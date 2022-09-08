Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Sydney Sweeney Used Hollywood's Go-To Foundation for Her Luxe 2022 Emmy Awards Glam
Glowing skin is always in Now, this is what dreams are made of! When Sydney Sweeney stepped out on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys, heads turned. Not only did the Euphoria actress (who also celebrated her 25th birthday on the same day) look positively breathtaking in an ornate Oscar de la Renta ball gown featuring embellished floral appliqués and an alluring open back detail, but her soft yet modern glam proved to be perfectly fitting for the occasion, too. Turns out, Sweeney's makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, used...
Laura Dern Declares Herself a 'Broadway Star!' as Hugh Jackman Teaches Dance Moves in Sweet Video
Hugh Jackman helped Laura Dern pull off remarkable dance moves in between promoting their new movie The Son Laura Dern is on her way to Broadway musical stardom thanks Hugh Jackman! On Monday, Dern, 55, who costars with Jackman in the new film The Son, shared a sweet video of Jackman, 53, showing her ballroom dance steps. Dern posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Today I learned to dance!" along with a heart emoji. "Heel, toe, toe, heel," the star of Broadway's The Music Man...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Cradles Baby Bump in Pink Sequin Dress at 2022 Emmys
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced last month that they are expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is putting her baby bump on display at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The cookbook author, 36, attended Monday night's awards with husband John Legend, where she showed off her bump in a formfitting pink sequin dress by Naeem Khan. In one photo, Teigen, who is currently expecting another baby with Legend, cradled her bump with one hand while holding a pink clutch with the other. Another photo showed the couple, who are already parents to son Miles,...
Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She Has No Eyebrows, Says Ex-Husband 'Did Not Notice'
Whoopi Goldberg is way ahead of the latest beauty trends. The EGOT winner, 66, revealed why she doesn't have eyebrows Monday on The View as she and her co-hosts discussed how Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and Doja Cat have recently popularized the "no-brow look." "I had eyebrows as a little...
Chris O'Donnell Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Maeve, 14, at 2022 Emmy Awards: Photo
The actor and wife Caroline Fentress share five children together Chris O'Donnell had a very special date at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards! The NCIS: Los Angeles star, 52, walked the red carpet at Monday night's awards show with his 14-year-old daughter Maeve, whom he shares with wife Caroline Fentress. O'Donnell kept things classic in a black suit with a skinny tie while his teenage daughter looked chic in a floral maxi dress. She accessorized her look with sparkly silver heels, a pearl necklace and an oversized black bow in her hair. Along with...
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
Drew Barrymore Cries with Justin Long While Recalling 'Chaos' of Their 'Hedonistic' Relationship
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long called their past relationship "fun chaos" on the The Drew Barrymore Show Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited for an emotional talk about their relationship. In a clip from the season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show shared Monday, Barrymore, 47, and Long, 44, who dated on-and-off between 2007 and 2010, have a heart-to-heart about their past relationship. During the episode, a tearful Barrymore hugged Long as the pair recalled how they've matured in the years since they broke up. "That's what we...
Mariah Carey Lists Massive Georgia Mansion for $6.5 Million After Home Was Burglarized in June
Mariah Carey has put a massive piece of real estate on the market. The Grammy Award winner, 53, listed her nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion in Sandy Springs, Georgia, for $6.5 million after the home was burglarized in late June. The listing is held by Shanna Bradley of Christie's International. Built in...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys
The two Law & Order stars took the Emmys stage to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series — but not before putting their detective skills to work Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had to put their detective skills to work in an unlikely place. On Monday, the two Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars were in attendance for the 74th annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All was going well until an unidentifiable person in an all-black outfit snagged an Emmy from backstage. Fortunately for the...
Kate Middleton Says It's 'Strange' to Be at Windsor Castle Without Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton is missing Queen Elizabeth. The new Princess of Wales, 40, made a surprise appearance with her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Saturday at Windsor Castle, where the royal couples engaged with the crowd, shaking hands, hugging and reminiscing about the influence of the Queen, who "died peacefully" in her sleep on Thursday at the age of 96.
The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The parents-to-be made it a date at the Emmys on Monday night before Legend performed his new song "Pieces" during the in memoriam segment. The pair brought the style to the red carpet on Monday night, as Nanjiani took on a faux guest bartending gig. Mark Hampton & Christina Ricci.
Kim Kardashian Lists Her Spare Hidden Hills Ranch House for $5.3 Million
Kim Kardashian is shrinking her real estate portfolio!. After relisting her brutalist Calabasas condo, the Kardashians star, 41, has put one of her Hidden Hills mansions on the market for $5.3 million. The ranch-style home is spread out across 4,000 square feet and features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Built...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London
“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” King Charles’ sister says in a statement released by Buckingham Palace Princess Anne was by her mother's side when Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8. And she has remained nearby as an oak coffin carrying the beloved monarch makes its way to Westminster Abbey, the site of her state funeral in London on Monday. "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours...
Simon Cowell Tells Jennifer Hudson Song Choice Led to Her American Idol Exit: 'Wasn't Your Fault'
"Who chose stupid 'Barry Manilow Week?' " Simon Cowell joked to Jennifer Hudson, whose performance of "Weekend of New England" led to her American Idol elimination in 2004 Simon Cowell has a theory about why Jennifer Hudson was eliminated from American Idol 18 years ago. On the first episode of Hudson's new self-titled talk show debuting Monday, Cowell and Hudson reunited for a frank discussion about her time on the show, which shockingly ended early after her performance of Barry Manilow's 1976 single "Weekend in New England." According to Cowell, 62, poor...
Britney Spears Apologizes to Sons, Insists She Wants to Feel 'Valued': 'Sorry If I Ever Hurt You'
Britney Spears spoke about her current situation with her children in a since-deleted Instagram video posted Sunday night Britney Spears is speaking more about her tumultuous relationship with her sons. After son Jayden James, 16, gave an interview to The Daily Mail and ITV that aired earlier this month, Spears responded to his claims that her social media behavior seeks "attention." The "Hold Me Closer" singer, 40, said that she does "want to be heard," in a since-deleted Instagram post over the weekend. "I'm angry," she said. Addressing the boys' decision to not...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are 'Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source
Leonardo DiCaprio recently split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone after four years of dating Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long. The Oscar winner, 47, and supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, have been hanging out in New York City, multiple sources tell PEOPLE. "They are getting to know each other," one insider shares, adding that the pair aren't "dating" just yet. "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another source tells PEOPLE. A third source adds, "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since...
Taraji P. Henson Celebrates Birthday by Dropping It Low with Usher Onstage — Watch!
On Saturday night, Henson celebrated her 52nd birthday by joining Usher onstage during his residency show in Las Vegas. In a video shared by the "OMG" singer, the stars were captured dancing closely with one another as Usher sang Bobby Brown's "Rock Wi'tcha" to the birthday girl. "To @tarajiphenson and...
Gisele Bündchen Posts Birthday Message to Her Sister With Pic From Wedding to Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen on Sunday posted a birthday message to her Instagram story, to honor her sister, Graziela Nonnenmacher Bündchen. "Happy birthday to a true angel on earth! I love you so much sis!" the message, translated from Portuguese, said. The photo shows Bündchen's sister Graziela in blue, giving...
