in Smithtown, word on the street says owner Ryan Carroll will heat things up in Huntington next. The two new eateries are planned for 20 East Main St. in Smithtown’s Village Commons shopping center and 339 New York Ave. in Huntington, where Pete’s Famous Cheesesteaks had previously operated.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Fast Casual

Bagel Boss opens 15th store

Long Island, New York-based Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location under the direction of Massapequa High School alumn Jeff Grossfeld. The store is located at 4917 Merrick Road in Massapequa. The location was formerly home to Town Bagel of Massapequa, which Grossfeld worked at over 40 years ago as...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Mattituck, NY
Mineola, NY
northforker.com

What’s for sale that’s newly built in Riverhead Town

Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. The Town of Riverhead is undergoing lots of commercial...
RIVERHEAD, NY
greaterlongisland.com

JT’s on The Bay owner retires from beloved Blue Point spot after 16 years

GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. It’s been a helluva run for local restauranteur Justin Tempelman. But Tempelman announced this week he is retiring from...
BLUE POINT, NY
27east.com

San Gennaro Feast Has Become A Hampton Bays Tradition

Twelve years ago, Simone Scotto was eager to find a way to bolster the Hampton Bays community with a special event. That’s how the San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons... more. Sunny Jain often tells his wife, Sapana Shah, that she has changed his life. “So ... by Michelle Trauring.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
longisland.com

After 50 Years, Plainview Diner to Close

After 50 years of serving Long Islanders, the Plainview Diner will be closing its doors forever on September 25th. The diner opened in 1972, and has been serving Long Island residents for the 50 years since. Owner John Papavasilopoulos is retiring, his son told Newsday, and it is unlikely anyone will purchase the diner to keep it open as is.
PLAINVIEW, NY
northforker.com

‘East End Food Hub’ in the works for Riverhead farmers market site

As proposed, the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead would be transformed into an ‘East End Food Hub.’ (Credit: Rendering courtesy of East End Food Institute) Planning is underway to transform the current East End Food Market into a year-round “East End Food Hub” at the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 8, 2022

(Above) Here is Spencer, tight to his first bluefish on one of my guided surf trips. Fall run activity. Albies, Striper blitzes, bluefish on the beaches. Weakfish bite coming alive for surfcasters. Boats are getting them on the north shore. Yellowfin Tuna bite is all time. Swords and Bigeyes at...
MONTAUK, NY
danspapers.com

U-Pick Apples Hotspots on the East End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Apple picking season is finally here. It’s time for you to get picking at your favorite spot for U-pick apples on the East End. U-Pick Apples in the Hamptons + North Fork. Hank’s Pumpkintown: Beginning on September 10, apple picking...
CALVERTON, NY
WestfairOnline

Greenwich’s Hemlock Castle sells for $10.4M

Hemlock Castle, a 100-year-old historic mansion in Greenwich, has sold at a discounted price of $10.4 million. The property was listed in April for $11.8 million. According to a Mansion Global report, the buyer acquired the property in an all-cash transaction. Located on a 4.18-acre property at 17 Hemlock Drive,...
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

More Than 500 Stung By Jellyfish On Long Island Beaches

More than 500 people were stung by jellyfish over the holiday weekend when thousands of the sea animals athered along the shore break at Long Island beaches. The majority of those stung were in Suffolk County at Robert Moses Beach Park in Babylon where thousands were spotted along the shoreline on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to George Gorman, of New York State Parks Department.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Advisory Against Bathing Issued For 63 Suffolk County Beaches

Health officials have advised against bathing at 63 Long Island beaches due to possible excessive bacteria levels. The Suffolk County Department of Health Services announced that heavy rainfall on Tuesday, Sept. 6, could have increased bacteria levels at beaches in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff. "Health officials...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

