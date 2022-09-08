Fentanyl distribution up 333% in popular Tijuana destination for Americans
TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The main streets of Tijuana’s Zona Norte are lined with bars, strip joints and cheap hotels.
It’s an area some refer to the area as the city’s “tolerance zone,” because authorities allow prostitution and other illicit activities to take place.
It’s less than a mile from the San Ysidro Port of Entry and is widely visited by Americans, including teenagers and members of the U.S. military.‘Sex servers’ registered to work in Tijuana doubled in the past 4 years
Lately, Zona Norte has been gaining notoriety for fentanyl, says investigative journalist Manuel Ayala with the EFE News Agency.
When compared to 2021, Ayala found a 333 percent increase in the distribution of fentanyl — a powerful opioid that has killed thousands of people on both sides of the border — in the area.
He told Border Report he largely based the figure on drug seizures reported in the Zona Norte.DEA issues warning about deadly ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills made to look like candy
As part of his research, Ayala interviewed Baja California’s Attorney General, the state’s Secretary of Health, Tijuana police and the head of Baja’s Citizens’ Security Force.
Ayala said his sources agree the increase in fentanyl distribution and consumption is due in part to the drug’s low price, just 50 pesos or about $2.50 per hit.
Fentanyl is also said to give users a stronger and longer-lasting high.DEA warns of increase in mass overdose events involving Fentanyl
Ivan Carpio Sanchez, Baja’s Attorney General, told Ayala his office has noticed an increase of fentanyl on the streets.
“We’re even working with the government of the United States, which is where this substance commonly ends up,” said Carpio Sanchez.
Ayala’s investigation, published in the San Diego Union-Tribune, shows fentanyl and other drugs are being sold on the streets of Tijuana’s Zona Norte and inside its clubs and bars.Fentanyl busts skyrocket to new high with bulk of seizures at U.S. ports of entry
The investigation also quotes Adrian Medina Amarillas, Baja California’s health secretary, saying his office has noticed “an increase in the consumption of fentanyl and methamphetamine, triggering higher rates of addictions and overdoses.”
David Amaury Salas Sanchez, head of Baja’s Citizens’ Security Force, told Ayala that higher drug sales and consumption in the Zona Norte is leading to daily overdoes.Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border
Said Medina Amarillas: “Many of the overdose deaths are occurring on the street,” making it difficult to have an exact count.”
According to the Baja Health Department, only victims who die at hospitals or health centers are counted in official statistics.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0