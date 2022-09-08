ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins

During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
theScore

Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Henne
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Shane Buechele
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Keys to Victory Against Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the season’s first game. It is a game that will reunite Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Mahomes played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech. Both teams made the playoffs last season, the Cardinals will...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Mahomes vs Murray dominates Week 1 matchup of KC vs Cards

KANSAS CITY (14-6) at ARIZONA (11-7) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 10-8 (2021); Kansas City 10-10 (2021). SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 9-3-1. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Cardinals 26-14 on Nov. 11, 2018, in Kansas City. CHIEFS...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Mahomes, Kingsbury meet again when Cardinals host Chiefs

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury was a fan of Patrick Mahomes before it became cool. It was nearly 10 years ago that Kingsbury — who was trying to build his program at Texas Tech — ventured to East Texas and decided the little-known, unpolished Mahomes was his quarterback of the future.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy