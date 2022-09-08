Read full article on original website
Corey Kluber’s rough start leads to tough Rays loss
NEW YORK — The Rays seemed to have so much going for them entering Saturday afternoon’s game against the Yankees. Momentum, certainly, having won four straight, nine of 10, 20 of 25 and an American League-best 24 of 34 since the start of August. The matchup, with Corey...
Chiefs star, company step up for KC youth football player struggling to find helmet
Riddell Sports and Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are teaming up to help a 12-year-old Kansas City boy get a new football helmet that fits.
Washington Wizards insider concerned 1st round pick Johnny Davis may lack key characters needed in NBA
There continues to be growing concern that Washington Wizards first-round pick Johnny Davis could quickly be the next NBA draft
Live Northeast Florida football scoreboard: Updates from Week 3's Friday night games
Follow Week 3 scores from across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida as the area's high school football teams take to the gridiron and find their midseason rhythm for the 2022 FHSAA season. The Times-Union will be tracking scores from more than 20 Week 3 games across the Northeast Florida area, plus the third week of the high school regular season for schools in Southeast Georgia. That includes the inaugural Border Classic in Brunswick, which includes seven games matching Florida and Georgia...
Key Dates on OKC Thunder Schedule
As the NBA season approaches, it's time to take a look at some of Oklahoma City's most eye-catching regular season matchups.
Bruton was a football doormat. Now, a talented running back, versatile female player and demanding coach lead a ‘culture change.’
After Trey Corbin sprinted 48 yards off left tackle for a touchdown to clinch Bruton’s 48-26 win over Surry County on Saturday, Panthers athletic director Richard Onesty turned from the microphone upon announcing it to the Bailey Field crowd and said, “The culture is changing.” Culture change? The shift in Bruton football since the fall 2019 and spring 2021 seasons to Saturday’s win is more ...
Bobby Petrino's Missouri State sees 298-pound DT break off big KO return against UT Martin
Bobby Petrino and Missouri State are hosting UT Martin in Springfield on Thursday night. The Bears, after finishing 8-4 (6-2 Missouri Valley), are 1-0 after a win over Central Arkansas on Sept. 1 and were looking to avenge a loss to the Skyhawks in last year’s FCS playoffs. In...
The 'what-if' games from recent sports history
The hypothetical question "what if" can give rise to soaring hope or crushing despair. Sports fans are very familiar with this line of thinking. An upset happens and derails a promising dynasty. A routine play is missed and a player's career never recovers, or an obscure call is made and a championship window closes. The games can't be replayed -- except in the minds of fans, over and over again.
Wheelchair lacrosse athletes push sport with Colorado roots
DENVER (AP) — The sun is burning on a Sunday morning at Wheel Park in Aurora. The Colorado Rolling Mammoth wheelchair lacrosse team have unloaded their equipment and are strapping in for another intense practice in one of the facility’s roller hockey rinks. The athletes roll onto the...
