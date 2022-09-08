Read full article on original website
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
NEWSBTC
Central Bank Chairs Push Bitcoin Price To The Downside, Will BTC Bounce Again?
The Bitcoin price is hanging by a thread as it retraces its gains from yesterday’s trading session. Once again, macroeconomic forces seem to be taking over the price action as the number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization looks into the abyss of a potential fresh leg down. At the...
Wall Street futures modestly higher after ECB rate hike
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street moved higher before the opening bell after the European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase to combat record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing the 19 countries that use the euro currency toward recession. The bank’s 25-member governing...
investing.com
European shares dip after record ECB rate hike, banks jump
(Reuters) -European stocks edged lower on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered its biggest-ever interest rate hike in the clearest hawkish sign yet to fight against inflation, while shares of banks surged. The ECB raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points, in a major step to fast-track...
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had not raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999. Bank President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would keep hiking rates “over the next several meetings” because “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period.” Lagarde stopped short of predicting a recession, though many economists foresee one at the end of the year and beginning of 2023 as high energy and food prices sap people’s spending power. The bank’s assumption is economic output would not fall outright but “stagnate” later this year and early next, she said.
investing.com
Sterling gains on falling dollar as Britain faces uncertain future
LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling jumped against the dollar on Friday, as most majors fought back against the greenback's recent strength, capping a volatile week in which the pound hit a 35-year low, Britain saw a new prime minister, and Queen Elizabeth passed away. The pound rose over 1% in early London...
US stocks dip after the ECB hikes rates and Fed Chair Powell backs hawkish stance
US stocks fell at the open Thursday as the European Central Bank announced rate hikes. The ECB hiked rates by 75 basis points, the biggest in its history, as it tackles persistent inflation. Investors were also digesting remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. US stocks fell at the open Thursday...
investing.com
BofA's Top Indicator Back to Extreme Bearish, 'Bullish Factor for Credit/Stocks' says Strategist
The Bank of America data shows that outflows from equities in the week to Wednesday were $14.5 billion. According to the bank’s Chief Investment Strategist, Michael Hartnett, there have been no net inflows to stocks in the past 6 months. “Mass inflow to stocks Nov '20-Feb ‘22 has ended,”...
investing.com
Dollar slides as investors balance positions ahead of U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar fell to a more than one-week low on Friday as investors consolidated gains after a sharp rise against most currencies, ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve's rate hike at this month's policy meeting. On the week,...
BBC
Bank of England delays interest rate decision after Queen's death
The Bank of England has postponed a key decision on interest rates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It said that "in light of the period of national mourning", the Monetary Policy Committee's decision would now be announced at midday on 22 September. It follows moves by several public...
China's yuan continues to fall against the dollar despite Beijing's aggressive steps to prop up the currency
China's yuan is nearing a key psychological milestone of seven per dollar even as Beijing imposes a strict reference rate for the currency. The yuan extended losses against the greenback Wednesday, facing headwinds like a hawkish US Fed as well and domestic COVID-19 lockdowns. China's central bank set the currency's...
Banks call 75 bps ECB October rate hike
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Banks including Deutsche Bank and BofA said on Friday they expect another 75 basis point rate hike from the European Central Bank in October, a day after the central bank delivered a supersized interest-rate rise of that size to tame inflation.
Pound dips to 37-year low against dollar as City weighs Liz Truss's cost of living plan and Bank of England warns of more rate rises to come
The pound fell to a 37-year low against the dollar yesterday as concerns grew over the impact of Liz Truss’s £100billion-plus cost of living plan on Britain’s debt. Sterling’s slump came as the US currency continued to soar against other currencies such as the Japanese yen.
investing.com
Dollar Index At 20-Year Peak; Euro Battered, Falls Under $0.99, INR Up: Currencies
Investing.com -- The Indian rupee traded moderately higher against the US dollar on Monday, keeping in line with a positive trend in domestic equities, even as the US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high in the day,. At the time of writing, the domestic unit was trading 0.22% higher...
Bitcoin jumps more than 10% as risk appetite ramps up on a pullback in the US dollar from 20-year highs
Bitcoin surged as much as 13% on Friday to trade above $21,000 for the first time in two weeks. Crypto prices advanced alongside a jump in US stocks that put the S&P 500 on track to break a string of weekly losses. Bitcoin and stocks found fuel in a decline...
Chinese Yuan Finds Gains on Easing Inflation Data, Robust Credit Conditions
The Chinese yuan strengthened to close out the trading week as easing inflation data and rising US financial markets lifted the Asian currency. The has come under tremendous pressure in 2022, sliding nearly 9% against the greenback. With a slowing Chinese economy, more debt, and global volatility, this could be the new normal.
investing.com
Europe Energy, OPEC+ Meeting, Truss Triumph - What's Moving Markets
Investing.com -- Moscow's gas shut-off heightens the energy emergency in Europe, driving the euro to a new 20-year low. OPEC meets with Russia to discuss output strategy for October. The U.K. is set to get a new Prime Minister. Volkswagen is set to approve an IPO for Porsche, unlocking value to fund its electrification ambitions, and Bed Bath & Beyond is struck by a human tragedy. Here's what you need to know in financial markets while the U.S. celebrates Labor Day on Monday, 5th September.
Credit Suisse raises UK GDP forecast after energy package
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) raised its 2023 UK GDP forecast on Friday, predicting that the UK government's plan to freeze household energy bills for two years will likely lead to a shallower recession and lower near-term inflation.
