Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins

During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Will Chiefs TE Jody Fortson impress this week against Cardinals?

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs saw Jody Fortson in a regular-season game, he "Moss'd" Washington Commanders defender Landon Collins on his way to a 27-yard catch. Later in that game, he went down with a non-contact injury, and Fortson missed the rest of the season. Fortson came back...
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Keys to Victory Against Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the season’s first game. It is a game that will reunite Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Mahomes played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech. Both teams made the playoffs last season, the Cardinals will...
