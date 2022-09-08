Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for 1.7 million Pennsylvania school children
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf Friday announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year. “It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m taking hunger off the table...
Tentative agreement reached for nursing home workers, including Easton home
A tentative agreement was reached Friday for striking nursing home workers at more than a dozen Pennsylvania nursing homes, including one in Easton, according to a news release. Union members will vote on the agreement in the coming days, according to the release from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania on Friday, Sept....
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
In Allentown, Gov. Wolf celebrates early learning funding, unveils free breakfast program
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf visited the Volunteers of America Children’s Center in Allentown to celebrate increased state funding for early education in this year’s budget. He also came with a big announcement: free breakfast for every child enrolled in school this academic year. It takes...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
A new jail could be coming to Berks County
READING, Pa. -- A new jail could be coming to Berks County. Berks Commissioners say they're holding an informal town hall to discuss the project later this month. It will be an hour-long hybrid session at the Services Center. It will also stream online on the county's Facebook page and...
Bethlehem shelter gets $2M to expand temporary housing assistance program
New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem will receive $2 million to expand its temporary housing program. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild announced the federal funding during a roundtable discussion Wednesday with New Bethany residents, staff and Bethlehem officials, held to discuss the region’s housing crisis and the city’s next steps to create affordable housing and understanding the needs of unhoused populations.
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- A court ruling on Pennsylvania's License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
New law that cracks down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes in Pa. takes effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. - People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania will now have to pay a bigger price when they're stopped by police. A new law on the issue that was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this summer went into effect Friday. Under the legislation, police can...
Bucks Man Causes $1.5M In Damage Stealing Copper Wire From Old Power Plants To Resell: Feds
A 43-year-old Bucks County man has been charged with causing at least $1.5 million in damage to old power plants while stealing copper wire, authorities said. The crimes were allegedly committed at four coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. Michael Garrison, of...
Assisted living workers in Easton continue strike, say they can’t afford health plan proposal
Workers at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton continued to strike Wednesday, saying they can’t afford a proposed change to their current health plan coverage. At 10:30 a.m., about 20 employees wearing the purple shirts of their SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union took to the grounds outside the medical facility, 500 Washington St., for a news conference on the picket line. The group carried signs that read, “We Say No To Corporate Greed,” “Honk 4 Workers” and “Union Strong.” They chanted, “They say cut back, we say fight back.” Passing motorists yelled out words of encouragement from open windows and honked.
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest Pothole
While Pennsylvania may have plenty of unexpected dips on its roads that drive car wonders crazy, nothing can compare to the massive natural phenomenon found within this PA state park, keep reading to learn more about the largest pothole found in America.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $355 million in funding for anti-gun violence efforts
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced millions of dollars in funding to fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. Wolf made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia. "I've committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to...
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles
Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the state, with toll increases likely
(The Center Square) – The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
BOSCOLA SECURES $100,000 STATE GRANT FOR BETHLEHEM FOOD CO-OP
Bethlehem, September 9, 2022 – – State Senator Lisa Boscola announced today that she has secured a $100,000 grant for the Bethlehem Food Co-Op to assist in the construction of the kitchen at the community owned grocery store to be located in Bethlehem’s downtown. “The Bethlehem Food...
Local woman trying to help people with mental health struggles with some compassion, the sun, and more than 100,000 sunflowers
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Across the road from Pappy's Orchard and Lisa's Kitchen in Coopersburg, Lehigh County, are thousands upon thousands of sunflowers. The bright flowers are doing more than just catching rays and attention. "Labyrinths have a calming effect, and then being in nature also has positive attributes like improving...
