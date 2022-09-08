ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Sydney Sweeney Used Hollywood's Go-To Foundation for Her Luxe 2022 Emmy Awards Glam

Glowing skin is always in Now, this is what dreams are made of!  When Sydney Sweeney stepped out on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys, heads turned. Not only did the Euphoria actress (who also celebrated her 25th birthday on the same day) look positively breathtaking in an ornate Oscar de la Renta ball gown featuring embellished floral appliqués and an alluring open back detail, but her soft yet modern glam proved to be perfectly fitting for the occasion, too.  Turns out, Sweeney's makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, used...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Laura Dern Declares Herself a 'Broadway Star!' as Hugh Jackman Teaches Dance Moves in Sweet Video

Hugh Jackman helped Laura Dern pull off remarkable dance moves in between promoting their new movie The Son Laura Dern is on her way to Broadway musical stardom thanks Hugh Jackman! On Monday, Dern, 55, who costars with Jackman in the new film The Son, shared a sweet video of Jackman, 53, showing her ballroom dance steps. Dern posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Today I learned to dance!" along with a heart emoji. "Heel, toe, toe, heel," the star of Broadway's The Music Man...
THEATER & DANCE
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Cradles Baby Bump in Pink Sequin Dress at 2022 Emmys

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced last month that they are expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is putting her baby bump on display at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The cookbook author, 36, attended Monday night's awards with husband John Legend, where she showed off her bump in a formfitting pink sequin dress by Naeem Khan. In one photo, Teigen, who is currently expecting another baby with Legend, cradled her bump with one hand while holding a pink clutch with the other. Another photo showed the couple, who are already parents to son Miles,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Chris O'Donnell Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Maeve, 14, at 2022 Emmy Awards: Photo

The actor and wife Caroline Fentress share five children together Chris O'Donnell had a very special date at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards! The NCIS: Los Angeles star, 52, walked the red carpet at Monday night's awards show with his 14-year-old daughter Maeve, whom he shares with wife Caroline Fentress. O'Donnell kept things classic in a black suit with a skinny tie while his teenage daughter looked chic in a floral maxi dress. She accessorized her look with sparkly silver heels, a pearl necklace and an oversized black bow in her hair. Along with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
People

Drew Barrymore Cries with Justin Long While Recalling 'Chaos' of Their 'Hedonistic' Relationship

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long called their past relationship "fun chaos" on the The Drew Barrymore Show Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited for an emotional talk about their relationship. In a clip from the season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show shared Monday, Barrymore, 47, and Long, 44, who dated on-and-off between 2007 and 2010, have a heart-to-heart about their past relationship. During the episode, a tearful Barrymore hugged Long as the pair recalled how they've matured in the years since they broke up. "That's what we...
CELEBRITIES
People

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys

The two Law & Order stars took the Emmys stage to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series — but not before putting their detective skills to work Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had to put their detective skills to work in an unlikely place. On Monday, the two Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars were in attendance for the 74th annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All was going well until an unidentifiable person in an all-black outfit snagged an Emmy from backstage. Fortunately for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Kate Middleton Says It's 'Strange' to Be at Windsor Castle Without Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is missing Queen Elizabeth. The new Princess of Wales, 40, made a surprise appearance with her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Saturday at Windsor Castle, where the royal couples engaged with the crowd, shaking hands, hugging and reminiscing about the influence of the Queen, who "died peacefully" in her sleep on Thursday at the age of 96.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys

The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
CELEBRITIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
People

Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” King Charles’ sister says in a statement released by Buckingham Palace Princess Anne was by her mother's side when Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8. And she has remained nearby as an oak coffin carrying the beloved monarch makes its way to Westminster Abbey, the site of her state funeral in London on Monday. "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours...
CELEBRITIES
People

Simon Cowell Tells Jennifer Hudson Song Choice Led to Her American Idol Exit: 'Wasn't Your Fault'

"Who chose stupid 'Barry Manilow Week?' " Simon Cowell joked to Jennifer Hudson, whose performance of "Weekend of New England" led to her American Idol elimination in 2004 Simon Cowell has a theory about why Jennifer Hudson was eliminated from American Idol 18 years ago. On the first episode of Hudson's new self-titled talk show debuting Monday, Cowell and Hudson reunited for a frank discussion about her time on the show, which shockingly ended early after her performance of Barry Manilow's 1976 single "Weekend in New England." According to Cowell, 62, poor...
CELEBRITIES
People

Britney Spears Apologizes to Sons, Insists She Wants to Feel 'Valued': 'Sorry If I Ever Hurt You'

Britney Spears spoke about her current situation with her children in a since-deleted Instagram video posted Sunday night Britney Spears is speaking more about her tumultuous relationship with her sons. After son Jayden James, 16, gave an interview to The Daily Mail and ITV that aired earlier this month, Spears responded to his claims that her social media behavior seeks "attention." The "Hold Me Closer" singer, 40, said that she does "want to be heard," in a since-deleted Instagram post over the weekend. "I'm angry," she said. Addressing the boys' decision to not...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are 'Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source

Leonardo DiCaprio recently split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone after four years of dating Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long. The Oscar winner, 47, and supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, have been hanging out in New York City, multiple sources tell PEOPLE. "They are getting to know each other," one insider shares, adding that the pair aren't "dating" just yet.  "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another source tells PEOPLE. A third source adds, "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since...
CELEBRITIES
People

