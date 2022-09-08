ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily Voice

Construction Begins On $9.5 Billion 'New Terminal One' At JFK Airport

Construction is now underway on a $9.5 billion, 2.4 million-square-foot terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking for the New Terminal One on Thursday, Sept. 8. "Our state-of-the-art renovations of New York State's airports are critical and long overdue - especially at...
QUEENS, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Walking Little Italy on Mulberry Street in New York City

Over the past century, the neighborhood of Little Italy, Manhattan, has evolved from a cultural center for Italian immigrants to a tourist destination centered around Mulberry Street. In this recent video from YouTuber NYC Loves NYC, take a short walk down the street. via NYC Loves NYC. Matt Coneybeare. Matt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber

Your Uber app is no longer dominated by a fleet of black Toyota Camrys — the platform has officially begun to offer New Yorkers yellow taxi cab rides as part of its services. The move comes out of a deal reached between New York City Taxi, Limousine Commission apps Arro and Curb Mobility and the rideshare giant […] The post New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Eric Adams leads mourners in NYC: Mayor arrives at British Consulate in Manhattan to place flowers as tearful mourners gather in tribute after Queen Elizabeth's death

New York City's Mayor looked somber as he arrived at the British Consulate in Manhattan with a bouquet of flowers following the death of Her Majesty. Eric Adams was among the tearful mourners wearing black who gathered to pay their respects to country after the devastating loss of Queen Elizabeth II.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

Want To Dress Like A New Yorker? Here’s A Complete Guide.

The fact that New York City is one of the most stylish places in the world is hardly a secret. Lest you forget this, when February and September roll around, hoards of street style stars descend into the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, promptly reminding you of the city’s sartorial prowess. That said, you don’t have to live in bustling neighborhoods like SoHo or Williamsburg in order to tap into New York City style. With just a few core tips and tricks from its most experienced and well-dressed residents, you, too, can master that je ne sais quoi. (More on this, ahead.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Korean fried chicken chain opens another N.J. spot

Korean fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken has opened another New Jersey spot. The expanding eatery unveiled its new location in Bayonne at 444 Broadway on Sept. 7. “I have been a fan of this brand for a long time, and to finally be an owner is such an amazing feeling,” Vivian Kim, bb.q Chicken of Bayonne franchisee, said.
BAYONNE, NJ
Time Out New York

NYC’s ‘largest sushi extravaganza’ is back on September 18

At many of NYC’s best sushi restaurants, $100 for a set menu or omakase experience is entry level, if that price tag even appears at all. It can be done: The most expensive item at teeny-tiny-terrific Sushi 35 West, one of 2021’s best new restaurants, is a 35-piece nigiri for $110, but this is far outside the norm for confirmed top spots. So $100 for entry and five-and-a-half hours of unlimited tastes at True World Foods Expo, billed as “New York’s largest sushi extravaganza,” seems like a relative steal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBEC AM

The Berkshires Gets Listed Among Top Weekend Getaways From New York City

Anyone who lives in the Berkshires knows what we have around us. People love to come here thanks to the surrounding aesthetics, the hiking, the restaurants, getting out on the lake, etc. And luckily, we are in a region where lots of people happen to be that love to travel here, even if it's for a weekend. It just so happens that recently, a popular travel publication based out of New York City listed the Berkshires among their top weekend getaways from the big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners

"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
BROOKLYN, NY

