Business

960 The Ref

Wall Street futures modestly higher after ECB rate hike

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street moved higher before the opening bell after the European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase to combat record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing the 19 countries that use the euro currency toward recession. The bank’s 25-member governing...
investing.com

European shares dip after record ECB rate hike, banks jump

(Reuters) -European stocks edged lower on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered its biggest-ever interest rate hike in the clearest hawkish sign yet to fight against inflation, while shares of banks surged. The ECB raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points, in a major step to fast-track...
The Associated Press

European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had not raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999. Bank President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would keep hiking rates “over the next several meetings” because “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period.” Lagarde stopped short of predicting a recession, though many economists foresee one at the end of the year and beginning of 2023 as high energy and food prices sap people’s spending power. The bank’s assumption is economic output would not fall outright but “stagnate” later this year and early next, she said.
investing.com

Sterling gains on falling dollar as Britain faces uncertain future

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling jumped against the dollar on Friday, as most majors fought back against the greenback's recent strength, capping a volatile week in which the pound hit a 35-year low, Britain saw a new prime minister, and Queen Elizabeth passed away. The pound rose over 1% in early London...
investing.com

Dollar slides as investors balance positions ahead of U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar fell to a more than one-week low on Friday as investors consolidated gains after a sharp rise against most currencies, ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve's rate hike at this month's policy meeting. On the week,...
BBC

Bank of England delays interest rate decision after Queen's death

The Bank of England has postponed a key decision on interest rates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It said that "in light of the period of national mourning", the Monetary Policy Committee's decision would now be announced at midday on 22 September. It follows moves by several public...
Reuters

Banks call 75 bps ECB October rate hike

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Banks including Deutsche Bank and BofA said on Friday they expect another 75 basis point rate hike from the European Central Bank in October, a day after the central bank delivered a supersized interest-rate rise of that size to tame inflation.
investing.com

Europe Energy, OPEC+ Meeting, Truss Triumph - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Moscow's gas shut-off heightens the energy emergency in Europe, driving the euro to a new 20-year low. OPEC meets with Russia to discuss output strategy for October. The U.K. is set to get a new Prime Minister. Volkswagen is set to approve an IPO for Porsche, unlocking value to fund its electrification ambitions, and Bed Bath & Beyond is struck by a human tragedy. Here's what you need to know in financial markets while the U.S. celebrates Labor Day on Monday, 5th September.
