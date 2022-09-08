ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video

GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camaro Ss#Special Edition#Vehicles#The Rapid Blue#Japanese
MotorAuthority

Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995

The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Carscoops

GM Betting On High-End Luxury Imports To Get Its Mojo Back In China

Chinese automakers gain ground in their home territory, those based outside of the country are having to make adjustments. According to a new report, General Motors has decided that those adjustments need to be big. They include targeting wealthy urban dwellers with high-end luxury vehicles available through a direct sales model.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Swiss Startup Piech Automotive Hires Former AMG And Aston Martin Boss

Piech Automotive, a Swiss electric sports car startup, announced today that it has added two senior executives with impressive automotive backgrounds to its roster. Tobias Moers and Manfred Fitzgerald will act as co-Chief Executive Officers at the young company. Tobias Moers, most recently, was the CEO of Aston Martin, a...
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

All-New Ford Mustang GT3 Possibly Teased Ahead Of S650 Debut: Video

The Blue Oval has been releasing some enticing teasers for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang recently, giving us a glimpse at the GT’s trunk and rear badge, as well as a sound clip of the car’s V8 in action. The S650 is scheduled to debut very soon – September 14th, 2022, at a special event called “The Stampede,” which will take place on Woodward Avenue – but it may not just be the road-going version of the new pony car that is unveiled, judging by this new teaser that was just tweeted out by Ford Performance that may just preview the glorious sound of the previously-teased Ford Mustang GT3 racer.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is There an AWD Camaro?

Shoppers who want an AWD Chevrolet Camaro might be out of luck. The automaker makes Camaros in RWD only, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. The post Is There an AWD Camaro? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
motor1.com

2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race

The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
CARS
Carscoops

Honda To Cut Production At Japanese Plants By Up To 40%

Honda will reduce production by up to 40 percent at two of its plants in Japan for the rest of September. The car manufacturer has confirmed that output will be slashed by 40 percent at its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture while two lines at its Suzuka plant will have their output reduced by roughly 20 percent this month.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Renault Trucks Opens Disassembly Plant To Break Down And Recycle Old Trucks

Renault Trucks has announced its latest green initiative, a plant in the Lyon-Venissieux region of France where workers will endeavor to break trucks down and harvest them for parts that it can sell or recycle. The 3,000 square-meter (32,392 square foot) plant is located as close as possible to the...
CARS
Carscoops

Mercedes Partners With Rivian To Build Electric Vans In Europe

Mercedes and Rivian today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding with a view to creating a joint venture company to produce electric vans in Europe. The companies plan to build an all-new electric-only production facility that will leverage an existing Mercedes site in Central or Eastern Europe. The plant will produce vehicles for both Mercedes and Rivian.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy