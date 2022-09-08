Read full article on original website
New Chevy Montana Small Pickup Looks Like a Real Maverick Rival. Will GM Sell It Here?
ChevroletC'mon Chevy, don't you wanna give us a tiny Montana ZR2 Bison?
gmauthority.com
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Interior Spied Getting Major Redesign
The first spy shots of the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD didn’t reveal much, with thick camouflage and cladding hiding the truck’s design changes. A new batch of photos get close to the truck, showing off subtle exterior styling tweaks and providing a peek at the revamped interior for the first time.
Cheap Mustang: Some of the Cheapest Ford Mustangs on the Market
The Mustang offers a lot for a bargain, and shoppers can save even more by seeking used options. Cheap Ford Mustangs like the EcoBoost are affordable and efficient for a Mustang. The post Cheap Mustang: Some of the Cheapest Ford Mustangs on the Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Preview: 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV arrives with $30,000 price tag, 300 miles max range
Automakers have rolled out a barrage of electric vehicles over the past 24 months but few of these have targeted families on a budget. That changes with the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV which was revealed on Thursday ahead of a market launch in the fall of 2023. The Equinox EV...
MotorAuthority
Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995
The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
Fastest Chevrolet Camaros in History by Decade
The fastest Chevrolet Camaros are formidable machines. However, not every car is up to the standards of certain Z28s and ZL1 editions. The post Fastest Chevrolet Camaros in History by Decade appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Advantages the 2022 Chrysler 300 Has Over the Volkswagen Arteon
If you're shopping for a large car, here are two ways the 2022 Chrysler 300 outshines the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon. The post 2 Advantages the 2022 Chrysler 300 Has Over the Volkswagen Arteon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Toyota Ranked Last Among Top Carmakers For Its Electrification Efforts, GM First
Toyota, Honda, and Nissan ranked lowest in Greenpeace’s Auto Environmental Guide 2022, but all automakers will have to do more to decarbonize the industry if we are to stay within the 1.5°C goal agreed to in the Paris Climate Agreement to save ourselves from worse impacts of climate change.
Carscoops
GM Betting On High-End Luxury Imports To Get Its Mojo Back In China
Chinese automakers gain ground in their home territory, those based outside of the country are having to make adjustments. According to a new report, General Motors has decided that those adjustments need to be big. They include targeting wealthy urban dwellers with high-end luxury vehicles available through a direct sales model.
Carscoops
Swiss Startup Piech Automotive Hires Former AMG And Aston Martin Boss
Piech Automotive, a Swiss electric sports car startup, announced today that it has added two senior executives with impressive automotive backgrounds to its roster. Tobias Moers and Manfred Fitzgerald will act as co-Chief Executive Officers at the young company. Tobias Moers, most recently, was the CEO of Aston Martin, a...
fordauthority.com
All-New Ford Mustang GT3 Possibly Teased Ahead Of S650 Debut: Video
The Blue Oval has been releasing some enticing teasers for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang recently, giving us a glimpse at the GT’s trunk and rear badge, as well as a sound clip of the car’s V8 in action. The S650 is scheduled to debut very soon – September 14th, 2022, at a special event called “The Stampede,” which will take place on Woodward Avenue – but it may not just be the road-going version of the new pony car that is unveiled, judging by this new teaser that was just tweeted out by Ford Performance that may just preview the glorious sound of the previously-teased Ford Mustang GT3 racer.
Is There an AWD Camaro?
Shoppers who want an AWD Chevrolet Camaro might be out of luck. The automaker makes Camaros in RWD only, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. The post Is There an AWD Camaro? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
Carscoops
Honda To Cut Production At Japanese Plants By Up To 40%
Honda will reduce production by up to 40 percent at two of its plants in Japan for the rest of September. The car manufacturer has confirmed that output will be slashed by 40 percent at its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture while two lines at its Suzuka plant will have their output reduced by roughly 20 percent this month.
Carscoops
Renault Trucks Opens Disassembly Plant To Break Down And Recycle Old Trucks
Renault Trucks has announced its latest green initiative, a plant in the Lyon-Venissieux region of France where workers will endeavor to break trucks down and harvest them for parts that it can sell or recycle. The 3,000 square-meter (32,392 square foot) plant is located as close as possible to the...
Carscoops
Mercedes Partners With Rivian To Build Electric Vans In Europe
Mercedes and Rivian today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding with a view to creating a joint venture company to produce electric vans in Europe. The companies plan to build an all-new electric-only production facility that will leverage an existing Mercedes site in Central or Eastern Europe. The plant will produce vehicles for both Mercedes and Rivian.
The Mustang Mach 1 Has 3 Disadvantages Compared to the Shelby GT350
The Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a serious performer that borrows parts from the Shelby GT350. However, the Mach 1 is going to have a tough time upstaging the older Shelby. The post The Mustang Mach 1 Has 3 Disadvantages Compared to the Shelby GT350 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
