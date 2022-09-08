The Kansas City Chiefs will be traveling to Arizona soon as they get set to face the Cardinals in their season opener for 2022. Some of the biggest changes for the Chiefs this season come on the offensive side of the ball at the wide receiver position. They traded Tyreek Hill and let players like Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle and Marcus Kemp walk in free agency. In doing so, they were able to rebuild their wide receiver group with veteran additions like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson. They also added second-round draft pick, Skyy Moore.

