ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A bizarre cheating allegation involving a sex toy has rocked the chess world

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

The chess world has been rocked over recent days by allegations of a scandal involving denied accusations of cheating, Elon Musk and a sex toy – no, we’re not joking.

First, though, we need some context.

Hans Niemann has made a huge impact on the game over the past two years, rising up the rankings to become one of the most in-from figures in chess.

Things took a turn though after the 19-year-old faced Magnus Carlsen, the Norwegian chess grandmaster who is the biggest figure in the game, in the third round of the 2022 Sinquefield Cup.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After a tense bout, Niemann ended Carlsen’s 53-game unbeaten streak, and then rubbed it in by saying in an interview after the match: “It must be embarrassing for the World Champion to lose to me. I feel bad for him!”

Then, round four of the match between the pair was delayed by 15 minutes as security stepped up their attempts to ensure no one was cheating by smuggling in equipment. Niemann was reportedly scanned for 90 seconds on his way to play.

Shortly afterwards, Carlson took the decision to withdraw from the tournament without fully explaining why.

The chess champion fuelled speculation by posting a clip of Jose Mourinho’s infamous “If I speak, I am in big trouble” quote.

Things took another turn after another player, Hikaru Nakamura, got involved. The sixth highest-rated classical player in the world spoke about the incident on his Twitch stream, speculating that the reason Carlson withdrew is that he believed Niemann was cheating.

“That is the one thing that I’m going to say, and that is the only thing I’m going to say on this topic,” Nakamura said, before later adding: “I think that Magnus believes that Hans is probably cheating.”

It quickly became the most talked about thing in the game. Others including grandmasters Rafael Leitao and Jacob Aagaard defended Niemann and said they thought Niemann didn’t cheat.

However, things took another unexpected turn after player Eric “ChessBrah” Hansen tried to claim that Niemann had signals conveyed to him via anal beads.

It might sound outlandish, but the theory gathered traction after others circulated it online – including none other than Elon Musk

Musk contorted a quote from German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer to fit the situation, writing: “Talent hits a target no one else can hit, genius hits a target no one can see (cause it’s in ur butt)” – Schopenhauer”

Hansen replied to Musk's comments by saying: “Flattered owner of the anal bead theory that made its way all the way to Elon.”

No-one could have imagined the issue would have become such a talking point, and Niemann eventually addressed the situation and denied the allegations.

Despite admitting that he cheated in online chess games as a child, he said as part of an impassioned defence: “I am not going to let Chess.com, I am not going to let Magnus Carlsen, I’m not going to let Hikaru Nakamura, the three arguably biggest entities in chess, simply slander my reputation.”

Niemann: I Have NEVER Cheated Over The Board | Round 5 www.youtube.com

He also stated that he’d play naked in order to show people he wasn’t cheating.

After that, others came out in support of him. Laurent Fressinet hit out at Nakamura by saying: “Naka is trying to sell some stories and saying some b*******.”

All in all, it’s one of the craziest stories in the greater world of sport that we’ve heard this year. Who’d have thought we’d be discussing the prospect of naked chess in 2022?

Indy100 has reached out to Chess.com, Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura for comment.

H ave your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

People are astonished by accuracy of TikTok 'time travellers' prediction about the Queen's death

A self-proclaimed "time traveller" on TikTok has surprised people after their prediction of the Queen's death was only less than a month off.The anonymous person posting under the TikTok username @timetraveller_2082 said the monarch's life would end this year, along with some other unfortunate events over the next 23 years.In the viral video, they wrote: "I am a real time traveller. In 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake. In 2030 GTA 7 is released.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "Queen Elizabeth went in 2022, October 4. In 2046, Niagara Falls has a huge blockage, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

The Queen once 'shrieked with laughter' at crude joke she overheard at palace

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 but her great sense of humour lives on.Over the years, The Queen has built a reputation for being reserved and unwaveringly dedicated to the throne and her country. Every now and then, however, the public got a glimpse of her private side that was full of humour and delight. Simply put, The Queen is a jokester and people also enjoy being let in on the joke when they can.According to MyLondon, The Queen was previously told a R-Rated joke that left her in stitches. The joke, apparently, was so inappropriate, one person on...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy