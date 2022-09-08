ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Fox News' Peter Doocy Gripes That Joe Biden Urged Americans To Vote. Twitter Says Phooey.

Peter Doocy of Fox News complained that President Joe Biden encouraged Americans to vote in his speech Thursday ― but Twitter wasn’t having it. (Watch the videos below.) In a report from the speech site in Philadelphia, Doocy said the White House insisted beforehand that Biden’s address would not be political but violated that by mentioning the need to vote. (The White House responded to similar criticism later, noting that “democracy is not a partisan or political issue.”)
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Trump calling Democrats ‘fascists’ as Conservatives rage over Biden speech

A clip showing former president Donald Trump labelling Democrats as “fascists” is making the rounds online after conservatives attacked President Joe Biden for slamming “MAGA Republicans” in a prime-time address.On Wednesday night, Mr Biden took the podium at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to offer a rare and direct rebuke of his predecessor and his supporters who said, “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic”.Right-wing media circles and politicians were quick to swoop in and hit back at Mr Biden’s speech, labelling it dictatorial and providing supposed proof that the Democrat was declaring...
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
Salon

Life after Trump: Someday he'll be gone. What will Republicans (and Democrats) do then?

The problem with politics is that it's a zero-sum game. There is a finite number of voters out there; every vote that you get is a vote the other side doesn't get. That's why the headlines following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago were practically unanimous: "FBI search cements Trump's hold on GOP," screamed the Hill. "Trump's dominance in GOP comes into focus, worrying some in the party," was how the Washington Post put it.
Business Insider

Biden defends heckler who interrupted his speech shouting into a megaphone: 'They're entitled to be outrageous'

President Joe Biden delivered a primetime speech Thursday evening from Philadelphia. While addressing the ongoing threats to democracy, Biden was met with hecklers shouting profanities. However, the president defended his haters: 'They’re entitled to be outrageous.'. President Joe Biden's speech, which he called "The Soul of the Union," addressing...
Washington Examiner

Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
Rolling Stone

Republicans Call Biden Divisive While Equating Him To Satan and Hitler

A red light? ? A podium? Two uniformed U.S. Marines? Looks like the summoning of Satan if you ask the GOP.   President Joe Biden delivered one of his presidency’s strongest condemnations of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement in a prime-time speech on the steps of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The stage was lit in alternating bands of blue and red, but a close up shot of Biden framed him entirely within the red portion of the lighting. The image evoked the unholy for many Republicans — despite red being the party’s official color. “He looked like he was in the depths...
shefinds

You Won’t Believe What Joe Biden Said About Donald Trump In His Latest Speech—He’s Not Going To Be Happy!

Joe Biden addressed the nation in a rare prime-time speech last night that targeted Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans,” calling them a form of “extremism” that “threatens” our democracy. Trump, who is in the midst of a DOJ investigation for removing classified documents from the Oval Office, can’t be happy about this absolute pummeling by the sitting President.
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Defends Biden Calling MAGA Republicans ‘Semi-Fascists’: It Was ‘Strong & Necessary’

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton showed support for President Joe Biden after he described MAGA Republicans as “semi-fascists,” during an appearance on The View on Wednesday, September 7. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked the Gutsy host about whether she thought that the description was “divisive,” especially after she was criticized for calling former President Donald Trump’s supporters “deplorables” during the 2016 election. Clinton praised the president’s Philadelphia speech as getting a powerful message across. “I think he did a very important service to the country in giving the speech that he gave, because too many people are not yet aware of how fragile our Democracy is, and I’m not gonna second guess the language he used,” she began.
