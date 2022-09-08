ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

What we know about Ezekiel Kelly, suspect in Memphis mass shooting

By Stacy Jacobson, Jessica Gertler, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdErB_0hmn2NQN00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A shooting rampage across Memphis came to an end Wednesday night, and Memphis police took 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly into custody.

Kelly was arrested at 9:20 p.m., and city leaders held a press conference just after midnight.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said during a news conference early Thursday that four people were killed and three others were wounded in seven shootings and at least two carjackings.

On social media — where Kelly is accused of livestreaming one of the killings — he went by various spellings of the name Zeek Huncho. In a Facebook Live video seen by a WREG staff member, a suspect who appeared to be Kelly was seen getting out of a car, walking into an AutoZone and firing shots. The video was later removed from the platform.

In 2020 at age 17, Kelly faced four felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect in custody

Sources told WREG he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault in the case in 2021. He received three years in that case.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly was released March 16 after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence.

During Wednesday’s shooting rampage, the first killing was at 12:56 a.m., and officers responded to three more crime scenes before receiving a tip at 6:12 p.m. that the suspect was livestreaming himself threatening to cause harm to citizens, Davis said.

Police then sent out an alert warning people to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man responsible for multiple shootings and reportedly recording his actions on Facebook.

Three more shootings and two carjackings followed. Police said the suspect killed a woman in Memphis as he took her grey Toyota SUV, which, they say, he left behind when he stole a man’s Dodge Challenger across the state line in Southaven, Mississippi.

Kelly was arrested without incident two hours after the initial police alert when he crashed the Challenger during a high-speed chase and two guns were found in the vehicle, Davis said.

T he Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two women shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified

► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Murder#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Facebook Live#Wreg#Autozone
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting rampage across Memphis in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is in custody after multiple active shootings across Memphis Wednesday night. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. It’s not yet known how many people were killed or injured, but at least one shooting at an AutoZone store was streamed by Kelly on Facebook Live. Another victim was seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

‘We can meet and die’: Teen’s shooting spree starts on Facebook Live; 4 dead

A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis‘ Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn’t care about shooting on camera.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJTV 12

‘Pray for us’: Leaders express shock, hurt after Memphis mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local and state officials are reacting after a mass shooting in Memphis left four people dead and three others injured. Memphis Police say 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is responsible for several shootings across the city Wednesday. The widespread violence led Memphis Police to issue a shelter in place order. After hours of chaos, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Local Reporter Breaks Down Over Live-Streamed Shootings: ‘Memphis Is Tired’

A Memphis news reporter was overcome with emotion while covering the live-streaming gunman who terrorized the city Wednesday night. Joyce Peterson from Action News 5 was doing a live report on 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who police named as the suspect who led them on a frenzied hunt for several hours before he was finally captured by cops. As she spoke, she took a deep breath and appeared to try to calm herself, pausing. “Memphis is tired right now. I’m with you all. Memphis is tired right now,” she said, also citing the Eliza Fletcher abduction that ended with the discovery of the kidnapped teacher’s body on Tuesday. “The other crimes we’ve had this year leading up to this, it’s difficult right now. Bear with me, it’s a very nerve wracking night.” Kelly was reportedly caught after crashing a stolen car in Memphis. “Memphis is tired right now.” - @MemphoNewsLady 😭 #Memphis pic.twitter.com/Q64jGiirPZ— Andrew Bartolotta  #powertheGOOD (@andrewjpg) September 8, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy