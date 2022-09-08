Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the cityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Cardinals
The Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals is now just a few days away. With Patrick Mahomes and company about to start a new year, let’s make some bold Chiefs Week 1 predictions before the Chiefs, Cardinals matchup kicks off. The 2022 NFL season is...
Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins
During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes: 3 bold predictions for Chiefs QB in season opener vs. Cardinals
The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs, so it is time for some Patrick Mahomes Week 1 bold predictions. The Chiefs open their season Sunday on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, and expectations are very high this year. Last season, Mahomes and...
Chiefs star, company step up for KC youth football player struggling to find helmet
Riddell Sports and Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are teaming up to help a 12-year-old Kansas City boy get a new football helmet that fits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matt Bushman is no longer with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s why
Former BYU tight end Matt Bushman scored twice in the Kansas City Chiefs’ final preseason game before breaking his clavicle and landing on injured reserve.
Yardbarker
Will Chiefs TE Jody Fortson impress this week against Cardinals?
The last time the Kansas City Chiefs saw Jody Fortson in a regular-season game, he "Moss'd" Washington Commanders defender Landon Collins on his way to a 27-yard catch. Later in that game, he went down with a non-contact injury, and Fortson missed the rest of the season. Fortson came back...
Ravens downgrade status of OT Ronnie Stanley for Week 1 vs. Jets
The Baltimore Ravens will be heading into Week 1 against the New York Jets on Sunday looking to bounce-back from an injury-riddled 2021 season that saw the team lose multiple starters due to injury. However, one of the players Baltimore was hoping to have return for the regular-season opener was downgraded to out.
Mahomes, Kingsbury meet again when Cardinals host Chiefs
Kliff Kingsbury was a fan of Patrick Mahomes before it became cool. It was nearly 10 years ago that Kingsbury ventured to East Texas and decided the little-known, unpolished Mahomes was his quarterback of the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Keys to Victory Against Chiefs
The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the season’s first game. It is a game that will reunite Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Mahomes played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech. Both teams made the playoffs last season, the Cardinals will...
AOL Corp
KC Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster updates health, reveals what he wants to prove in 2022
Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster understands he’s a bit of a contradiction. This will be his sixth year in the NFL ... yet he’s only 25 years old. Many players in KC’s locker room see him as a long-time pro, yet some of those guys are older than he is.
