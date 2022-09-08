ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament

NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a massive bomb on Friday, claiming that the NBA is already working on the implementation of an in-season tournament for as early as the 2023-24 season. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is well aware of these rumors, and it is clear on which side of the fence he’s sitting in. […] The post ‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament appeared first on ClutchPoints.
West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Warriors, Kings

Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”
Mark Cuban Gets Brutally Honest About NBA In-Season Tournament

Adam Silver and the NBA have been working hard on getting some sort of in-season tournament together. The league believes this would be huge for the NBA as it would deliver extra profits while also showcasing just how talented the league's players are when the stakes are just a bit higher. The NBA is looking to make the in-season tournament something that will take place every year. They want it to be a new tradition and they want to be like European soccer.
Becky Hammon Is the WNBA’s Coaching Ace

The Las Vegas Aces are ridiculously stacked. Their superstar, A’ja Wilson, won her second WNBA MVP award this season, and also won Defensive Player of the Year while finishing third in the league in total points. Kelsey Plum is the all-time leading scorer in women’s Division I history, and was one of just two players in the WNBA to score 20 points per game this year. Jackie Young was named the league’s Most Improved Player. Wilson, Plum, and Young were no. 1 picks in the WNBA draft in back-to-back-to-back seasons from 2017 to 2019, and each was an All-Star this year—as was another Aces starter, Dearica Hamby. That leaves just one Vegas starter who was not named to the All-Star Game this year—Chelsea Gray, who just sent the Aces to the WNBA Finals with the first 30-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm. That performance came just two days after the first 29-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history. Her entire conference championship series was nonstop ludicrous, bonkers, crazy-pills clutch shooting; she is the most destructive thing to happen to the city of Seattle since the made-for-TV movie 10.5: Apocalypse.
NBA Stars Come Together To Discuss A Legendary Move

The NBA Hall of Fame will induct more historic superstars this weekend, including San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili. For those who didn’t watch basketball in the early-to-mid 2000s, Ginobili’s name might not stoke a lot of emotion. But for those who paid attention to the game back...
