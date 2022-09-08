Read full article on original website
Construction Begins On $9.5 Billion 'New Terminal One' At JFK Airport
Construction is now underway on a $9.5 billion, 2.4 million-square-foot terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking for the New Terminal One on Thursday, Sept. 8. "Our state-of-the-art renovations of New York State's airports are critical and long overdue - especially at...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Walking Little Italy on Mulberry Street in New York City
Over the past century, the neighborhood of Little Italy, Manhattan, has evolved from a cultural center for Italian immigrants to a tourist destination centered around Mulberry Street. In this recent video from YouTuber NYC Loves NYC, take a short walk down the street. via NYC Loves NYC. Matt Coneybeare. Matt...
Newark Airport evacuated: Terminal C closed as bomb disposal squad on scene
PASSENGERS were evacuated from Newark Airport's Terminal C on Saturday afternoon after a '"suspicious package" sparked a major security threat. A stop was put on all flights but passengers remained in the dark about the cause of the evacuation. The panicked passengers were continually live tweeting about the emergency evacuation,...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Angry Little Asian Guy In The Loneliest All-Night Deli In NYC - A 9/11 Memory
When the planes flew into The World Trade Center 21 years ago on this date, I was pretty close to the horror show that played out that day. I was living in New York City on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. I’ve heard it said that anyone that...
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
A major airport in New York is getting a huge renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022. She and other dignitaries, including former NBA legend Magic Johnson, broke ground on the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Our state-of-the-art renovations of New...
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
Belgian tourist slashed in the face at Manhattan subway station
New York, NY- the New York City Police Department today set a 30-year-old Belgian tourist...
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber
Your Uber app is no longer dominated by a fleet of black Toyota Camrys — the platform has officially begun to offer New Yorkers yellow taxi cab rides as part of its services. The move comes out of a deal reached between New York City Taxi, Limousine Commission apps Arro and Curb Mobility and the rideshare giant […] The post New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber appeared first on W42ST.
Eric Adams leads mourners in NYC: Mayor arrives at British Consulate in Manhattan to place flowers as tearful mourners gather in tribute after Queen Elizabeth's death
New York City's Mayor looked somber as he arrived at the British Consulate in Manhattan with a bouquet of flowers following the death of Her Majesty. Eric Adams was among the tearful mourners wearing black who gathered to pay their respects to country after the devastating loss of Queen Elizabeth II.
thezoereport.com
Want To Dress Like A New Yorker? Here’s A Complete Guide.
The fact that New York City is one of the most stylish places in the world is hardly a secret. Lest you forget this, when February and September roll around, hoards of street style stars descend into the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, promptly reminding you of the city’s sartorial prowess. That said, you don’t have to live in bustling neighborhoods like SoHo or Williamsburg in order to tap into New York City style. With just a few core tips and tricks from its most experienced and well-dressed residents, you, too, can master that je ne sais quoi. (More on this, ahead.)
Updated COVID-19 boosters are here. Do New Yorkers, Jerseyites need to take them and when?
A COVID-19 vaccine booster advertisement is displayed in the New York City subway, January 9th, 2022. Scientists expedited the boosters this summer to match the latest variants. Here's your guide to finding the updated COVID-19 boosters and what they mean for your body’s protection against the coronavirus. [ more › ]
Korean fried chicken chain opens another N.J. spot
Korean fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken has opened another New Jersey spot. The expanding eatery unveiled its new location in Bayonne at 444 Broadway on Sept. 7. “I have been a fan of this brand for a long time, and to finally be an owner is such an amazing feeling,” Vivian Kim, bb.q Chicken of Bayonne franchisee, said.
NYC’s ‘largest sushi extravaganza’ is back on September 18
At many of NYC’s best sushi restaurants, $100 for a set menu or omakase experience is entry level, if that price tag even appears at all. It can be done: The most expensive item at teeny-tiny-terrific Sushi 35 West, one of 2021’s best new restaurants, is a 35-piece nigiri for $110, but this is far outside the norm for confirmed top spots. So $100 for entry and five-and-a-half hours of unlimited tastes at True World Foods Expo, billed as “New York’s largest sushi extravaganza,” seems like a relative steal.
Man stabbed in broad daylight aboard New York City train
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating after a 34-year-old man...
The Berkshires Gets Listed Among Top Weekend Getaways From New York City
Anyone who lives in the Berkshires knows what we have around us. People love to come here thanks to the surrounding aesthetics, the hiking, the restaurants, getting out on the lake, etc. And luckily, we are in a region where lots of people happen to be that love to travel here, even if it's for a weekend. It just so happens that recently, a popular travel publication based out of New York City listed the Berkshires among their top weekend getaways from the big city.
Internet Grossed Out by View From Woman's 'Cheap' NYC Apartment
"I wouldn't be able to stand the smell or potential roaches and rodents," one commenter said of the video.
Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners
"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
72-Year-Old Attacked and Robbed in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a seventy-two-year-old...
fox40jackson.com
Harvard students pan former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Politically opportunistic’
Former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio was handed a coveted fellowship at Harvard Institute of Politics (IOP) for fall 2022. Students on campus are not thrilled with the politician. Banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass., Sept. 4, 2009. (Michael Fein/Bloomberg...
