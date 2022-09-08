Read full article on original website
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the cityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins
During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes: 3 bold predictions for Chiefs QB in season opener vs. Cardinals
The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs, so it is time for some Patrick Mahomes Week 1 bold predictions. The Chiefs open their season Sunday on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, and expectations are very high this year. Last season, Mahomes and...
Chiefs star, company step up for KC youth football player struggling to find helmet
Riddell Sports and Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are teaming up to help a 12-year-old Kansas City boy get a new football helmet that fits.
theScore
Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
Olathe native Isaiah Simmons has been asked to go easy on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons is getting a chance to live out a dream in Week 1. A native of Olathe, Kansas and an Olathe North Eagle alum, Simmons grew up as a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, he says many of his friends and family members are still big fans of the team and they’ve been giving him a bit of grief ahead of the season opener.
POLL: Which of the Chiefs' new wide receivers will score first?
The Kansas City Chiefs will be traveling to Arizona soon as they get set to face the Cardinals in their season opener for 2022. Some of the biggest changes for the Chiefs this season come on the offensive side of the ball at the wide receiver position. They traded Tyreek Hill and let players like Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle and Marcus Kemp walk in free agency. In doing so, they were able to rebuild their wide receiver group with veteran additions like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson. They also added second-round draft pick, Skyy Moore.
Mahomes, Kingsbury meet again when Cardinals host Chiefs
Kliff Kingsbury was a fan of Patrick Mahomes before it became cool. It was nearly 10 years ago that Kingsbury ventured to East Texas and decided the little-known, unpolished Mahomes was his quarterback of the future.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Keys to Victory Against Chiefs
The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the season’s first game. It is a game that will reunite Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Mahomes played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech. Both teams made the playoffs last season, the Cardinals will...
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals.
Colts vs Texans: 5 things to watch in Week 1
The wait is finally over!!! The start of the NFL season has finally come to fruition and the Indianapolis Colts are set to open up on the road against the Houston Texans. This divisional series has been one-sided during the Frank Reich era. The Colts are 9-2 against the Texans over the last four years, including a playoff victory in H-Town. Last season, Indianapolis outscored Houston 62-3 in their two matchups.
Colts remain strong favorites over Texans in Week 1
-115 Houston Texans (0-0) +7.5 +270. Since the odds opened earlier in the week, the moneyline for the Colts dropped slightly. The same goes for the total score of the game, which fell one point since the odds opened. The spread being so large may have some bettors wanting to...
