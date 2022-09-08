Read full article on original website
Kansas agriculture thrives under Gov. Kelly’s leadership. Stay the course | Commentary
Kansans know how important agriculture is to our state, both to our economy and our local communities — and yet still, somehow it feels all too easy for our local family farms to be forgotten by politicians. These past few years, however, we’ve seen how our agriculture industry can...
Kansas firefighters union backed Kobach in 2018. Now it’s endorsing Gov. Laura Kelly
After backing firebrand Republican Kris Kobach for governor in 2018, the Kansas State Council of Firefighters announced Friday that it is endorsing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The endorsement adds to a growing list of labor groups supporting the incumbent’s reelection bid. “I am honored to have the support of...
Audit: Kansas paid over $400 million in fraudulent unemployment, flagged real people as fraud
Kansas likely paid between $441 million and $466 million in fraudulent unemployment payments between March of 2020 and March of 2022, according to an independent audit commissioned by the state. Additionally, the audit concluded the state likely flagged numerous legitimate claimants as fraudulent. The audit was obtained by The Star...
