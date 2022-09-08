Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Dead, poor, and alone: what happens to unclaimed and indigent bodies in Bay County?
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most hope when they die, they’ll be memorialized at a service, surrounded by grieving loved ones. But that isn’t the case for everyone. Every year in Bay County, dozens of bodies go unclaimed. “Some people are either unclaimed because they don’t have any...
Bay County Correctional Facility facing correctional officer shortage
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s prisons are dealing with a corrections officer crisis, they’re aren’t enough of them. The Bay County Correctional Facility is offering incentives to fill its open positions. “It is not just exclusive to the Bay Correctional Facility,” Warden Jesse Williams said. “The field of corrections nationwide has been dealing with […]
BCSO: Alert about using location to find stolen devices
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s officials sent out an alert Friday to warn people about a potential issue with using location tracking on their electronic devices. Deputies warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They say they’ve seen an increase in cases of property owners trying to reclaim stolen property fitted […]
Officials: Florida student made hit list for their high school
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A criminal investigation is underway after a student wrote a “hit list” with the names of other students on a whiteboard at Mosley High School, school officials confirmed Tuesday. “It was reported to administration that a student posted a list of names on a whiteboard and was calling this list […]
Murder trial begins in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first day of testimony wrapped up in a Bay County murder trial Thursday afternoon. 23-year-old Jonathan Lozada is accused for killing 20-year-old Justin Reyes on Dec. 17, 2019. Prosecutors played Snapchat videos allegedly taken by Lozada showing the body of Reyes lying on the ground while Lozada allegedly stole […]
Bay County man found guilty of murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jonathan Lozada was found guilty of the murder of Justin Reyes Friday afternoon. It took jurors less than an hour to find Lozada guilty. On Dec. 17, 2019, Lozada shot Reyes twice in the head while robbing Reyes of music equipment. After Lozada killed Reyes he shot a video with […]
Dothan murder suspect caught in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man suspected of murder in Dothan was caught in Bay County Wednesday night. The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year old Mekhi Telfair this afternoon in Callaway, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release. The Task Force received a tip that Telfair was located at an […]
BCSO: Panama City men arrested for trafficking marijuana
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempt to make a traffic stop resulted in a drug bust for two Panama City men, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies received information that two men were trafficking a large amount of marijuana. A deputy observed the vehicle on Highway 231 and attempted to make […]
WJHG-TV
Fugitive wanted for Capital Murder arrested in Bay County
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fugitive wanted in Dothan, Alabama for Capital Murder was arrested Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Callaway. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, which included officers from Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received a report from law enforcement in Dothan that the fugitive, Mekhi Telfair, 24, was possibly in Bay County.
Local business pulling weight during this week’s crashes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whenever people think of first responders, the first that come to mind are law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS. But there’s a crew on crash scenes who often get forgotten, the tow truck operators. “If there were no tow truck drivers, the road would never get cleared,” White’s Gulf Coast Wrecker […]
Barracuda Beach Bar owner frustrated over noise complaints
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The owner of a Panama City Beach restaurant believes she is the victim of selective enforcement. Barracuda Beach Bar Owner Cathy Capuano said she’s being unfairly targeted for violating noise ordinances. She recently had two noise violations dropped. “They did not do the decimal reader,” Capuano said. Bay County […]
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5:06 P.M.: The northbound lane of State Road 69 has reopened. FHP officials are currently on the lookout for a black Peterbilt Tractor pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large piece of equipment. Officials believe that this tractor could be their suspect vehicle.
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Front Beach Road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pedestrian is injured after a traffic accident on Front Beach Road. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said it happened around 8:30 Friday morning at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Cauley Avenue. We’re told a man was injured after being hit by...
WJHG-TV
St. Andrews State Park receives large investment
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local officials say a new project will keep our beaches beautiful. Bay County Commissioners are moving forward with a recommendation of the Tourist Development Council to pay for the initial beach restoration at St. Andrews State Park. The price tag of the project is more...
AOL Corp
Lost man tried using phone to guide Florida rescuers. He’s still missing 3 days later
The search for a missing Florida hiker is entering its third day despite his attempts to guide rescuers with his cell phone, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz, 57, went missing Sept. 3 while walking in woods northeast of Panama City, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Panama City is about 100 miles east of Pensacola, on the state’s Gulf Coast.
WCTV
First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
BCSO investigating Panama City shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting. Deputies arrived and said they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. The victim is receiving medical care for his non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital. According to BCSO, the victim said he […]
dothanpd.org
Two Men Arrested for Mauldin Drive Murder
At approximately 3:20 AM on Sunday, September 4, 2022, Dothan Fire and Rescue along with Dothan Police Department responded to a residence in the 600 block of Mauldin Drive for a medical emergency. It was determined the victim, 48 year old Robert Blount, was deceased as a result of being murdered. Multiple interviews have been conducted and many leads have been followed up on. Investigators have worked around the clock since Sunday to bring resolution to this case.
WJHG-TV
Shooting in Panama City near Camping World
WCSO beefs up effort to combat drug trafficking with 'Operation Death Dealer'
The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office says those arrests were made about three miles south east of Crawfordville.
