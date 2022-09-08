ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

What we know about Ezekiel Kelly, suspect in Memphis mass shooting

By Stacy Jacobson, Nexstar Media Wire, Jessica Gertler
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xpiC_0hmn2VEx00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A shooting rampage across Memphis came to an end Wednesday night at 9:20, when Memphis Police took 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly into custody.

City leaders hosted a press conference just after midnight Thursday morning. The final tally from the incident was four dead, three injured.

On social media, where he allegedly livestreamed one of the killings, he went by various spellings of the name Zeek Huncho.

Shelby County court records revealed authorities quickly filed a warrant for first-degree murder for Kelly on Wednesday as the search for him continued in the city.

Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect in custody

Court records also showed more about the teen’s background: He faced four felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of possession of a firearm in 2020 at the age of 17.

Sources told WREG he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault in the case in 2021. He received three years in that case, but was already released.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had been released March 16 after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence.

Kelly wrote in social media posts during the rampage that he wouldn’t return to jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy