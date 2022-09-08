Read full article on original website
Republican Who Praised Hitler Somehow Loses Congressional Primary
Carl Paladino lost his bid for a congressional seat representing New York’s 23rd district Tuesday after being bested by opponent Nick Langworthy — but only by a small margin. Langworthy narrowly edged out his competitor by roughly three percentage points with 95% of precincts reported as of midnight.
White House press secretary says Biden speech slamming Trump, 'MAGA Republicans' was 'not political'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden's speech in Philadelphia slamming former President Trump and "MAGA Republicans" was "not political." Jean-Pierre made the comments during Friday's White House press briefing. "He believes that is important for him to speak very loudly, to have actually the loudest voice...
Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for its alleged censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, warning that, if the American people were aware of the scandal, Biden would "not be president" today. Johnson joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the potential impact of the bombshell allegations on the 2020 presidential election.
Fox News' Peter Doocy Gripes That Joe Biden Urged Americans To Vote. Twitter Says Phooey.
Peter Doocy of Fox News complained that President Joe Biden encouraged Americans to vote in his speech Thursday ― but Twitter wasn’t having it. (Watch the videos below.) In a report from the speech site in Philadelphia, Doocy said the White House insisted beforehand that Biden’s address would not be political but violated that by mentioning the need to vote. (The White House responded to similar criticism later, noting that “democracy is not a partisan or political issue.”)
Eric Trump said the Republican Party is 'actually the Trump party,' claiming his father changed how the GOP operates
Eric Trump said on Wednesday that the Republican party should be called "the Trump party." He referred to his father's endorsement record as a sign of his influence in the GOP. He said Donald Trump had "redefined" the Republican party and how it operates. Eric Trump said on Wednesday that...
White House: Lindsey Graham's Riot Threat Proves Biden's 'Semi-Fascism' Remark
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the senator's remarks are exactly "what the president was referring to" when he made the "semi-fascism" comment.
thecentersquare.com
Independent voters say Biden’s attacks on ‘MAGA Republicans’ went too far
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has turned up the rhetoric against Trump supporters and what he calls the “ultra MAGA” wing of the Republican party, but new polling shows most Americans fear his comments are too divisive. Biden’s rhetoric, and the concern that he has...
Video resurfaces of Trump calling Democrats ‘fascists’ as Conservatives rage over Biden speech
A clip showing former president Donald Trump labelling Democrats as “fascists” is making the rounds online after conservatives attacked President Joe Biden for slamming “MAGA Republicans” in a prime-time address.On Wednesday night, Mr Biden took the podium at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to offer a rare and direct rebuke of his predecessor and his supporters who said, “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic”.Right-wing media circles and politicians were quick to swoop in and hit back at Mr Biden’s speech, labelling it dictatorial and providing supposed proof that the Democrat was declaring...
Beating expectations in November could leave Democrats stuck with Biden in 2024
The midterm elections could go a long way toward determining whether President Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee in 2024.
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
Life after Trump: Someday he'll be gone. What will Republicans (and Democrats) do then?
The problem with politics is that it's a zero-sum game. There is a finite number of voters out there; every vote that you get is a vote the other side doesn't get. That's why the headlines following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago were practically unanimous: "FBI search cements Trump's hold on GOP," screamed the Hill. "Trump's dominance in GOP comes into focus, worrying some in the party," was how the Washington Post put it.
Biden defends heckler who interrupted his speech shouting into a megaphone: 'They're entitled to be outrageous'
President Joe Biden delivered a primetime speech Thursday evening from Philadelphia. While addressing the ongoing threats to democracy, Biden was met with hecklers shouting profanities. However, the president defended his haters: 'They’re entitled to be outrageous.'. President Joe Biden's speech, which he called "The Soul of the Union," addressing...
Washington Examiner
Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'
Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
GOP group releases 'Biden Survival Kit' to 'help American’s cope' while Biden hits the campaign trail
The Republican Senate Leadership Committee (RSLC) is selling a "Biden Survival Kit," complete with a screaming pillow and other swag, to "help Americans cope" while President Biden hits the campaign trail. In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, the RSLC mentioned the new campaign tactic came after the...
Republicans Call Biden Divisive While Equating Him To Satan and Hitler
A red light? ? A podium? Two uniformed U.S. Marines? Looks like the summoning of Satan if you ask the GOP. President Joe Biden delivered one of his presidency’s strongest condemnations of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement in a prime-time speech on the steps of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The stage was lit in alternating bands of blue and red, but a close up shot of Biden framed him entirely within the red portion of the lighting. The image evoked the unholy for many Republicans — despite red being the party’s official color. “He looked like he was in the depths...
You Won’t Believe What Joe Biden Said About Donald Trump In His Latest Speech—He’s Not Going To Be Happy!
Joe Biden addressed the nation in a rare prime-time speech last night that targeted Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans,” calling them a form of “extremism” that “threatens” our democracy. Trump, who is in the midst of a DOJ investigation for removing classified documents from the Oval Office, can’t be happy about this absolute pummeling by the sitting President.
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
Hillary Clinton Defends Biden Calling MAGA Republicans ‘Semi-Fascists’: It Was ‘Strong & Necessary’
Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton showed support for President Joe Biden after he described MAGA Republicans as “semi-fascists,” during an appearance on The View on Wednesday, September 7. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked the Gutsy host about whether she thought that the description was “divisive,” especially after she was criticized for calling former President Donald Trump’s supporters “deplorables” during the 2016 election. Clinton praised the president’s Philadelphia speech as getting a powerful message across. “I think he did a very important service to the country in giving the speech that he gave, because too many people are not yet aware of how fragile our Democracy is, and I’m not gonna second guess the language he used,” she began.
A Young Joe Biden Mocked Gerald Ford's 'Whip Inflation Now' Slogan. Now He Faces His Own Inflation Mess.
Republican President Gerald Ford was simultaneously one of the luckiest and unluckiest presidents when he took office in 1974. He was lucky because he got the job without ever being on a ballot outside of Michigan's 5th Congressional District. He was unlucky because the country was experiencing the worst inflation since 1947.
