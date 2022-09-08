ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins

During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theScore

Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Olathe native Isaiah Simmons has been asked to go easy on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons is getting a chance to live out a dream in Week 1. A native of Olathe, Kansas and an Olathe North Eagle alum, Simmons grew up as a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, he says many of his friends and family members are still big fans of the team and they’ve been giving him a bit of grief ahead of the season opener.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

POLL: Which of the Chiefs' new wide receivers will score first?

The Kansas City Chiefs will be traveling to Arizona soon as they get set to face the Cardinals in their season opener for 2022. Some of the biggest changes for the Chiefs this season come on the offensive side of the ball at the wide receiver position. They traded Tyreek Hill and let players like Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle and Marcus Kemp walk in free agency. In doing so, they were able to rebuild their wide receiver group with veteran additions like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson. They also added second-round draft pick, Skyy Moore.
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Keys to Victory Against Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the season’s first game. It is a game that will reunite Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Mahomes played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech. Both teams made the playoffs last season, the Cardinals will...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs Texans: 5 things to watch in Week 1

The wait is finally over!!! The start of the NFL season has finally come to fruition and the Indianapolis Colts are set to open up on the road against the Houston Texans. This divisional series has been one-sided during the Frank Reich era. The Colts are 9-2 against the Texans over the last four years, including a playoff victory in H-Town. Last season, Indianapolis outscored Houston 62-3 in their two matchups.
