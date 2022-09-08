ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Florida Times-Union

Live Northeast Florida football scoreboard: Updates from Week 3's Friday night games

Follow Week 3 scores from across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida as the area's high school football teams take to the gridiron and find their midseason rhythm for the 2022 FHSAA season. The Times-Union will be tracking scores from more than 20 Week 3 games across the Northeast Florida area, plus the third week of the high school regular season for schools in Southeast Georgia. That includes the inaugural Border Classic in Brunswick, which includes seven games matching Florida and Georgia...
HIGH SCHOOL
Virginian-Pilot

Bruton was a football doormat. Now, a talented running back, versatile female player and demanding coach lead a ‘culture change.’

After Trey Corbin sprinted 48 yards off left tackle for a touchdown to clinch Bruton’s 48-26 win over Surry County on Saturday, Panthers athletic director Richard Onesty turned from the microphone upon announcing it to the Bailey Field crowd and said, “The culture is changing.” Culture change? The shift in Bruton football since the fall 2019 and spring 2021 seasons to Saturday’s win is more ...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
ESPN

The 'what-if' games from recent sports history

The hypothetical question "what if" can give rise to soaring hope or crushing despair. Sports fans are very familiar with this line of thinking. An upset happens and derails a promising dynasty. A routine play is missed and a player's career never recovers, or an obscure call is made and a championship window closes. The games can't be replayed -- except in the minds of fans, over and over again.
NFL
