Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Cardinals
The Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals is now just a few days away. With Patrick Mahomes and company about to start a new year, let’s make some bold Chiefs Week 1 predictions before the Chiefs, Cardinals matchup kicks off. The 2022 NFL season is...
Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins
During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Chiefs star, company step up for KC youth football player struggling to find helmet
Riddell Sports and Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are teaming up to help a 12-year-old Kansas City boy get a new football helmet that fits.
Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
Matt Bushman is no longer with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s why
Former BYU tight end Matt Bushman scored twice in the Kansas City Chiefs’ final preseason game before breaking his clavicle and landing on injured reserve.
Peyton Manning: Tom Brady has come for my NFL records, but watch out for Patrick Mahomes
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning dishes on Tom Brady breaking all of Manning’s records, assuring that Patrick Mahomes is on his way there too. The Brady-Manning rivalry of the 2000s was one for the books, one that Brady’s friend and former teammate Julian Edelman was more than willing to tease out in a conversation with Peyton Manning.
NFL 2022 season preview: Tom Brady, Russell Wilson & Aaron Rodgers set to star
The more things change, the more they stay the same. While several big-name quarterbacks have been on the move in the NFL's off-season, one man just won't go away. Just 40 days after announcing his retirement, Tom Brady said in March he is coming back for a remarkable 23rd season.
Arizona Cardinals Keys to Victory Against Chiefs
The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the season’s first game. It is a game that will reunite Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Mahomes played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech. Both teams made the playoffs last season, the Cardinals will...
Mahomes vs Murray dominates Week 1 matchup of KC vs Cards
KANSAS CITY (14-6) at ARIZONA (11-7) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 10-8 (2021); Kansas City 10-10 (2021). SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 9-3-1. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Cardinals 26-14 on Nov. 11, 2018, in Kansas City. CHIEFS...
Mahomes, Kingsbury meet again when Cardinals host Chiefs
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury was a fan of Patrick Mahomes before it became cool. It was nearly 10 years ago that Kingsbury — who was trying to build his program at Texas Tech — ventured to East Texas and decided the little-known, unpolished Mahomes was his quarterback of the future.
