Eastpoint, FL

WMBB

Bay County Correctional Facility facing correctional officer shortage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s prisons are dealing with a corrections officer crisis, they’re aren’t enough of them. The Bay County Correctional Facility is offering incentives to fill its open positions. “It is not just exclusive to the Bay Correctional Facility,” Warden Jesse Williams said. “The field of corrections nationwide has been dealing with […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Alert about using location to find stolen devices

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s officials sent out an alert Friday to warn people about a potential issue with using location tracking on their electronic devices. Deputies warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They say they’ve seen an increase in cases of property owners trying to reclaim stolen property fitted […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WHNT News 19

Officials: Florida student made hit list for their high school

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A criminal investigation is underway after a student wrote a “hit list” with the names of other students on a whiteboard at Mosley High School, school officials confirmed Tuesday. “It was reported to administration that a student posted a list of names on a whiteboard and was calling this list […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Murder trial begins in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first day of testimony wrapped up in a Bay County murder trial Thursday afternoon. 23-year-old Jonathan Lozada is accused for killing 20-year-old Justin Reyes on Dec. 17, 2019. Prosecutors played Snapchat videos allegedly taken by Lozada showing the body of Reyes lying on the ground while Lozada allegedly stole […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County man found guilty of murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jonathan Lozada was found guilty of the murder of Justin Reyes Friday afternoon. It took jurors less than an hour to find Lozada guilty. On Dec. 17, 2019, Lozada shot Reyes twice in the head while robbing Reyes of music equipment. After Lozada killed Reyes he shot a video with […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Dothan murder suspect caught in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man suspected of murder in Dothan was caught in Bay County Wednesday night. The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year old Mekhi Telfair this afternoon in Callaway, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release. The Task Force received a tip that Telfair was located at an […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Panama City men arrested for trafficking marijuana

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempt to make a traffic stop resulted in a drug bust for two Panama City men, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies received information that two men were trafficking a large amount of marijuana. A deputy observed the vehicle on Highway 231 and attempted to make […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fugitive wanted for Capital Murder arrested in Bay County

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fugitive wanted in Dothan, Alabama for Capital Murder was arrested Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Callaway. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, which included officers from Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received a report from law enforcement in Dothan that the fugitive, Mekhi Telfair, 24, was possibly in Bay County.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local business pulling weight during this week’s crashes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whenever people think of first responders, the first that come to mind are law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS. But there’s a crew on crash scenes who often get forgotten, the tow truck operators. “If there were no tow truck drivers, the road would never get cleared,” White’s Gulf Coast Wrecker […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Barracuda Beach Bar owner frustrated over noise complaints

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The owner of a Panama City Beach restaurant believes she is the victim of selective enforcement. Barracuda Beach Bar Owner Cathy Capuano said she’s being unfairly targeted for violating noise ordinances. She recently had two noise violations dropped. “They did not do the decimal reader,” Capuano said. Bay County […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5:06 P.M.: The northbound lane of State Road 69 has reopened. FHP officials are currently on the lookout for a black Peterbilt Tractor pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large piece of equipment. Officials believe that this tractor could be their suspect vehicle.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pedestrian is injured after a traffic accident on Front Beach Road. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said it happened around 8:30 Friday morning at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Cauley Avenue. We’re told a man was injured after being hit by...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

St. Andrews State Park receives large investment

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local officials say a new project will keep our beaches beautiful. Bay County Commissioners are moving forward with a recommendation of the Tourist Development Council to pay for the initial beach restoration at St. Andrews State Park. The price tag of the project is more...
BAY COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

Lost man tried using phone to guide Florida rescuers. He’s still missing 3 days later

The search for a missing Florida hiker is entering its third day despite his attempts to guide rescuers with his cell phone, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz, 57, went missing Sept. 3 while walking in woods northeast of Panama City, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Panama City is about 100 miles east of Pensacola, on the state’s Gulf Coast.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
MIDWAY, FL
WMBB

BCSO investigating Panama City shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting. Deputies arrived and said they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. The victim is receiving medical care for his non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital. According to BCSO, the victim said he […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
dothanpd.org

Two Men Arrested for Mauldin Drive Murder

At approximately 3:20 AM on Sunday, September 4, 2022, Dothan Fire and Rescue along with Dothan Police Department responded to a residence in the 600 block of Mauldin Drive for a medical emergency. It was determined the victim, 48 year old Robert Blount, was deceased as a result of being murdered. Multiple interviews have been conducted and many leads have been followed up on. Investigators have worked around the clock since Sunday to bring resolution to this case.
DOTHAN, AL

